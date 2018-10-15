Sale Of Chemical & Mining Co. Of Chile Inc. Stake Suspended - What It Means For Nutrien

Nutrien must sell its SQM stake by March 2019, as part of a commitment to regulators who approved the merger of Agrium and Potash Corp.

Last Friday, Chile's Constitutional Court suspended the sale of Nutrien's (NTR) stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) to China's Tianqi Lithium. This was done at the request of SQM's controlling shareholders, who oppose the deal with the Chinese company.

The deal with Tianqi was agreed on terms that are favorable for Nutrien. If the deal collapsed, I don't see a risk to the merger itself, but the financial shortfall for the Canadian company could be significant.

Why Nutrien Must Sell The Stake

In order to get regulatory clearance for its merger with Agrium, Potash Corp. agreed to sell its minority stakes in SQM, Israel Chemicals (ICL) and Arab Potash Company (OTC:ABPZF, OTC:ABPTY) by March 2019. The requirement came from the Chinese and Indian authorities, on the basis that Nutrien's position in the potash market would become too dominant otherwise.

In reality, from China's perspective at least, forcing Nutrien to sell its 32% stake in SQM was also an opportunity for Chinese companies to acquire the stake and cement their position as major players in lithium.

Proposed Sale to Tianqi Lithium

Things seemed to go according to script when, in May 2018, Nutrien agreed to sell approximately 24% of SQM to Tianqi Lithium for $4.1B. Nutrien sold 24% instead of the full 32% to make the deal more acceptable to the anti-trust authorities of Chile, who were concerned that Tianqi, already a top 5 lithium producer globally, would become too influential.

The remaining 8% was auctioned by Nutrien on Chile’s IPSA stock exchange for proceeds of $1B and, at the time, it looked like Nutrien had completed the divestiture of its stake, as agreed under the merger approval process. In fact, on October 4, the Chilean regulator approved the sale, with minor restrictions:

that Tianqi would not name any of its executives or employees to SQM’s board

that Tianqi would notify regulators of any future lithium-related deal struck with either SQM or Albemarle (ALB)

This was not the end of the story, however, as the proposed sale did not go down well with SQM's main shareholders.

Tianqi Deal Opposed By SQM's Controlling Shareholders

While the requirements of antitrust regulators, both in China and Chile, have been manageable so far, stiff opposition came from within SQM. The company is controlled by Pampa Calichera, Potasios de Chile and Global Mining, which together form a "controlling group" led by former SQM chairman Julio Ponce:

At December 31, 2017, SQM has a “controlling group” as such term is defined in Title XV of Chilean Law No. 18,045. SQM has been informed that, as of December 31, 2017, Mr. Julio Ponce Lerou [...] and related persons control 100% of Inversiones SQYA Ltda. (“SQYA”) and 100% of Inversiones SQ Ltda. These two companies control indirectly 29.97% of all shares of SQM (consisting of 71,871,838 Series A shares and 7,007,688 Series B shares). (Source: SQM's 2017 annual report)

The controlling shareholders argue that the agreement sanctioned by the anti-trust authorities does not protect SQM's commercially sensitive information. And while Tianqi's executives or employees cannot be appointed to SQM’s board, the Chinese company is still entitled to 3 of the 8 board seats.

In fact, the shareholders are looking for all possibilities to block the deal. Julio Ponce, the son-in-law of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet has little affinity for communist China, and slammed the antitrust court for approving the deal "practically in secret".

The controlling group filed a lawsuit last week. On Friday, October 11, Chile’s Constitutional Court agreed to hear the controlling shareholders' arguments on October 22, and the sale will be frozen pending the next developments.

Potential Adverse Impact For Nutrien

Tianqi's and Nutrien's viewpoint

At this stage, it remains entirely possible that the Court will stick to its decision to allow the sale. According to Tianqi, the appeal is just a formality:

What comes now is a discussion about the admissibility of the lawsuit, in which we will put forward solid arguments to see the suit thrown out. (Source: Reuters)

As to Nutrien, they said the following in September:

Given SQM's efforts to interfere with the proposed transaction, Nutrien is evaluating all potential responsive actions. Despite the efforts of SQM to distort the rule of law, we are confident that the Chilean regulatory and court systems are fair and impartial and that SQM will not succeed in its attempt to frustrate this transaction. (Source: Nutrien's press release)

Of course, one shouldn't read too much into this communication from Tianqi and Nutrien. Time will tell whether their arguments will prevail.

Now, what matters to Nutrien's shareholders is the potential impact in case the sale of the stake was blocked.

Merger not at risk

I don't see any risk posed by the Chinese or Indian regulators. Nutrien kept its part of the bargain by agreeing to a sale. Even if nothing was finalized by March 2019, the delay couldn't be blamed on Nutrien. Therefore, it's highly unlikely that potash exports to India and China would be halted, even temporarily. In addition, this would make little sense given the current tight condition of the potash market.

But Nutrien will still have to sell the stake somehow, and if Tianqi or another Chinese buyer cannot acquire it, Nutrien's bargaining position will be affected.

Financial risk to Nutrien

The $4.07B sales price agreed by Nutrien with Tianqi equated to $65 per SQM share. This was a sizeable premium on the share price at the time, which was in the region of $55. Since then, there has been a lot of negativity around the lithium space (at least from the market's perspective) and SQM's share price, like that of all lithium producers, has been on a downtrend:

SQM data by YCharts

Tianqi offered a premium because the process was competitive. But if the sale was blocked, and if there were restrictions on Chinese buyers in a future auction, Nutrien would be unlikely to get that sort of premium.

There are not that many companies that could buy the stake - even Albemarle could face some restrictions. Rio Tinto (RIO) could renew its interest, as could private equity firms, but they would not propose the sort of money that Tianqi did.

The worst case scenario for Nutrien would be to have to sell on the stock exchange, as they did earlier this year. The problem is, the 8% sold on Chile’s IPSA stock exchange went for only $49.05 per share.

A discount on the current $43 would be likely in such an event. Even assuming that Nutrien could sell for $43, this would mean a 34% discount off the $65 proposed by Tianqi. The shortfall would be almost $1.4B (before taxes) in that case (about 4.2% of Nutrien's current market cap of $33B).

Nutrien plans to use the proceeds to fund the expansion of its retail business into Brazil and other growth areas. The company still has scope to increase net debt if needed, but $1.4B would obviously give more leeway.

Nutrien's Technical Picture

This development will not help the share price in the short term. The general stock market weakness of late took its toll as the NYSE-listed shares failed to break out above $58 and are now back to the $54 support level.

(Source: finviz.com)

Takeaway

If the Tianqi sale was to be blocked, there would be an adverse impact for Nutrien. In fact, if the shares were sold at the current market price, the shortfall would be $1.4B before taxes.

However, one shouldn't base an investment decision in Nutrien on this risk. It remains likely that the sale will go through. And even if it did not, when one looks at the bigger picture, the shortfall would be a short-term hit that would not derail the company's prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.