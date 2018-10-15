I Got Games: Continue To Buy This Undervalued Tech Stock

The stock is down about 30% since I initially recommended it, but thesis is still intact and provides an even better entry point for investors now.

It is rare investors have the opportunity to invest in a company growing as fast as many of today’s high-flying tech companies at a value price, but that is the opportunity with I Got Games (OTCPK:IGGGF) (“IGG”). It is primarily a mobile game developer that focuses on developing and producing industry leading games that are free to play with revenue generation coming from in-app purchases to enhance the game-playing experience, and a recurring revenue model from its livestreaming service. The stock is down about 30% since I first recommended the company back in May, but my thesis is still intact and therefore this pull back provides new investors with an even better entry point and current shareholders an opportunity to add to their position.

Revenue is showing tech-like growth up 42% year-over-year, while growing an already very healthy balance sheet and operating an impressively efficient and profitable business. While IGG is growing as expected of a tech company, it interestingly still boasts many characteristics of a typical value play, and pays a dividend. It operates a relatively simple business that is easy to understand, it is run by an honest and competent management team with its interests closely aligned with shareholders through large insider ownership, earns superior Returns on Equity, has favorable long-term prospects, and can be bought at a fair price. In this article I will be focusing on its livestreaming opportunity and its somewhat irrational current valuation from Mr. Market.

Other prospects, discussed in my previous article, include continued growth of existing games, its game development pipeline, expanding game offerings into emerging markets, mobile gaming industry tailwinds, tax-reducing corporate structure, and increased exposure in the United States.

Investors Are Missing IGG’s Little-Known Subsidiary

Very little is written about IGG in general; I was the first to write about the company on Seeking Alpha just three months ago, there are no analysts on Wall Street covering the stock, and you will not see IGG’s name in the financial news headlines. Even more overlooked than IGG itself is its subsidiary, PocketSocial. This subsidiary was not discussed in my previous article because it had not been found during my research. Management had kept this subsidiary relatively close to the chest, having nothing written about it in its reports. This has caused investors to miss this potentially significant catalyst for IGG and its stock – PocketSocial’s main platform, StreamCraft. I expect this relatively hidden gem to unlock significant value for IGG over the next few years.

Livestreaming gaming has taken the world by storm as of late; even Amazon (AMZN) is getting involved in the action by acquiring Twitch for just under $1 billion. Industry experts are saying, “Just by walking around the GDC show floor, it quickly became apparent that the biggest companies in tech all see gaming as a massive opportunity.” A quick Google search will reveal just how big of an opportunity livestreaming is currently. IGG’s livestreaming service StreamCraft was just released in early 2018. According to the Google Play Store, it has over 100,000+ downloads and over 5,000 reviews with a 4.5 star average. StreamCraft is differentiated from other streaming services through its industry leading partner structure and rewards. IGG already has a massive community built around its portfolio of games, by leveraging that community into building its streaming platform, StreamCraft can be a game changer for the company. The success of StreamCraft certainly is not guaranteed, but investors are not giving it any value in IGG’s current stock price.

Valuation

Valuing a tech company that is growing rapidly like IGG is often a tall task to conquer, but I will be providing my projections and valuations below.

The image below shows the past five years of financial data for IGG's income statement and free cash flow generation on the left, and my projections for the next five years on the right. Other than the small setback in 2015, IGG's revenue, earnings, and free cash flow have shown strong growth over the past five years. I expect strong growth for at least the next five years, but my projections became more conservative as I reached years 2021 to 2022 due to the difficulty of projecting that far out with much accuracy.

Source: Actual Data, Morningstar. Projected Data, Self-Created.

From a purely quantitative perspective, using a DCF model with relatively conservative figures (growth and discount rates, and TV multiple) shows IGG's stock is worth about $2-$2.26 per share, depending on the investors required rate of return (discount rate).

Source: Actual Data, Morningstar. Projected Data, Self-Created.

From a relative perspective, other than on a P/B basis (which lacks importance when valuing a tech company with minimal physical assets, anyway), IGG looks severely undervalued in comparison to its industry average (determined by Morningstar using NAICS codes, including companies like Sohu.com (SOHU), YOUZU Interactive Co, Kingsoft (OTCPK:KSFTF), Zynga (ZNGA), DoubleU Games, and Glue Mobile (GLUU)) and the S&P 500. Given the specific risks facing IGG highlighted in my previous article, it makes sense that it does not trade at the same multiples as the industry average or S&P 500, but it should at least be closer to them. It is difficult to quantify specifically the multiple that it should trade at, but there is significant upside in IGG's stock if/when the market provides deserving multiples closer to the industry average and S&P 500's.

Source: Morningstar

I also wanted to added a passage from The Intelligent Investor for those who haven't read it, and as a reminder for those that have, that fits well to the valuation and current situation I see playing out with IGG's stock:

Imagine that in some private business you own a small share that costs you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging in deed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth, and furthermore, offers to buy you out, or sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value seems plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes to you seems a little short of silly. If you are a prudent investor or a sensible businessman, will you let Mr. Market's daily communication determine your value of a $1,000 interest in the enterprise? Only in case you agree with him, or in case you want to trade with him. You may be happy to sell out to him when he quotes you a ridiculously high price, and equally as happy to buy from him when his price is low, but the rest of the time you will be wiser to form your own ideas of the value of your holdings based on full reports from the company about its operations and financial position. The true investor is in that very position when he owns a listed common stock. He can take advantage of the daily listed price, or leave it alone, as dictated by his own judgement and inclination.

The Bottom Line

What separates IGG from many of today’s tech companies is that they are not only growing rapidly, but they are doing it profitably, generating a lot of cash, paying a dividend, and trading at a reasonable valuation. Revenue, net income, and EPS are all up significantly year-over-year. The strong growth is coupled with a very healthy balance sheet having no debt, over $282 million in cash, and $262 million in net assets. Management has its interests closely aligned with shareholders through insider ownership of about 33%, and is operating the business very efficiently as illustrated by its ROA, ROE and ROIC.

Investors are missing multiple important items and over-weighting the risks, which is causing the stock to be significantly undervalued. Given these missed items, its operating results, growth opportunities, and healthy balance sheet, the stock deserves to trade at larger multiples. My models estimate the stock to be worth at least 83-107% higher than today’s price using relatively conservative growth figures. Investors have a great opportunity to buy the recent dip in price before the market and Wall Street realizes the potential catalysts not being priced into the stock.

IGGGF data by YCharts

There are certainly risks (discussed in-depth in my previous article) investors must consider before making an investment in IGG’s stock, but the upside potential appears to be far greater than the downside, creating an asymmetric risk-return investment opportunity.

