EPR Properties: Playing The Millennial Card

Millennials are funny. Not ha-ha funny or funny like a clown, but different. As a generation they are difficult to define because there are two distinct cultures at play. There are the hyper-entitled, enormously opinionated, shrieking partisans that swarm social media and find their way in front of the television cameras and then there are the (hopefully larger) nose-to-the-grindstone, almost compulsively driven achievers. Of course I’m over-generalizing, but I think my readers get the point. The one area where both of these blocs tend to agree is that they value experiences more than they value possessions.

Given that millennials now constitute the largest population segment in America it would be prudent to focus at least some of your investments into sectors that are valued by millennials. Technology is the obvious choice, but as a dividend investor there’s little out there that pays a 3%+ dividend (which is my personal low bar). Besides, millennials’ tastes change rapidly, today’s hottest app has frequently grown cold about the time it IPO’s.

With that in mind I’d like to present my favorite choice for cashing in on the millennial generation and explain why I think EPR Properties deserves a place in every dividend investor’s portfolio.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a niche REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that specializes in three distinct segments: Entertainment, Recreation, and Education. We will examine each of these segments later on. Since its IPO in 1997 EPR has grown to include 396 properties throughout the US and Canada and has given shareholders a total lifetime return of 1448%.

Unlike many entertainment companies or amusement parks, EPR’s properties span 86% of the United States. A hurricane in Florida or a wildfire in California won’t cripple their operations and having such a wide geographic footprint guarantees that their operations aren’t overly influenced by the season.

But what about rent coverage, for REITs this is one of the most important metrics to consider. If your lessees aren’t paying, it doesn’t matter how wide your footprint is. Here too EPR shines with an average 1.77x coverage. For REITS anything over 1.4% is usually considered safe.

Another important metric is what percentage of your leases are actually leased. Let’s face it if your tenants are paying, but 50% of your properties are vacant you’ve got a major problem. Here too, EPR is golden with an average of 99.1% of their properties under lease. This is among the highest rates for any triple net lease REIT.

Over time the makeup in their portfolio has changed, with EPR decreasing its dependence (percentage-wise) upon theater-based entertainment and increasing their recreational investments. While 34% of their portfolio was theater dependent in 2011, it now accounts for only 19%, while the percentage of the portfolio devoted to recreation has grown to 14%

Let’s look at each of EPR’s core segments a little closer:

Entertainment:

When EPR gets discussed the talking heads love to focus on entertainment, which isn’t surprising since that is the business that they are all in. You’ll hear that ‘no one goes to movies any more’, ‘millennials just stay at home watching Netflix (NFLX) and order pizza on their iphones.’ While there is some truth to that statement, I’m constantly astonished by how frequently my four children (all millennials) go out to the movies. Personally I look at what’s out and can rarely find anything worth watching, but then again I’m hardly Hollywood’s target audience. I’m the one more likely to order in a pizza and turn on Netflix on a Saturday night in fact.

Although this may be anecdotal, the box office numbers do back me up. YTD box office revenues are up 8%. Perhaps one of the reasons for this is that the movie itself is only part of the attraction. Another factor that EPR has capitalized on is the renovation of its properties that frequently include luxury seating as well as food and beverage options that up until a few years ago were unimaginable. The newest theater in my area now includes gourmet dining and a full bar in the lounge, one can easily make an entire evening out of going to a movie and all of that money stays right there in the theater. This may be why that EPR only has 3% of the nation's theaters, they provide 7% of the theater revenue.

Recreation:

Personally, this is the segment of EPR’s business that I find the most attractive.

There are two areas that I’d like to highlight in this discussion. The Golf Entertainment Complexes and Ski Resorts.

Topgolf is a revolutionary company with a unique concept. They implant microchips into real golf balls while players using real golf clubs shoot the balls at various targets. Everyone who wants to play has to have their own scorecard. It’s a game without all the walking or sweating and allows players to conveniently improve their skills. It’s also an excellent way to introduce younger players to the sport who may otherwise not be interested or able to afford 18 holes. You also can’t get rained or snowed out either.

Along with experiences, millennials prioritize convenience. Popping into a Topgolf is easy, fun, and convenient and you don’t have to wake up at 5:30 in the morning to make your tee time. Have you tried waking up a millennial at 5:30? It’s not easy or fun, but can be educational if you wish to expand your knowledge of profanities . . .

All kidding aside, EPR has reported that Topgolf has exceeded their expectations and has another 3 Topgolf properties under development.

Ski Resorts.

You know what these are: big mountain, lots of snow, people jump on slick sticks or boards and let gravity do the rest. Sounds great in the winter, but what about the rest of the year? While it’s true that skiing declines precipitously when there is no snow, that doesn’t mean that the mountain goes away or the income for that matter. 84% of ski areas now operate during the summer and the resorts themselves have discovered abundant opportunities catering to vacationers who wish to enjoy the mountain scenery. In fact there has been a 37% increase in summer visitation during the past five years as resorts have begun to cater to the leisure customer as well.

Education:

Education is an interesting and sometimes controversial segment to EPR’s portfolio. Whatever your stance on public education, it is a fact that there is growing dissatisfaction with public schools and a strong desire for alternatives. One can argue about the efficacy of these alternatives, but you can’t argue that there isn’t a growing demand.

EPR Performance

As noted earlier lifetime shareholder return for EPR has been an astonishing 1448%, but where is EPR going from here? The good news is that EPR has shown consistently good metrics.

As a dividend investor my major concern is the dividend safety as well as growth. Here too EPR shines. With a current dividend of 6.35% and a coverage ratio of 71.5% EPR appears positioned to not only comfortably pay it’s dividend, but also increase it.

It should be noted that EPR Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.36 per share. For those investors who DRIP (dividend reinvestment program) their shares this allows an accelerated compounding effect above a quarterly payer.

Although EPR shares have been volatile this year (what hasn’t been), I personally feel that the fears about rising interest rates are overblown. With no debt maturities until 2022, this gives EPR a great deal of time to adjust their strategies and secure more debt at attractive levels if needed.

It should be noted that there is no long-term correlation between 10-year yields and REIT total returns. Since 1972 REITS have provided market beating returns and there have been numerous corrections and several crashes during that period of time. I would remind readers that don’t remember the interest rates of the 70’s and 80’s that what we are experiencing now are still historically low rates. Long-term investors should look at any weakness in EPR as a buying opportunity, but I would suggest that you slowly layer in your position. It can cause tremendous emotional pain to make a large purchase and watch your investment drop 10%.

Readers who have followed me will note that I frequently mention that as soon as I purchase a stock it seems to go down . . . at least for the short-term. For those readers who are interested, yes I did make a purchase of EPR last week and yes, sigh, it did go down afterwards. I am however getting used to it.

My plan going forward is to continue to buy EPR and I expect to increase my holdings by at least 50% in the coming year as opportunities arise.

Author’s Note:

