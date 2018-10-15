LendingTree To Acquire QuoteWizard For Online Insurance Marketplace

TREE's stock has been quite volatile in the past year, and the deal for QuoteWizard brings synergies, diversification, and potentially greater financial predictability.

LendingTree has agreed to acquire QuoteWizard for up to $370.2 million in upfront cash and contingent payments.

LendingTree (TREE) announced it has agreed to acquire QuoteWizard.com for up to $370.2 million in cash and earnouts.

QuoteWizard operates as an online insurance comparison marketplace.

TREE is paying up for an important diversification element in its ongoing strategy; the deal provides it with significant carrier relationships, cross-selling opportunities, and increased marketing and monetization touch points.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based QuoteWizard was founded in 2006 to help connect consumers with insurance companies to save on auto, home, life, and health insurance.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and President Scott Peyree, who was previously Investor at Education Dynamics.

For insurance companies, the firm provides an online marketplace that drives lead generation opportunities at scale.

Market & Competition

According to the Treasury Department's 2016 industry report, U.S. service providers collected over $1.27 trillion in premiums in 2015, which represents a 15% increase over 2009.

Virtually, everyone has insurance in some way, and most of the time, they are legally required to have some form of insurance.

Below is an overview graphic of the total media spending of U.S. insurance providers in 2015:

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LendingTree disclosed the acquisition price as $300 million in cash and up to $70.2 million in total contingent payments upon reaching certain growth targets over a three-year period post close.

TREE will pay for the deal from cash on hand and using an existing revolving credit facility.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, TREE had $293.3 million in cash on hand and $361.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 2018 was $8.5 million. It appears TREE has ample resources to close the acquisition without undue financial hardship.

LendingTree is acquiring QuoteWizard as part of an insurance marketplace strategy, as management believes insurance carriers are 'paying more attention' to marketplaces as sources of quality click-throughs, calls, and lead generation.

As LendingTree founder and CEO Doug Lebda stated in the deal announcement:

With QuoteWizard's proprietary technology platform, direct relationships with over 30 of the top-tier carriers and a network of nearly 10,000 agents, combined with LendingTree's strong brand and extensive reach, we will be well-poised to capitalize on the growing market opportunity that stems from the ongoing digitalization of the financial services industry.

In the past 12 months, TREE's stock price has dropped a net of 12.3% vs. the S&P 500 Index 8.1% gain, as the chart below indicates:

LendingTree is also continuing to pursue a diversification strategy, and the deal for QuoteWizard is the first major step in the insurance part of that strategy.

Online insurance is an underpenetrated market, according to TREE executives in their deal conference call.

In that call, CFO Moriarty estimated a $5B to $9B TAM for non-health insurance marketplace business.

Management believes that over time it can integrate QuoteWizard into its other online properties generating cross-traffic and functionalities for consumers looking for finance and insurance information, alerts, and deals.

Additionally, management asserted that it views the online insurance marketplace business as fundamentally similar to its existing finance marketplace business, but with even better fundamentals since insurance is much less sensitive to interest rates.

As to why they did this deal now, insurance carriers are transitioning more of their advertising spending from offline and television into digital, so QuoteWizard has seen significant growth in the past few years.

Overall, the deal makes sense, as it provides TREE with more marketable event touch points with consumers and more monetization opportunities.

With TREE's stock having been on a wild ride in the past 12-month period, I suspect management will want to attenuate the high volatility with potentially more predictable and diversified revenue streams such as in the insurance business through QuoteWizard.

