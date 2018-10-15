Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part I): 3M Company

Usually we are searching not only for high quality companies that will outperform the market over the next decades, but we are also paying attention to the price the stock is currently trading at the stock exchange. It is not enough just to buy a high-quality company which is outperforming its peers (by revenue and free cash flow growth), but we also want a stock that is outperforming the market and therefore the price we pay is important. Even the best company can become a mediocre or bad investment when paying an exaggerated price.

After a bull market that lasted for almost ten years, it is not surprising that many companies outranged the fair value unless you are satisfied with a low single digit return. And especially high-quality companies are far away from being cheap. In the coming months I will start a series of articles and I will look at several companies which are definitely superior companies but will only become great investments after the stock declines in the low or even mid double digits. You can see this as an attempt to generate a watchlist for a potential recession and stock market decline that seems long overdue and will happen in the near future (in my opinion).

(Source: Pixabay)

One of those high-quality companies is 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) as we are not only talking about a dividend aristocrat, but also about a company with a competitive advantage that is protected by many different economic moats. The stock already declined 25% in the recent past – however it is still far away from being a great investment. In the following article I will first show why 3M is a superior company (that also outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) even when neglecting dividends) and in the second part I will try to determine an entry point at which value investors can buy the stock to purchase a great company for a very good price.

MMM data by YCharts

Business Description

It is hard to pinpoint what kind of company 3M really is: it has characteristics of a chemical company, of a consumer products company and of a materials company. Revenue as well as operating income is very diversified over five different segments. These five different segments are health care, safety & graphics, industrial, electronics & energy and consumer.

(Source: 3M 10-K 2017)

About $4.6 billion in revenue stem from the “consumer segment” and $10.9 billion in revenue stem from the “industrial segment” with the other three segments being in between. Operating income also stems mostly from the “industrial segment”, but “safety and graphics” has the highest operating income margin (33.6%) while all the other segments have margins between 20% and 30%.

(Source: 3M Investor Presentation)

When we look at the results of the second quarter, we can see that not only all five major segments contribute to revenue growth, but out of the 21 subsections only three had to report a revenue decline: transportations safety (-12.8%), consumer healthcare (-3.9%) and drug delivery (-0.8%). But 3M is not just growing in almost every subsection, revenue is also growing in each of the four geographic areas (United States, EMEA, Asia-Pacific as well as Latin America and Canada).

3M is not just diversified over five different segments, but has thousands of different products – according to the product catalogue the company sells 22,459 different busines products in the United States, but only a few of these products are directly sold to the consumer. For a quick overview of the different products I included an excerpt from the last 10-K.

(Source: 3M 10-K 2017)

Stability And Performance

The presented numbers – growth across all five segments and all four regions – underline one key characteristic of 3M: stability. 3M can count on revenue coming from all over the world and all different business segments and even if one source of revenue should show signs of weakness, there are plenty other. We already mentioned the diversification of 3M and its many different products above (also an important fact for stability) as well as the fact that many of the products are recession proof. This stability is also reflected by different metrics and numbers.

When looking at revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow, 3M certainly doesn’t come across as growth company, but earnings per share grew 5.52% annually over the last decade. And while revenue could be at least increased 2.54% annually in the same timeframe, free cash flow also had a CAGR of 5.28% over the last decade. Although the amounts are fluctuating a bit, we can see a clear uptrend and solid growth numbers for 3M.

(Source: Own Work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the last decade, we see the two important margins – gross margin and operating margin – being very stable. Of course, it would be even better if a company is able to increase its margins over time, but let’s be honest – it is impossible to always increase margins. This is especially true for a company with such a long history as 3M and therefore a stable gross margin (slightly below 50% for the past decade) and a stable operating margin (slightly above 20%) is very good and showing the stability of 3M.

(Source: Own worked based on numbers from Morningstar)

Return on equity increased since 2013 from 26.6% to 44.4% in 2017 and the return on invested capital fluctuated around 20% for the last decades – extremely high and impressive numbers. The reason for the increased RoE is mostly the declining stockholder’s equity in the same timeframe. In 2013, 3M’s equity was $17.5 billion and declined over the years to $11.5 billion in 2017. And the reason for the decline is mostly the increased long-term debt that went up from $4.3 billion in 2013 to $11.3 billion in the last quarter. The total debt (short-term and long-term was $14.5 billion in the last quarter and therefore the debt/equity ratio of 3M is 1.09 and the financial leverage is 3.55). Both numbers are acceptable and with an operating income of $6.7 billion and $3.2 billion in cash it would take less than two years to repay the debt. 3M should focus on decreasing its debt levels in the next few years, but the company can be described as financially healthy.

Competitive Advantage

I have to admit, that I experienced some difficulties to describe 3M’s economic moat, but the return on equity as well as the return on invested capital is proof enough, that a strong moat must be in place. 3M’s RoE as well as its RoIC over the last decade are not just very high, the numbers are also way above the industry average. 3M can probably be best described as “conglomerate” and with an average RoIC of 5.33% and a RoE of 10.76% the industry average can’t match the numbers of 3M.

I am reading in many different articles, that research is driving the company and is one of its greatest strengths. While it is obvious and true that 3M has extreme competence in the areas of research and development, this is not a classical economic moat, which is extremely difficult to challenge by competitors. It is certainly true that 3M made very smart R&D decisions in the past to keep its own new product development cycle ahead of competitors and it is also true that 3M has a century of knowledge, competence and expertise, but it is not impossible for competitors to gain similar competence and challenge 3M.

One “true” source of economic moat certainly lies within the company’s products. First of all, many of the products are protected by patents, which is certainly an intangible asset for 3M and especially the wide area of different patents provides a certain strength for the company. No single patent or group of related patents is in itself essential to the company as a whole or any of the business segments and therefore even the loss of a patent has no real effect on the overall revenue. The same is true in case of competitors developing a better product that is challenging 3M. As it is just one of many different products, the negative influence on overall revenue would be very little. But not just the patents make the products so special. Many of the products 3M sells are small disposable products. A company can put off bigger investments for a few years (for example due to a recession), but these small disposable products 3M offers have to be bought constantly. Additionally, many of these products are recession proof and especially the health care segment and the safety segment aren’t affected so heavily by the business cycle. The company is also great at branding its products and it is not so much the brand “3M” which is the source for a competitive advantage, but rather the branding of different products like “scotch tape” or “post-it notes”. Once again, the brand will serve as a short-cut in the decision process for customers.

Finally, 3M is profiting from switching costs. The products, 3M sells are often small and cheap products. When a company is trying to reduce expenses and cut costs, these small products are rather seldom one of the victims as the cost advantage for such items is almost non-existent, but the effect of changing such small items could be dramatic – especially for safety and protection products. The uncertainty of introducing a new product for very small gains – no CEO will take on such a risk. 3M is selling many specialized products that are cheap but extremely critical for the production process for many companies. These components only represent a very small fraction of the total costs, but are essential for the production process and because of 3M’s performance characteristics and industry-leading reliability, industrial consumers won’t switch.

In the end, 3M seems to have a very wide moat and the moat seems to stem from many different sources although 3M doesn’t have an obvious moat like other companies.

Dividend

A final reason why 3M is not only a great company, but why the stock can also be a great investment is the dividend. Over the last decade, 3M increased its dividend about 10% annually and especially in the years after 2013, the company raised the dividend in the high double-digits from $2.54 in 2013 to $4.70 last year. The payout ratio also increased over the years, but with a payout ratio of 60% in 2017, we don’t have to be concerned about the dividend not being sustainable. 3M has not just paid a dividend for the last decade, but is paying a dividend without interruption for more than 100 years and increased the annual dividend for 60 consecutive years (and is therefore one of the few dividend aristocrats).

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The fact that 3M has extremely stable margins and revenue is also growing pretty consistently makes it easier to calculate the intrinsic value, as we can just extrapolate from past data and draw conclusions for the future. Over the last decade, the free cash flow grew 5.28% on average every year and considering the wide moat of 3M, I would assume a growth of 5% should be realistic for the company. Although 5% growth for perpetuity is twice the average GDP growth and therefore a quite optimistic number for perpetuity, I still think it is realistic as 3M has an extremely wide and stable moat.

When taking the free cash flow of the last 12 months (a comparably low number when looking at the free cash flow of the last years) and calculating with 5% growth till perpetuity and a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $140.20.

Technical Analysis

Now that we know the fair value for 3M, we can use technical analysis to look at great entry points and levels where a potential deeper stock correction could find its bottom. There seem to be two obvious levels in the chart, where the stock could turn around after a decline.

The first level would be around $130 where we find the lows of 2014 and 2015 as well as the 38er Fibonacci retracement (which is at $124). With a calculated intrinsic value of $140, entering a position at about $124 would even reflect a margin of safety of more than 10% on top of our calculated fair value. A second level would be the highs of 2007 and 2011 – a resistance level the stock tested several times before it could break out above that level in 2013. A decline to about $90-100 would not only confirm the breakout (a stock declining to former resistance levels before reversing and starting to climb again), but would find massive support not just in form of the highs, but also in form of the 23er Fibonacci retracement at $92. A decline below $100 seems like a steep and unrealistic decline – however the 60-65% decline would exactly reflect the projected decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (of which 3M is a part) by John Husmann.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk)

Conclusion

3M is a great company for several reasons: the company raised its dividend for more than 60 consecutive years, has a wide economic moat that stems from several sources and has very stable margins resulting in a high level of predictability. And while the company is great for several reasons, the stock is no good investment for one single reason – it is overvalued. The stock already declined from $260 to about $190 (about 27% loss), but it is still overvalued in my opinion. Right now, the stock is forming a bearish flag pattern and already broke out to the downside which is indicating further declines.

Many of you might consider stock prices below $100 for 3M being completely unrealistic and I admit that we probably won’t see such low prices without a broad market correction or even a stock market crash. Therefore, the whole scenario and setup is depending on the end of the current bull market – another fact many might considered to be unrealistic, but will happen. In my opinion, 3M should stay on our watchlist and we will see what happens over the next months. And if 3M should not come near our preferred entry point it’s not a problem as there are many more stocks and we will continue building our watchlist with the next analysis in the coming week looking at another great company where the stock is still overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As hedge to a long portfolio I own different derivatives profiting from a declining S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.