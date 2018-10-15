Hudbay Materials: Second Quarter Review, Second Half Outlook

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) is a Canadian miner primarily engaged in mining of copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum. HBM's mining assets are located in North and South America. The company generates significant revenues from its copper and zinc business and is, therefore, widely affected by variations in the prices of these metals.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

HBM's copper production profile shows that its Constancia mine has delivered the strongest copper production over the years and has also demonstrated the highest production growth rate (Figure-2). The Constancia mine acts as the lifeblood of the company's copper production.

Figure-2 (Source: September Presentation)

Investor Takeaway:

HBM is an underrated stock with significant upside potential. A significant portion of its revenues is derived from copper and zinc sales. Since the market prices of these base metals have remained sluggish during the third quarter; I expect a slow Q3 when HBM reports the quarterly results in November. Metal prices have recently begun to improve and the overall picture for HBM will improve going forward because HBM has low-cost production (compared with its peers), a declining net debt profile, and improving cash flows (particularly operating cash flows and free cash flows) to its advantage.

Review of Q2 results:

During Q2, HBM reported revenue of $371 MM that beat expectations by ~$6 MM. Q2 revenues exceeded by ~11% Y/Y which looks positive, despite weak copper prices observed in the Q2 (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

The company reported EPS of $0.09/share in Q2. This EPS exceeded by $0.01 Y/Y but remained below expectation by $0.04. The sub-par EPS is a point of concern, particularly when the company has reported increasing revenues.

Metal production and related revenues:

Figure-4 shows HBM's total metal production during Q2 2018 compared with the same period last year. It shows that HBM lagged behind in copper and zinc, but delivered strong gold and silver production Q/Q.

Figure-4 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha].

The annual production guidance for copper was set between ~122,500-147,500 Mt. Similarly, the guidance for zinc was set between ~105,000-130,000 Mt. Copper and zinc production during the H1 stood at 76,831 Mt and 61,952 Mt respectively. Based on H1 2018 results, we may expect the full year production to remain on the higher side of the annual guidance. In the wake of improving copper prices during Q4 (refer Figure-3), this is positive news because copper will retain the largest proportion of revenue.

Moreover, the zinc production during H1 lies near the mid-point range of the annual guidance. Zinc prices have also witnessed recovery during the Q4 (Figure-5) and I believe that strong production of zinc will also support revenues. Going forward, we may witness revenue growth in Q4 if the metal prices could sustain their recovery.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

HBM will conduct the Q3 conference call on 1st November and I expect Q3 to be strong in terms of production but weak in terms of earnings, primarily due to depressed metal prices observed during the Q3. This is also evident from the copper and zinc price charts presented above. However, since the metal prices have recovered during the fourth quarter, and Q4 production is expected to be strong, I believe that Q4 would be an impressive quarter.

An analysis of Q2 2018 revenues demonstrates that ~61% of revenues were derived from copper sales (ignoring adjustments and treatment/refining charges). Copper sales during Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, accounted for ~64% and ~63% of total sales, respectively. Despite the marginal decline in proportionate revenues, copper still accounts for a significant portion of HBM's revenues.

In my opinion, HBM's significant dependence on copper assets also suits them because HBM has the lowest cash cost per pound of copper production compared with others in the industry (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: September Presentation)

Fake news settled the shares on new lows:

On October 4, Bloomberg reported that HBM planned to acquire Mantos Copper in Chile and the very next day the share price dropped by ~13% (from $5.12 to $4.42). However, HBM was quick to deny the fake news and the market price has started to stabilize (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: SA)

Going forward, what could really help HBM's share price is a recovery in global metal prices that have remained in the state of a slump, for the past couple of months.

Is there a possibility of recovery in metal prices?

We may expect copper prices to improve over the next 4-5 years due to an expected shortfall in demand. The graph in Figure-8 shows that there will be a shortfall of physical copper over the next 10-12 years.

Figure-8 (Source: Wood Mackenzie)

The shortfall will be caused by emerging copper demand particularly from the EV industry that is believed to shape the future of transportation. Figure-9 shows the expected hike in copper demand, over the next 10 years.

Figure-9 (Source: International Copper Association)

Similarly, zinc prices could also be expected to improve. This is so because zinc inventories at the LME (read: London metal exchange) and SFE (read: Shanghai Futures Exchange) have significantly dropped recently. And this reduction in zinc supplies would help support zinc prices. For instances, zinc inventories at the LME fell from ~250 kT in August to ~195 kT in early October. Similarly, inventories at the SFE have dropped to the decade-low level of ~29 kT.

Moreover, trade concerns emanating from the US-China trade war remain to be the major driver behind the decline in metal prices (including zinc). It would be too early to predict when this trade war will end, but I guess it's going to happen soon. This is so because the bulk of tariffs have negatively affected the US economy more than it affected the Chinese economy. As such, I believe the US may call off these tariffs soon. If we could see an end to these trade tariffs, we will see a rebound in the prices of many base metals (including copper and zinc) and precious metals (including gold and silver).

The improving picture of HBM:

In my opinion, HBM is a stock that is underrated by the investors. Its operating cash flows and free cash flows are improving in every quarter (Figure-10).

Figure-10 (Source: September Presentation)

Free cash flows at the end of Q2 amounted to ~$348 MM. This means that HBM would have sufficient funds that could be paid out as dividends. Alternatively, these funds could also be used for expansion of existing projects or for the acquisition of new projects. I think HBM would do well if it goes for the second option or a mix of both.

Similarly, HBM's net debt position has nearly halved during the past 2.5 years and has strengthened the company's liquidity position (Figure-11).

Figure-11 (Source: September Presentation)

This debt is discussed in some details in this article. These debts are long-term and HBM will only be required to pay them over the next 5-7 years. This means that HBM can leverage on strong liquidity in the medium term before it would eventually have to pay off these debts. The declining net debt profile is indicative of improving cash position. If HBM continues to report increased operating cash flows, we can expect the net debt profile to improve further. Moreover, a recovery in the metal prices would also help improve operating cash flows and consequently reduce the net debt.

Conclusion:

HBM reported sustainable Q2 results based on increased revenues and EPS on a Y/Y basis. Nevertheless, EPS remained below expectations. The company’s metal production profile depicted growth in gold and silver production. But there was a decline in the output of HBM’s main products (copper and zinc) on a Y/Y basis.

The copper production recorded in the H1 2018 lies on the higher side of the FY 2018 guidance and we may also expect healthy production in the Q3 and Q4. Despite healthy production; a persistent depression in metal prices (during the Q3) would mean that HBM is likely to report another mild quarter in November.

However, as we move forward in the Q4, we are witnessing an improvement in metal prices. Particularly, copper demand is expected to ramp-up during the next decade and we might witness a gradual improvement in copper prices. Going forward, once the dust settles from the US-China trade war, we may expect to see a general recovery in metal prices; and zinc prices would consequently increase.

This would mean that in Q4, HBM will stand to benefit from a healthy production profile and an improvement in metal prices. In my opinion, declining net debt and improving cash flows will add to the charm of this stock.

