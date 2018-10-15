Hold Off On Cloudera And Hortonworks

The new Cloudera has a place in the market, but it may not be as big as it and many investors think. Though the stock is cheap, it's likely to fall lower over the next six months. I see no compelling reason to buy now. Maybe later when the stock is even cheaper, we know how well the transition is going, and how many deals competitors are winning.

While the new Cloudera has an interesting hybrid data warehouse, data science, IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning pitch, so do Amazon, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft and startups like Anaconda, Databricks, MapR, and Snowflake. They and earlier generation competitors have raised their games and aren't prevalent on many analysts' radars yet.

The merged companies (closing expected Q1 2019) should enjoy substantial cost synergies but cultures could clash, causing chaos while competitors raise their pitches for next generation and reengineered alternatives.

The Cloudera and Hortonworks merger announcement on October 3 caused a brief pop, but it didn't last despite Cloudera's C-suite's media campaign pitching the "Edge to AI" deal to investors and customers.

Cloudera closed its first day of trading on the NYSE at $18.10 in April of 2017. The big data cruncher's stock has traded below that price for most of 2018.

Background:

Earlier this month, two big data crushers Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) announced that they have agreed to "a merger of equals," though Cloudera's shareholders will own 60 percent of the company. In a press release, Cloudera said that the merged companies, which will be named Cloudera and trade as (NYSE:CLDR), "will create the world’s leading next generation data platform provider, spanning multi-cloud, on-premises and the Edge. The combination establishes the industry standard for hybrid cloud data management, accelerating customer adoption, community development and partner engagement."

After the announcement both companies' stock prices immediately shot up, Cloudera's by as much as 25 percent in after hours trading. Investors were likely impressed by the messaging around the deal.

Cloudera's share price at 4 PM October 3, before the merger was announced, was $17.08. It opened at $19.84 on October 4 and has been on a relatively steady slide ever since. Cloudera closed trading last week at $15.51, $1.57 less than when the merger was announced.

CLDR data by YCharts

(CLDR share price from the date HDP was announced until 10/12/2018)

Hortonworks shares halted trading at $21.88 at 4 PM October 3 and then opened trading at $25.30 October 4. (NASDAQ:HDP) was trading at $20.25 when the market closed last Friday.

HDP data by YCharts

Hortonworks share price from the date that the Cloudera merger was announced until 10/12 2018

According to deal, Hortonworks stockholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock owned. It's worth noting that some Hortonworks' investors are unhappy about the terms because Hortonworks is growing at 42 percent year-on-year, about 9 points quicker than Cloudera.

The Vision

Cloudera is telling investors that the merged companies will create the "world’s leading next generation data platform spanning multi-cloud, on-premises and the Edge" and "deliver industry’s first enterprise data cloud, a superior unified platform and clear industry standard from the Edge to AI."

The next generation data platform that Cloudera wants investors and customers to bank on is not yet built. Hortonworks Chief Product Officer (CPO) Arun Murthy announced that his company was embarking on the creation of a cloud-native data platform in September 2018. Murthy will be the CPO of the merged Cloudera, so if (and it's a big if) he and Hortonworks' talented team of developers don't leave once the acquisition closes and instead find a way to work with individuals who philosophically saw things differently and disagreed openly when the companies competed, they could have an interesting product in time.

The inherent difficulties in mergers

But whether that can happen is far from certain. Consider this testimony from a former Cloudera employee:

Cloudera and Hortonworks are fierce rivals. This didn’t just play out between the salespeople; it was at all parts of the company. There really was different levels of angst between the individuals at Cloudera and Hortonworks. This difference in perception wasn’t just at the marketing level. It permeated down to the employees themselves. The people who joined Hortonworks really wanted everything to be open source. The people who joined Cloudera were ok with a mix of closed and open source. This may not sound like a huge difference, but it made all the difference to the technical people. I’m curious how Cloudera/Hortonworks will strike this balance. This will be enough of an issue that some technical people will leave the new company because it won’t be 100% open source. I honestly don’t believe that Cloudera will start open sourcing everything."

Once the merger closes, Hortonworks' CEO Rob Bearden will move to the Board and the C-Suite will have only two Hortonworks employees--Murthy and COO Scott Davidson. How they will get along with Cloudera's management has yet to be seen as well.

Will Partners Follow?

Hortonworks had also convinced 13 companies, some of them as large as IBM, SAP and SAS, on the Open Data Platform initiative (ODPi) which Cloudera Chairman Mike Olson vehemently spoke out against, practically calling Hortonworks a liar.

Pivotal and Hortonworks claim that the ODP is driven by an industry-wide longing for standardization in the Apache Hadoop ecosystem. I don’t believe them."

ODPi members built some of their significant products based on Hortonworks' big data recipe. That recipe's future is now in flux. While no one needs to make any decisions right away, CIO's will need to, at some point, take a step back and reevaluate what is best for their companies in today's world. New, as well as established and widely accepted choices will appear on their radars which may, or may not be, Hadoop-based.

While they won't necessarily do what ODPi projects did, some configurations may be as well, or even better suited for Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data science, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and so on.

Customers' Eyes May Wonder

Consider that there's Databricks' Unified Analytics Platform, MapR's Converged Data Platform, SAP Data Hub and SAP Analytics Cloud, and the top rated data science and machine learning platforms in analyst Gartner's Magic Quadrant below:

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms

It's also important to note that the big three cloud vendors, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure offer powerful, governed capabilities as well. And when it comes to the data warehouse market, which Cloudera wants to lead (and it's plastering its advertising all over airports), it also has formidable competitors and what could be a long way to go.

To sum all of this up, while Cloudera is selling investors and customers that upon its merger with Hortonworks it will become the world's "next generation data platform provider," it's not alone in its aspirations. And its (and Hortonworks) employees, customers and partners may or may not want to come aboard for the ride. In the meantime, competitors aren't standing still.

And, while investors may still be hyped on the promise of Hadoop (which is where most of Cloudera's and Hortonworks' current revenues come from,) industry analysts see the market moving to the cloud and to other data science and machine learning platform providers.

Merger Will Bring Operational Consolidation and Savings

Investors can get excited about the merger from an operational point of view. The combined companies will be a bigger force than they are individually.

Source: Cloudera investor relations

The merged companies will enjoy operational synergies

Source: Cloudera investor relations

And appear to be less of a risky bet when you consider the financial benefits and improved margin profile: (content below is taken from the press release:)

Approximately $720 million in revenue

More than 2,500 customers

More than 800 customers over $100,000 ARR

More than 120 customers over $1 million ARR

More than $125 million in annual cost synergies

More than $150 million cash flow in CY20

Over $500 million cash, no debt

But, based on everything I know about data platforms, AI, data science, machine learning and analytics markets, I'm not as bullish on Cloudera's future. I am weary about whether the new Cloudera (or even Cloudera and Hortonworks individually) will grow as quickly as its management team and investors expect, which is why I am staying away for now.

Plenty Of Time To Change My Mind

Despite the enthusiasm around the "merger" among some investors, analysts and members of the media, I see no reason to believe that Cloudera's share price will never be this low again. If it falls below $11.00, then maybe. Until then, I'll grab a bag of popcorn and watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.