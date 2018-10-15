3M's Diversification Leads To Long-Term Dividend Growth But There Are Near-Term Challenges

3M is a Dividend King with Long-Term Dividend Growth

3M (MMM) has appeal for those interested in a company that has a demonstrated history of long-term dividend growth with a reasonable yield. The company has increased its dividend for 60 years in row making it a Dividend King. A company that is on the Dividend King list is a unique one. There are only 25 Dividend Kings out of ~3600 companies listed on the U.S stock exchanges at the end of 2017 or ~0.06% making this group a very select one. A company must pay increasing dividends for 50 straight years to be considered a Dividend King. Only seven other companies on the Dividend King list have paid increasing dividends for a longer duration than 3M. The 60 year time period covers bull and bear markets including several recessions demonstrating that 3M has very resilient businesses in different operating environments. In fact, 3M’s dividend history is even longer and it has paid an uninterrupted dividend for over 100 years.

Companies that are found on the Dividend King list are often priced at a premium due to their long dividend growth history and 3M is usually no exception. However, the company’s stock price has declined ~23% since its peak at the end of January 2018 possibly providing a suitable entry point for those interested in owning this stock. 3M now pays a dividend of $5.44 per share and the stock price decline has increased the dividend yield to ~2.75%. Although this yield is not high compared to some other stocks and it is also less than the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is now at ~3.16%, it is high for this stock, which rarely sees a dividend yield greater than 3%. Note that in late January the yield for 3M was less than 2%. But unlike some other dividend paying stocks 3M’s dividend has a high degree of safety making it appealing to many small investors. But why is the stock price under pressure and what are its dividend growth prospects?

Rising Input Material Costs and Other Challenges

The initial decline in 3M’stock price from its peak in late-January probably mirrored the broader market. But 3M missed its EPS estimates (although it beat revenue estimates) in Q1 2018 and furthermore the company also lowered guidance increasing downward pressure on the stock price. The company is likely experiencing rising input costs and this was confirmed in September when the company’s CFO indicated that rising raw material costs would knock $0.10 off annual EPS. As an industrial conglomerate with a wide variety of products the company must source raw materials for its manufacturing facilities. Many of 3M’s products are plastic or have plastic parts. The chart below suggests that 3M was benefiting from a decline in input material costs between 2015 and 2016 but since then input costs have increased. But what accounts for the reported increase in input material costs in 2018? Many of 3M’s products rely on plastic resins and the cost of oil, which is used to make plastics, has increased ~38.7% year-to-date. Furthermore the cost of natural gas, which is also used in making plastics, has recently surged. Combined this may possibly be impacting 3M’s input material costs this year.

Producer Price Index for Plastic Materials and Resins

Another source of increased input costs is increasing transportation expenses. Many companies including 3M have reported that freight and transportation costs are increasing rapidly due to strong demand and shortages of trucks and drivers compared to 2017. Capital expenses to purchase trucks, rising fuel prices, and labor costs heavily impact freight and transportation costs to companies. The chart below illustrates that industrial companies such as 3M benefited from declining transportation costs between mid-2014 and mid-2016. However, costs increased rapidly from that point and continue to increase this year.

Producer Price Index for Transportation and Warehousing

One other consideration is tariffs but they are reportedly only slightly impacting costs for 3M at an estimated $0.01 EPS on an annualized basis by mid-year. Whether tariffs will continue to impact costs in the future at a higher rate is difficult to predict. Lastly, 3M has a new CEO who took over on July 1stof this year. A transition to new leadership is a time of significant change for a company and increases uncertainty regarding a company’s future direction and performance. However, in this regard, the risk is minimal since the new CEO has over 30 years with 3M. Before his appointment as CEO, he was the COO and EVP in charge of international operations as well as its five business segments. Before serving as COO, he was head of the industrial business group. Hence, the new CEO is not likely to change 3M’s current strategy, which he probably helped develop in his earlier positions.

3M’s Business and Product Diversification

Despite the near-tem challenges, 3M still retains its fundamental strength of broad business and product diversification. The company is known for many products commonly used in homes, offices, hospitals, factories, and other businesses around the world. 3M has five major business segments with a very diversified product line selling over 55,000 products to consumers and many industries. Hence it does not depend on any one market or product to drive sales and EPS growth that in turn permits the company to continue increasing its dividend. Let’s review the five different business segments and the general types of products each one sells to illustrate the broad product diversification and lack of dependence on any one market or product.

The Consumer Business is the one that most investors are familiar with through buying home office products such as Scotch®brand tapes, Post-Its®, Filtrete™air filters, Scotchguard™, Scotch-Brite™ sponges, and clothing with Thinsulate™insulation. But 3M has four other business segments including Industrial, Safety & Graphics, Healthcare, and Electronics and Energy that sell products to many offices, schools, and other companies.

The Industrial Business provides products to other companies in the automotive, electronics, appliance, packaging, food, and other industries. Its products include tapes, abrasives, ceramics, sealants, materials, and more.

The Safety & Graphics Business sells personal protection equipment for eyes, ears and fall protection, reflective materials, films, inks, highway signs, license plates, pavement marking systems, floor matting, spill control materials, and granules for asphalt roof shingles.

The Healthcare Care Business sells medical tapes, dressings, wound closure products, orthopedic casting materials, metered-dose inhalers, transdermal skin patches, oral care products, and food safety products. Most people are familiar with 3M’s ACE® bandages, which is a product in this division.

The Electronics and Energy Business provides products for LCD computer monitors, LCD televisions, cellular phones and tablets, notebook PCs, and automotive displays. It also sells pressure sensitive tapes, resins, electrical insulation, fiber-optic and copper-based telecommunications systems, and advanced electrical power cables.

Innovation and Research & Development Continue to Maintain 3M’s Product Diversification

It’s important to note that 3M has a history of innovation and continues to conduct R&D to improve existing products and develop new ones. In turn this allows 3M to increase its product count and maintain its broad diversification. It also helps prevent the company’s businesses from being disrupted by smaller more nimble competition. 3M spent ~$1.85B on R&D in 2017, which is roughly 6% of if its total sales, and increased from $1.74B in 2016. This spending has translated to protected intellectual property giving the company a competitive edge in its markets. In the U.S. alone, 3M has received 602 assigned patents in 2017 an increase of roughly 11.5% from 2016. The company has a growing worldwide patent portfolio that is greater than 100,000 issued patents providing the company a protected product portfolio and thus an advantage relative to its competitors.

Diversified Revenue Growth Makes the Dividend Safer

Since 3M is a diversified industrial conglomerate with tens of thousands of products it is not dependent on one revenue stream in one industry or market segment increasing the dividend’s safety. In 2017, 3M had roughly $32B in sales, which increased 5.1% from 2016. The table below breaks down the sales and total sales growth (organic + acquisition or divesture) for each business segment. In 2017, the Industrial business segment accounted for ~1/3 of total sales and the other segments ranged between 14% and 19% of total sales. All five business segments experienced growth in total sales. The percentage of total sales for each segment did not change much from 2016 to 2017 demonstrating the stability of 3M’s businesses and product portfolio.

Table 1. Sales and Growth of 3M’s Business Segments in 2017

Business Segment Sales (in billions) Total Sales Growth Industrial $10.91 4.9% Safety and Graphics $6.15 4.5% Health Care $5.81 4.4% Electronics and Energy $5.16 11.1% Consumer $4.59 2.3%

Source: 2017 Annual Report

In Q2 of 2018 all five business segments continued to experience total sales growth on a year-on-year basis indicating that the company’s businesses continued to perform well through the middle of this year on this metric despite the rising input costs.

Table 2. Sales and Growth of 3M’s Business Segments in Q2 2018

Business Segment Sales (in billions) YoY Sales Growth Industrial $3.1 6.8% Safety and Graphics $1.8 15.8% Health Care $1.5 4.9% Electronics and Energy $1.3 3.6% Consumer $1.2 4.6%

Source: Q2 2018 Business Review

3M’s sales are diversified around the world as well. The table below breaks down total sales in 2017 by geographic region. The U.S. provided 39.1% of total sales and 61.9% came from the rest of the world. Sales grew in all regions with the most rapid growth coming from international regions.

Table 3. Sales and Growth of 3M’s Business Segments in Different Geographic Regions in 2017

Geographic Region Sales (in billions) YoY Sales Growth United States $12.37 1.5% Asia Pacific $9.81 10.9% Europe, Middle East & Africa $6.46 4.8% Latin America/ Canada $3.03 4.6%

Source: 2017 Annual Report

The diversified sales and continued sales growth across all five of 3M’s business segments and in all of its geographic regions increases the safety of the company’s dividend. Flat or declining revenue in one segment or geographic region will not threaten its 60-year streak of increasing dividends.

Financial Strength Permits Dividend Increases

The company currently pays an annualized dividend of $5.44 per share with a dividend yield of ~2.75%. The dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of ~48.6%. In addition, the company’s has ~$3B of short-term cash, about $3.2B in short-term debt, and ~$11.3B in long-term debt, which is not large for a company the size of 3M and does not presently place the dividend at risk. Despite the near-term challenges, the relatively low payout ratio for a large mature company and growing sales suggests that the dividend will continue to grow. But what did the company actually do when it last faced operational challenges? During the most recent recession in 2008 – 2009, 3M only increased the dividend a nominal amount of $0.04 per share and between 2009 and 2010 the dividend was increased only $0.06 per share. Despite declining revenue during this time the company remained committed to increasing the dividend but only in small increments. Furthermore, this suggests that 3M has the financial strength to continue growing the dividend in the face of adversity to its businesses.

History of Dividend Increases in the Past 10-Years

Source: DP Research, SA

Although 3M is facing near-term challenges, its stock price is ~23% lower compared to its peak in late January 2018, making it an appealing prospect for those interested in a large diversified company with a growing dividend and long-term view. 3M’s broad and diversified product portfolio across five business segments has allowed it to successfully grow the dividend for 60 years and provides it a high degree of safety that is a common criteria for many small investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.