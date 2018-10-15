State Of The Economy 11: When The Next Recession Is Likely To Start

Strong economic and corporate earnings fundamentals, and long-term interest rates likely being near their peak, means there is no reason to get extra defensive with your portfolio at this time.

More importantly, the bond market is currently predicting the next recession will start around December 2020, but potentially as late as mid 2021.

Recessions can't be predicted with 100% accuracy, but the bond market has historically been the most accurate forecaster of economic downturns.

With the economic expansion now in its 10th year, many investors are worried another recession (and bear market) is right around the corner.

This week's commentary explains three ways to protect your portfolio during the next stock market correction.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Predicting Recessions Is Hard, But Historically The Bond Market Is The Most Accurate

Recessions can be deeply damaging to both individual finances (job losses), as well as portfolios (bear markets). Given these high stakes it's understandable that predicting the next economic downturn is one of the most popular things on Wall Street (and in economics). Of course given the incredible complexity of not just the US economy, but the world economy (which is deeply entwined with ours), accurately forecasting recessions is tricky. It's as much art as science, because there infinite ways to model the economy, that will provide different growth estimates. In its latest quarterly report the National Association for Business Economists found that 2/3 of its 45 member panel thought a recession is coming by 2020. 18% of these economists thought a recession would begin in 2019. How likely is this survey of economists to be right?

Historically the most accurate recession predictor has been the bond market, because this massive capital market determines government and business borrowing rates. This is why the famous yield curve has been able to predict every recession since the mid 60's with a six to 24 month lead time (and just one false positive). Or to put another way, if the 2/10 yield curve inverts, there's a 90% historical probability that a recession is coming in the next two years.

But today the yield curve isn't inverted (2 year treasury yield still below 10 year yield). So predicting a recession (as accurately as we know how), means trying to predict when (or if) the yield curve will invert. And today many wonder whether the Fed's massive QE bond buying program has neutralized the predictive power of the 2/10 curve.

Fortunately there's another bond yield curve that QE didn't affect, the 2/30 curve. A historical analysis of bond yields over time allows us to approximate where 2 and 30 year interest rates are likely to peak in this economic cycle. That in turn means we can get a rough idea for when the bond market thinks the next recession is likely to start. So let's see why the next recession isn't likely to begin until the end of 2020 or even mid 2021. More importantly, find out what investors should do to protect their portfolios ahead of the coming economic and market downturn.

How To Use Bond Futures To Estimate Long-Term Interest Rates

Eric Hickman, President of Kessler Investment Advisors, recently wrote an interesting report (A Roadmap for the Upcoming U.S. Treasury Bull Market, free PDF online) looking at 30 years of bond yield data. Now it's important to remember that even 30 years of bond market data only covers three rate hiking/rising rate cycles. Thus this is potentially too small a data set to make a definitive prediction about bond yield curves and recessions. Then again, it's the best we have so let's take a look at what the historical data shows.

This time period includes three rate hike cycles and recessions. Here's the most important takeaways from the report:

each time 2 year yield peaked within 1 month of Fed Funds Rate or FFR peaking

on average 30 year yield peaked 7 months before FFR peaks (range 1.5 to 17 months)

bull market in treasury bonds (falling yields overall) began an average of 1.8 years before recessions started

Now because Mr. Hickman didn't look at 10 year yields, we can't apply the most popular 2/10 yield curve to this analysis. That's because the spread (difference) between 10 and 30 year yields can vary so widely over time that it would make any further extrapolation of this report to the 2/10 yield curve essentially useless.

Fortunately, while the 2/30 year yield curve data doesn't go back as far as the 2/10 curve's, we can still see that this curve has good predictive power for recessions.

Recession Start Yield Curve Inversion Date Months From Inversion To Recession Start January 1980 September 1978 14 July 1981 August 1980 11 July 1990 December 1988 20 April 2001 January 2000 15 December 2007 February 2006 22 Average (Including Great Recession) 16.4 months Average (Excluding Great Recession) 15.0 months

Now the lack of 2/30 year curve data between 2002 and 2006 might make the last recession's data unreliable. However, even if you exclude the Great Recession the 2/30 yield inversion still predicts recessions with a lead time of about 15 to 16 months. That's nearly identical to the 2/10 curve's average recession lead time of 17 months since 1978.

Today the 2/30 yield curve is 0.47%, and has been falling pretty steadily since peaking at 4% in early 2011. Another benefit of using the 2/30 yield curve is that the Fed's earlier QE bond buying program only included 10 year treasuries. The Fed's own study indicates that 10 year yields might be 1% lower than they would be without QE. This is the reason that many believe the 2/10 curve may not be reliable right now.

It will take the Fed until 2023 to roll off 10 year bonds to pre-crisis levels (undo QE). QE didn't involve 30 year treasuries so the 2/30 curve's predictive power should remain intact.

Ok, so the 2/30 yield curve seems like a good recession predictor, but how exactly can we use historical bond data to determine when the curve will actually invert? Well the answer is by looking at the FFR and its historical relationship with both the 2 and 30 year yields.

When The Bond Market Thinks The Next Recession Will Start

In the last three rising rate cycles (since 1987) here's where treasury yields peaked:

2 year yield: 0.02% to 0.43% above FFR

30 year yield: 0.05% to 0.47% above FFR

So what does that mean for where 2 and 30 year yields are likely to peak this time? Well according to the Fed's dot plot (consensus of all voting FOMC members) that would be 3.5% to 3.75% in 2020.

That equates to six more rate hikes over the next 27 months. That would mean that, assuming the Fed sticks to its current plan:

2 year yield peaks at: 3.65% to 4.08%

30 year yield peaks at: 3.68% to 4.10%

2/30 yield curve minimum: -0.40% to 0.45%

Basically this means that, assuming bond markets continue acting as they have in modern times, the Fed's current rate hike plan risks inverting the 2/30 yield curve, which would signal a recession would be about 15 months away.

But it's important to remember that the Fed's dot plot is merely its best guesstimate about where the FFR will go in coming years. As economic data comes in the Dot plot will change. So what matters in terms of where interest rates will end up is how many rate hikes the Fed is actually going to do, not what it plans to do.

Today the bond futures market is predicting the FFR will peak at 3.01%, meaning the bond market is pricing in just three more rate hikes this cycle. That's half the number the Fed is telegraphic, likely due to when the bond market thinks the next recession is coming.

That means that based on 30 years of bond yield data, the 2 and 30 year yield peaks would look like this:

2 year yield peaks at: 3.03% to 3.46% (2.85% today)

30 year yield peaks at: 3.06% to 3.48% (3.32% today)

3.06% to 2/30 yield curve minimum: -0.40% to 0.45%

This analysis has two important implications for investors concerned about rising rates and inverted yield curves and recessions. First, it means that the bond market currently expects interest rates to peak relatively soon, with the 30 year rising just 16 basis points from current levels at the most. This implies that worries over a "rate super spike" that sinks the stock market (and high-yield stocks in particular) are likely overblown.

That's because 30 year bonds are mostly priced off long-term inflation expectations which are currently stable at 2.15%. Note that the inflation metric that bonds specifically look at is CPI, or the consumer price index (TIPs are based on CPI-U).

Today CPI is just 2.3%, and 2.2% if you use core inflation (excluding volatile food and fuel). With the bond market currently pricing in about 2.2% inflation this indicates that the estimate of 30 year yields being near their cycle peak is likely correct. That's because CPI has been falling in recent months, at an accelerating rate.

Thus, despite what many fear about tariffs, rising energy costs, and accelerating wage growth causing significantly higher inflation, so far those fears are not born out in the data.

What about the timing of the next recession? Well that depends on when the 2/30 curve inverts. With an expected 2/30 minimum curve of between -.4% and 0.45% it's tough to estimate, since the midpoint of that range is actually 0.03%, implying that an inversion isn't necessarily certain to happen.

But since a recession will occur at some point, and the 2/30 curve inversion is almost certain to predict it let's use the long-term trend of this current cycle. In February 2011 the 2/30 curve peaked at 3.98%. In the past 68 months it's fallen by 3.51% meaning an average flattening rate of 5.2 basis points per month.

Assuming that trend holds, then it would take about 9.2 months for the 2/30 curve to invert. That would be in July of 2019. Using the past five recessions as a guide that would correlate with:

2/30 yield curve inversion: July 2019

Recession starts 11 to 22 months later ( June 2020 to May 2021 )

) Most likely recession start date (based on average inversion lead time): December 2020

The bottom line is that using the best recession predictor we have (bond market), it appears the next recession isn't likely until the end of 2020 or potentially even until mid 2021. That estimate is backed up by the most recent economic data and trends.

What Investors Should (And Shouldn't) Do About The Coming Recession

It's critical to remember that while the bond market is the best forecaster of recessions, it's NOT a great predictor of when bear markets will start. For example, while a 2/10 yield curve inversion usually signals a recession will start within 17 months, stock market tops are far harder to predict.

For example consider these facts about the last nine bear markets (since 1956):

2/10 yield curve didn't invert until after market peaked in 3 of them (33% of the time)

Average time from inversion to market peak was 8 months

Range of time from inversion to market peak was -4 months to 21 months

As you can see the wide range of times between yield curve inversions and stock market tops (start of a bear market) makes market timing the next market downturn all but impossible. What's more, trying to front run the next bear market by selling stocks as soon as the yield curve inverts is likely to cost you a fortune.

So what should investors do with these bond market recession predictions? Well nothing really. That's because the five previous yield curve inversions (since 1978) saw stocks rise a median 22% over 19 months post inversion.

This means that anyone selling stocks as soon as the curve inverted would have missed out on a lot of gains. And due to the compounding nature of investing selling as soon as the curve inverted would have resulted in a portfolio that's 260% smaller between 1978 and 2018. Or to put another way, using yield curve analysis to time the market would have cost you 3.25% CAGR total returns over the last 40 years.

So the bottom line is use economic and bond yield analysis to see a recession coming, and prepare for it. But not by market timing, but asset allocation that fits your personal risk profile, goals, and time horizon.

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.3%

Q4: 3.9%

Full Year 2018: 3.4% (best growth in 13 years)



Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate. For the quarter's economic growth, I tend to believe the far more stable consensus estimate (3.3%).

The New York Fed's nowcast model is useful because it is one of the few that provides forward estimates (starting about 1 month before a quarter begins). This allows us to get a sense of how growth is doing quarter to quarter. Currently, the New York Fed's model says Q4 growth should be about 0.6% stronger than Q3's. That would imply about 3.9% growth for the current quarter.

That correlates to now-casting.com's Q4 growth estimate of 3.9%. Factoring in all four quarters, that means America is on track for 3.4% GDP growth in 2018. That's ahead of the Fed's current forecast of 3.1% and would represent the first 3+% growth year since 2005.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger than expected. However, it's not yet at the levels that most would describe as but "overheating" and thus likely to trigger significant and rapidly rising inflation. In fact, despite accelerating economic growth inflationary pressure is easing. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

Probability that we're in recession right now: 0.3%

Probability of recession starting in next three months: 0.9%

Probability of recession starting in next nine months: 24%

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.30% (down from 0.35% last week)

Last week's sharp market fall (plus lower than expected inflation reports) caused 10 year yields to fall significantly. That's due to a "flight to safety". Typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently stable at 0.06%. Thus, the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 14 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 5 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is literally the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates.

Note that over the past 26 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from five to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 0.9%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past 4.5 months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps the yield curve can avoid inverting for several more quarters. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.30% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Interest Rates Are Likely Rising For The Right Reasons So Stay Calm And Stick To Your Long-Term Investing Strategy

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

My personal long-term plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows), I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

However, thanks to the current mini-correction in stocks in general, and REITs in particular, I'm taking the opportunity to load up on my three favorite high-yield, ultra value REITs:

I also added to my favorite high-yield tech blue chip, Texas Instruments (TXN), last week.

As to when the next recession will start? Well that's impossible to know with certainty. However, historically the bond market has been the most accurate forecaster of economic downturns. Currently the non inverted yield curve indicates low short and medium-term recession risk. More importantly, bond futures are indicating that the next recession probably won't start until late 2020 or mid 2021. That means we're likely at least two years from the next recession.

With corporate earnings growth projections continuing to be strong (20.3% in 2018 and 10.5% in 2019), there remains little reason to get extra defensive now. In fact, last week's big sell off makes for a great long-term buying opportunity for anyone whose asset allocation and dry powder allows for bargain hunting.

