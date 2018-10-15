The Hershey Company: Trick Or Treat?

I explain why I consider The Hershey Company to be a high quality business and how Mr. Market is valuing share.

Halloween is just around the corner and that means plenty of chocolate to be passed out to trick or treaters around the United States. One company that is synonymous with chocolate is The Hershey Company (HSY). I'm long overdue for a checkup on the company so it's time to take a look at Hershey the business and Hershey the stock to see if it deserves any more of my investment capital.

Dividend History

When I began my investing journey one of the strategies that appealed to me was dividend growth investing. In a nutshell dividend growth investing is a combination of value investing and income investing with the focus being on companies that can reliably pay and grow their dividend payments to shareholders.

The reason this appealed to me is that it takes the focus off of the share price, which is notoriously more unpredictable, and puts the emphasis on identifying companies that have a combination of a firm business foundation/history, solid growth prospects and a willingness to pay their shareholders.

The Hershey Company had previously amassed a lengthy streak of dividend growth with the dividend payment rising every year since 1993 through 2009. The payout was then frozen in 2009 and has since resumed annual increases. That gives Hershey a streak of 9 consecutive years of dividend growth, assuming the December payout is made, and gives them the title of Dividend Challenger. The most recent payment was the company's 354th consecutive quarterly payout, you know just 88.5 years of dividends.

Image by author; data sourced from Hershey Investor Relations. A full screen, interactive version of this chart is available here.

As you can see in the table below, Hershey has historically been more than willing to reward shareholders of the company with higher dividend payments. The consistency with the growth is quite remarkable too and has consistently been in the 8-10% range over most rolling 10-year periods.

Image by author; data sourced from Hershey Investor Relations. Note: 2018's annual dividend assumes a payment of $0.722 for Q4. A graphical version of this table is available here.

Dividend payments are well covered by both free cash flow and net income suggesting that the dividend is relatively safe and not at risk of a dividend cut. From FY 2008 through 2017 dividends have averaged 67.0% of free cash flow and 62.6% of net income.

Image by author; data sourced from Hershey SEC filings.

How Does Hershey Make Money?

As far as business models are concerned Hershey's is quite simple. They take raw ingredients, mix them together, and sell the finished confectionaries to consumers. For someone such as myself with a sweet tooth I've partook in my fair share of their products.

Some of their most well known brands include the namesake Hershey's, Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Cadbury, Heath, Kit Kat, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers and many more.

The moat surrounding Hershey's business is primarily their brand recognition/strength.

Quantitative Quality

If I find a company that has a solid dividend history and a business model that makes sense to me then I want to take a deeper dive into the financials to see what's "under the hood". I prefer to examine companies primarily through their cash flows since it gives a clearer picture of the actual cash moving into and out of the business.

Image by author; data soured from Hershey SEC filings.

Since 2007 Hershey has done quite well growing their revenue even growing revenue throughout the financial crisis which speaks to their branding. From the end of FY 2007 through the end of FY 2017 revenue has grown 51.9% in total or 4.3% per year.

Operating and free cash flow have both grown faster than revenue. Over the same time period the total growth for operating cash flow and free cash flow has been 60.4% and 72.5% with annualized growth rates of 4.8% and 5.6%, respectively.

Since operating and free cash flow have outpaced revenue growth, it should come as no surprise that Hershey's cash flow margins have been improving.

Image by author; data soured from Hershey SEC filings.

I consider the 10% threshold to be a sign of a business with strong cash flow generation. Hershey's operating cash flow margin has been above 10% every year except FY 2011 and more recent has moved up to the 15% range. Hershey's free cash flow margin isn't quite as strong as I'd like; however, the trend is in the right direction as margins have moved up into the low teens.

Another way that I like to view the profitability of a company is using the free cash flow return on equity and invested capital. This isn't a standard financial ratio; however, I believe it is a solid metric to use. The FCF ROE and ROIC is the excess cash that a company generates above and beyond what is needed to maintain and grow the business for every dollar that's been invested in the business. It's also the amount of cash that one would theoretically receive if one owned the entire business outright. I want to see both of these over 10% as well.

Image by author; data soured from Hershey SEC filings.

Hershey has consistently maintained solid free cash flow returns. The FCF ROE has averaged 77.5% since 2007 and 73.9% since 2013. However, due to Hershey's debt load the ROE metric isn't as useful as the FCF ROIC. Hershey's FCF ROIC has averaged 21.8% and 21.2%, respectively, for the same time periods. That's still a very hefty level and well above the 10% threshold.

As I mentioned earlier I like to focus on free cash flow because cash is the life blood for a company. Free cash flow is the excess cash above and beyond the capital expenses needed to both operate and expand the business. If cash flow isn't sufficient to support the company then management will be forced to seek outside funding via the capital markets, i.e. debt or stock issuance, or scrap growth plans. That surplus cash can then be used to improve the balance sheet, repurchase share or pay a dividend to shareholders. In order to understand how Hershey uses their free cash flow I like to examine 3 variations of the metric.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buyback (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash used to repurchase shares.

These 3 variations allow me to see how Hershey allocates its excess cash as well as if they generate enough cash through the business to fund the entire capital allocation process organically. Investment candidates should maintain a positive FCFaDB since the business would be generating more cash above and beyond the needs of the business and still be able to improve their balance sheet.

Image by author; data soured from Hershey SEC filings.

The general trend in free cash flow is higher; however, it's a bit less steady than I would have expected for a company such as Hershey where the operations don't change much from year to year. Although free cash flow has still been positive every year since FY 2007 which is a good start.

FCFaD has likewise been positive more often than not with only 2 years, FY 2008 and FY 2011, being negative. That positive FCFaD is what has allowed Hershey to raise their dividend payout in every year except for FY 2009 when the dividend was just maintained. That's also allowed management to pursue share repurchases with excess cash.

FCFaDB doesn't have the same record that the other 2 FCF variations have shown. FCFaDB has been negative in 6 of the last 10 fiscal years. Cumulatively Hershey has spent $424 M more on share repurchases than cash that has been available. One bright spot is that over the TTM FCFaDB has been positive by $270 M.

This isn't an immediate concern at this time although it is definitely something to monitor going forward. If management continues to run negative FCFaDB then the balance sheet will continue to deteriorate.

Image by author; data soured from Hershey SEC filings.

Hershey's share count has been declining which is a good thing for investors. A declining share count increases the ownership stake for all remaining shareholders. From the end of FY 2007 through the end of FY 2017 the share count had declined by 8% in total or 0.8% per year. Given the state of Hershey's FCFaDB I would expect share buybacks to slow down going forward barring a more consistently positive FCFaDB.

Is There Value Here?

I believe that Hershey is an excellent business and has a very easy to understand business model. The company generates solid cash flows and has a good track record of paying and growing dividend payments to owners. However, I also believe that no company is a buy at any valuation. The valuation and expected returns have to justify the purchase.

One method that I like to use to assess whether a business is trading at a fair price is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating future earnings and dividends for a company, applying a reasonable future valuation on those earnings and then determining if the return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

On average analysts expect Hershey to earn $5.36 for FY 2018, $5.64 for FY 2019 and $5.00 for FY 2020. They also expect Hershey to grow earnings at 8.75% per year through FY 2023. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 5.0% per year for the next 5 years. Annual dividend growth is assumed to track earnings growth in order to maintain a constant payout ratio.

The next variable that needs to be addressed is the reasonable valuation. Over the last 10 years Hershey has traded hands for between 18x and 30x multiples. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 25x.

HSY Normalized PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of returns that Hershey would generate with a purchase at $103.41, October 12th's closing price. The returns include estimated dividend payments using the above criteria and are run through the end of calendar year 2023 and calendar year 2028.

Assuming Hershey's earnings and dividend growth come close to those used in the MARR analysis then the returns look interesting. At the current price level of $103.41 investors could still expect solid returns over the next 5-10 years even if the valuation ends up on the lower end of historic norms and excellent returns should the valuation at both end periods be on the higher end.

Conclusion

Hershey's share price hasn't really participated in the bull market over the last 5 years and has been range bound between ~$80-$115 per share. That was largely due to over-exuberance on the part of market participants. The share price has been on a bit of a run since the middle of 2018; however, the valuation has barely budged.

HSY data by YCharts

The growth prospects look solid at nearly 9% annual earnings growth according to analysts and combined with Hershey's willingness to pay shareholders cash it looks good for the dividend focused investor. Assuming the expected growth pans out as forecast, investors would be in line for solid returns if the valuation doesn't move higher and excellent returns if valuation expansion occurs.

Hershey's valuation is finally at an attractive level and I would personally be comfortable initiating or increasing a position around current prices, although ideally I'd look to add shares around $95. Unfortunately investment capital is tight right now so Hershey will remain high on my watch list for the time being until more capital is added. With the markets recently showing increasing signs of volatility now could be a good time to add shares of an attractively valued consumer staple.

