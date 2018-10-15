CEF UTF: An Attractive Buy

The fund has a baseline expense of 1.35%, with additional interest expense of 0.82%, bringing the total expense ratio to 2.16% which I believe is slightly above average.

The fund is currently traded at a discount of -7.59%, and the latest price volatility may be presenting an opportunity to pick up some shares.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is a fund I've liked in the past and continue to like today too. With the recent sell-off in the overall market, I believe now could be a good time to pick up some additional shares or start a position. The fund invests in stocks and debt of companies in the infrastructure, utility, and energy sectors that could help relieve any prolonged downward pains because these sectors are more defensive in nature.

I have covered UTF in the past in an article, "Closed-End Fund UTF: A Fund To Weather Out Trade Wars." At that time, the biggest concern was the trade wars that appeared to be imminent. Well, 6 months later and trade wars are still a concern, but the predominant threat is the rising rates that have left the markets reeling. The 10-year U.S. Treasury Note had popped up to 3.26%.

From UTF's fund website they state that the fund has a "primary investment objective of total return, with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies." They continue by detailing that this may include

"infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies."

They have total managed assets of $2.9 billion according to the fund's website, as of 9/30/18. The fund does operate with leverage of 29.26%. And with interest rates rising, investors may have concerns with the cost to finance this debt, but when pulling info from their latest Semi-Annual report as of June 30, 2018, the fund has 85% fixed rate debt and only 15% variable. They also state that the weighted average rate on financing is 2.5%. I would say that's a pretty great rate!

Source - UTF Semi-Annual Report

Performance

When I first covered UTF on April 9th, 2018, shares could have been picked up at that time for a market price of $21.26. The NAV per share at that time was at $23.76, giving a whopping discount of 10.52%. The current share price is $21.66, with a NAV per share of $23.44. This can help explain why today the discount has narrowed to 7.59% (as the price has increased at the same time the NAV decreased.) The share price has risen 1.88%, with the NAV decreasing -1.34%.

Source - CEFconnect

This may appear unfavorable until you add in the 6 distributions the fund has paid out since that time. At a monthly rate of $0.155, this adds up to a total of $0.96 per share paid out in that period. So, when adding in the distributions, the fund has returned 6.4% on a market price basis, while the NAV climbs to a positive 2.7% return since that last article.

Although, when looking at the fund YTD performance, CEFconnect is showing a market return of -4% and an NAV performance of -2.73%. This is still not too encouraging, but looking at the longer-term performance, the fund can boast a very impressive history.





Source - CEFconnect

These are strong returns on the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year returns. This is, of course, only past performance that can't be guaranteed going forward. But I believe that as long as the company continues to maintain its holdings in strong and stable companies in the utilities and infrastructure sectors, returns should remain relatively stable going forward.

Holdings

The fund's website shows that 56% of the holdings are made up of U.S. companies. This can also provide some stability and comfort to some investors. The U.S. is generally perceived as one of the most stable countries in the world.

Source - UTF Fund Website

I would further feel comfortable adding that, all the countries on the list are relatively stable. Some of the countries may be going through some financial challenges but even then, none make up a significant portion of the overall portfolio.

Source - CEFconnect

The top holding coming in on the list is NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). This holding is the world's largest utility company. The company operates throughout North America, providing both electricity and natural gas to millions. The dividend yield on NEE is 2.58%, which is actually quite low for a utility company. Although NEE has been raising its dividend for 8 years though and currently has a relatively low payout ratio of 57.2%. However, the real attraction to this utility company is that it has been able to provide larger than usual stock returns for a utility, with a 5-year return of 17.93% and 10-year at 18.20% returns.

The second largest holding is Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), which is actually a REIT. CCI comes in with a yield of 4%, which it has been growing for 4 years. This REIT is the U.S.'s largest provider of communications infrastructure. I believe CCI is a strong position to have as the company operates towers for the telecommunications companies and as technology becomes a larger part of everyone's lives; this leaves CCI in a strong position to continue to capitalize on the growth going forward.

Distribution

Source - CEFconnect

UTF has a strong history of raising its distribution since 2009. At that time, the fund switched from a monthly pay to a quarterly pay. There was a cut in the distribution as the fund had been paying out $0.2075 on a monthly basis or $0.6225 as the quarterly equivalent. The fund then switched to a quarterly rate of $0.24, which is quite a severe cut but was necessary at that time. While I believe the fund is tilted to being defensive in nature, the severity of the financial crisis still had taken its toll on UTF, and the cut was necessary.

The current distribution yield of the fund comes in at 8.59%. This is paid on a monthly basis of $0.1550 per share. The distribution has been maintained since January of this year when they announced a special distribution of $0.16, on top of the increased $0.1550. The previous distribution rate for the fund had been $0.1340.

Cohen & Steers actually declares distributions on a quarterly basis for the following 3 months, which can help add a little more stability to investors that rely on their investments to fund their lives.

Conclusion

UTF may not be as "cheap" as it was when I first covered the fund in April, when it had been trading at a deep discount of over 10%. However, I do still like the fund at a discount of 7.59%. I think the market is providing an opportunity to make additional purchases of UTF, while the broader market sells off with interest rate fears.

The fund pays a monthly distribution at a current yield of 8.59%, which is quite attractive for any income investor. Further, the fund has been able to raise the distribution a few times since the 2008-09 financial crisis. The fund has included a couple special distributions to top it off, for any of those lucky enough to hold the shares of the last few years. Overall, UTF is looking good at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.