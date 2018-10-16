PPLT Vs. PLTM - A Tale Of 2 ETFs

PLTM is trying to challenge PPLT, but so far it is failing.

Platinum has tested the endurance of even the most dedicated precious metals bulls. Since 2014, the rare precious metal traded at a discount to the price of gold. Since September 2017, its price slipped below palladium, another member of the platinum group metals sector of the precious metals market.

When it comes to investment demand for platinum these days, you can hear a pin drop in the platinum market. So many investors got burned back in 2008 when the price of the metal fell from its all-time peak at $2308.80 in March to a low of $761.80 in October, an implosion of 67% in just seven months. No one could blame those investors who were pummeled by the price action for swearing off even the mention of the precious metal much less another foray into the market on the long side.

Platinum was trading at the $846 per ounce level on Monday, October 15. With gold at $1230, palladium at $1079, and rhodium at $2300 per ounce, platinum remains the dog of the precious metals sector. However, calling platinum a dog when it comes to its price performance would be an insult to our canine friends. Platinum has been a mangy dog covered in fleas that investors continue to avoid at all costs.

Platinum is a sick dog

With all due respect to dogs, the price action in the platinum market has been flea-ridden.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights the lowlights of the platinum futures market. After a recovery to a high of $1918.50 in July 2011, platinum entered a brutal bear market that has made lower highs and lower lows. Following the Brexit referendum in June 2016 that took the price of gold to $1377.50 and silver to over $21 per ounce, platinum only made it to a high of $119.50. Since then it had been all downhill for the price of the metal that fell to its most recent low in August 2018 at $755.70 per ounce, the lowest price for the metal since the final quarter of 2003, a decade and one-half low. At $846 on October 15, the recovery from the most recent bottom is lethargic. Platinum has been weak on its own, but a comparison to gold and palladium prices reveals the sick nature of the platinum market.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of platinum minus gold illustrates, platinum earned its nickname as "rich man's gold" as it traded at a premium to the yellow metal for many years reaching a high of an over $1140 premium in 2008. However, since late 2014, platinum slipped to a discount to gold and was trading at $382 below its precious cousin early this week.

Source: CQG

As the chart of platinum minus palladium shows, in September 2017 platinum slipped to a discount to the price of palladium for the first time since 2001. From 2004 through 2014, for a decade, platinum traded at a more than $500 per ounce premium to palladium reaching a high of over a $1600 premium in 2008. At $233 under palladium at the beginning of this week, platinum has been in the dog pound when compared to both gold and the other member of the platinum group metals.

Things have gotten so bad in the platinum market that the world's leading primary producer of the metal has closed down high-cost mine shafts as the price slipped below production cost.

Every dog has its day

The weakness in the platinum market against other precious metals tells us that the rare precious metal is cheap on a historical basis. I only refer to the price of a commodity as cheap or expensive in comparison against other raw materials that can serve as a substitute or a replacement for industrial or investment purposes.

Platinum is a rare precious metal. While there are approximately 3000 tons of gold output each year, annual production of platinum is in the neighborhood of 250 tons. Gold production comes from nations all over the world while the overwhelming majority of platinum comes only from South Africa and Russia. In Russian, platinum output is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. Platinum has an amazing resistance to heat as it has a higher melting and boiling point than both gold and palladium. Platinum also is denser than both of the other precious metals that command a premium to the forlorn metal. Platinum has more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis than gold. Industrial consumers have long favored palladium because of its lower price, but that has changed over the past year.

In 1550, John Strype in Ecclesiastical Memorials published a quote from Queen Elizabeth I in a letter to her brother that said, "Notwithstanding, as a dog hath a day, so may I perchance have time to declare it in deeds." William Shakespeare borrowed the proverb in Hamlet in 1603 when he wrote, "Let Hercules himself do what he may, the cat will mew and dog will have his day."

Platinum's day will come one day when the investment world wakes up and realized that the metal offers incredible value. Until that day, the dog will remain in the investment pound. Platinum is cheap compared to gold and palladium, and it offers investors and industrial users the best value proposition in the precious metals arena, but until the investment arena wakes up and smells the mangy dog, it will continue to suffer over the price volatility sins of its past.

PPLT is the most liquid ETF product

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) is the most liquid product offered in the market these days. With $494.92 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 64,040 shares, PPLT offers traders and investors both liquidity and the opportunity to hold exposure to platinum in their standard stock portfolios. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

PPLT holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion in London and Zurich which can create location differentials in the price.

Source: Barchart

The chart dating back to 2010 shows that PPLT has done an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum market. In other words, this ETF product has also been a dog. Since the 2016 high at $1199.50 platinum has dropped to the $846 level, a decline of 29.5%. Over the same period, PPLT moved from $113.77 to $79.95, 29.7% lower.

PLTM is trying to challenge PPLT, but so far it is failing

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust ETF product (PLTM) began trading in early February 2018 at $100 per share. On that day, platinum was at the $1000 per ounce level. As of October 15, PLTM was trading at $83.94, 16% lower while platinum has declined by the same percentage. PLTM has net assets of only $3.65 million and trades an average of 4,493 shares each day. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trust as accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal.

Like PPLT, PLTM holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion. Clearly, PPLT offers investors and traders far more liquidity than PLTM. PLTM is a new product and it is not uncommon for these funds to take time to build critical mass. PLTM would not even be on my radar given net assets of under $4 if I had not received a call from their Director of Sales, Kristen Winther.

A conversation with GraniteShares Director of Sales and some advice

Kirsten argued her case comparing PLTM to PPLT. She highlighted the lower expense ratio of the less liquid product. In an email I pointed out:

Kirsten responded:

Hi Andy, I think this a fair point from the perspective of a closed-end fund or individual equities but isn't the case with an ETF which, as you're aware, is open-ended. Daily ETF volume traded is not necessarily a significant indicator of liquidity in this case. As an example, On May 31 of this year, 737,833 shares (or $102 million) of the GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) traded in one clip. The trade represented several times the daily average volume and occurred when AUM was only $15 million. It was executed at the offer price with no slippage.

She offered proof of the trade ticket, and net assets of BAR were $287.223 million as of October 15, but average daily volume was at 19,704 shares, so the trade described was 37.5 times the average daily volume.

Kristen Winther is a bright and aggressive young woman with a degree in economics and physics from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In a phone conversation on Thursday, October 11 she continued to attempt to convince me of the errors in my thinking and I in hers. GraniteShares is an up and coming ETF provider with significant backing. The company started in 2016 when founder Will Rhind began to address a gap in the market for ETF products to better serve market participants. Will actually launched the PPLT ETF while at ETF Securities which is now Aberdeen, so he has attempted to build a better mousetrap.

The five GraniteShares ETF products have been building net assets and that are currently around the $350 million level. The ETFs offer market participants products that do not come with the K-1 that many of their competitors require. Additionally, their products tend to offer market participants lower fees.

I offered Kirsten and her company some advice on our call. I suggested that they do a 10-1 reverse split of the PLTM product to represent 1/100 of an ounce of platinum rather than 1/10 to diversify themselves from PPLT. The IAU ETF product successfully took some market share from GLD by offering market participants a product that trades at a lower nominal price.

I also suggested that they consider including palladium and rhodium in their product to provide investors and traders the opportunity to participate in the PGM market as a whole.

I will be keeping my eye on GraniteShares and their products over the coming weeks and months as the new company seems to have plans to expand in the commodities ETF business. I always favor ETFs over ETNs because of the credit risk inherent in the notes.

PPLT remains my preferred ETF product in the platinum arena because of its liquidity. Meanwhile, Einstein said, "The measure of intelligence is the ability to change." I will be watching this new provider to see if they can bring products to the commodities space which is in dire need of innovation. The company that brings together knowledge of the commodities asset class with the proficiency in creating ETFs will dominate the space for years to come.

Platinum remains a dog, but I'm with Queen Elizabeth I and Bill Shakespeare waiting for its day to arrive.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.