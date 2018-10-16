4 Reasons Coffee's Price Is Moving Higher

Two types of coffee trade on the futures exchange. Robusta beans come primarily from Vietnam and are the ingredient in espresso that Europeans favor. Most Americans enjoy the flavor of the Arabica bean served at Starbucks (SBUX), Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), and many other coffee shops in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

Coffee can be a highly volatile soft commodity. Each year is a new adventure when it comes to the production of coffee beans as the weather and crop diseases in growing areas around the world determine the path of least resistance for the price of the agricultural product. Therefore, while Arabica coffee prices fell to their lowest level at 92 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange since 2005 in September, consumers around the world could not lock-in or hedge that prices far into the futures for two reasons. First, coffee has been a contango market which makes deferred prices significantly higher than nearby prices. The term structure of the futures market reflects the overabundance of the supplies in the short-term that does not guaranty the same in the future. Second, and most significantly, because the shelf life of coffee is limited as it loses potency and aroma over time, and producers never know in advance the quality and quantity of their future output, there are few if any significant sellers of beans further out on the forward curve, even at higher prices.

The price of Arabica coffee futures had not traded below the $1 per pound level since 2006 until the critical psychological level gave way in September, but there are four reasons why the price recovered to just under the $1.20 level on Monday, October 15 and could continue to move higher over the coming days and weeks.

Reason One: The bottom end of the pricing cycle

Just last month the price action in the coffee futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange moved to their lowest price in a dozen years.

As the long-term quarterly chart highlights, coffee futures traded to a high of $3.0625 in 2011 and fell to lows of $1.0095 in 2013. In just over two years, the price of coffee was trading at one-third the level it was in 2011. After a recovery to $1.76 per pound in November 2016, coffee futures entered a long-term downtrend as they made lower highs and lower lows culminating in the move to 92 cents in September 2018.

There are signs that the coffee market reached the peak of its pricing cycle in 2011 at over $3. When a commodity hits or exceeds the top end of its cycle, output increases because production results in higher profits as costs typically do not rise alongside the market price of the commodity. However, as prices increase, demand tends to decline. Price appreciation can cause a decrease in the addressable market for demand when it rises to a level that causes consumers to either cut back or suspend purchases. As output grows and demand declines, inventories increase, and the market price tends to find a top.

Conversely, when the price of a commodity reaches the bottom end of its pricing cycle, production declines while demand tends to increase. Consumers love a bargain, and they tend to buy more of a product the lower the price moves. As output slows and demand moves higher, inventories begin to decline causing the price to find a bottom. Sometimes, at the top or the bottom end of the pricing cycle, the final push to the up or downside comes in the form of a blow-off top or bottom as the speculative element in the market pushes prices beyond where fundamentals would ordinarily take them. It is starting to look like nearby ICE coffee futures at 92 cents in September was a blow-off low that in hindsight, will mark the bottom of the pricing cycle in the coffee market.

Reason Two: The Brazilian real recovers

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans to the world. Therefore, the local costs of producing coffee can be highly sensitive to moves in the Brazilian real since farmers receive the real for their crops and the production cost is a function of the value of the Brazilian currency. Meanwhile, coffee futures which are the primary hedging tool for significant producers of Arabica beans each year use the U.S. dollar as their pricing mechanism. Therefore, a significant move in the relationship between the dollar and Brazilian real can impact the price of coffee as it influences the behavior of producers of the beans.

As the weekly chart illustrates the Brazilian real fell from $0.32005 in January of this year to a low of $0.23725 in late August and September a decline of 26%. The real fell under the weight of domestic political corruption issues, contagion from the financial crisis in neighboring Argentina and a general weakness in emerging markets.

At the same time, the week chart shows that the price of coffee futures fell from $1.3135 in early January to lows of 92 cents in September, a drop of 30%, While the decline in the coffee futures market was sharp, the drop in the Brazilian real compensated producers and soften the impact of lower coffee prices in dollar terms. When coffee peaks art over $3 per pound in 2011, the real peaked at over the $0.65 level against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the rebound in coffee over recent sessions has come as the Brazilian currency appears to have found a bottom and has moved back to around the $0.26770 level as of October 15. The recovery in the Brazilian currency has pushed the price of coffee futures higher.

Reason Three: Demographics increase the bottom

When I was born in 1959, there were just under three billion people on our planet. At the turn of this century, that number doubled to six billion. Today, there are more than 7.5 billion people on the earth which means that the demand side of all raw material markets is expanding at an ever-increasing pace. Therefore, the addressable market for coffee consumption is growing at a steady pace.

Moreover, wealth growth in Asia has resulted in a change of dietary habits with coffee demand increasing at the expense of tea. Starbucks (SBUX) has been opening thousands of stores in China in cooperation with the Chinese government and local business leaders.

Meanwhile, for each Starbucks outlet that opens in Asia, many more copycat coffee shops spring up increasing demand for their leading product, coffee. The bottom line when it comes to demographics is that more people in the world, with more money, are competing for finite natural resources each day. When it comes to agricultural commodities like coffee, base prices or the bottom end of a pricing cycle is likely to rise because of increasing demand pressures. The most recent push down to 92 cents and bounce to almost $1.20 in just one month is an example of a rejection of what could be a blow-off low in the coffee futures market.

Reason Four: A crowded trade on the short side of the market

When a trade becomes too crowded on the long or the short side of the market with an overabundance of speculative trend-following traders, it can often ignite a price move that reverses the price and causes either a corrective move lower or a recovery to the upside.

As the monthly chart shows, the open interest metric has increased steadily as the price of the soft commodity moved lower since late 2017. From November 2017 open interest in the ICE futures market rose from 192,582 contracts to the most recent high at 339,974 contracts in September. The metric rose to a new historic high last month. The rise in open interest could be the result of trend-following speculative interest that has been on the short side of the coffee futures market since the November 2016 peak at $1.76 per pound. However, all trends eventually come to an end, and it is possible that the end of the bearish run in the coffee market arrived in September at 92 cents per pound on the nearby ICE futures contract.

BJO for those who do not trade futures

Markets rarely move in a straight line, and coffee future just posted a 30.4% gain in a little less than one month. Therefore, we could be heading into a period of heightened volatility in the ICE coffee futures market. The ICE futures and futures options contracts are the most direct route for a trading or investment position in coffee. For those who do not venture into the shark-infested, volatile, and highly-leveraged world of futures the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (BJO) does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the ICE coffee futures market. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

BJO holds futures contracts in its portfolio.

As the chart shows, BJO rallied from lows of $35.95 in mid-September when coffee futures were on their lows to $45.23 as of Monday, October 15, a rise of 25.8%. BJO underperformed coffee futures slightly, but the difference is likely the result of the cost of rolling futures in a contango market as well as timing differences between the ETN and the futures contract. Futures are a closer link to the price of physical coffee because of the convergence that occurs between physical and futures prices during the delivery period in the futures market.

BJO has net assets of $61.97 million and trades an average of 55,903 contracts each day making it a reasonably liquid product for small trades in the coffee market.

Coffee may have found the bottom end of its pricing cycle in September and is now recovering. A 50% retracement of the move from the November 2016 high at $1.76 to the recent low at 92 cents could mean a $1.34 per pound target on the upside may be the first level of resistance from a technical perspective. Keep in mind that it is always the weather conditions in critical growing regions around the world that determine the path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures. With demand an ever-increasing factor providing support, the next time a weather event or drop disease like leaf rust impacts the annual crop we could see just as dramatic a move as we just witnessed on the upside as coffee has begun percolating again.

