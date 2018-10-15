MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Pop Above 600 Whilst Company Awaits Partnership Approval

The good news for MannKind (MNKD) investors is that Afrezza scripts saw a decent pop to a record level and produced record revenue. The bad news for MannKind investors is that the HSR waiting period has not yet expired and the $45 million in cash that will come when the waiting period ends is not yet in the MannKind coffers. This presents a dynamic that is cutting things a bit closer than would be optimal. Personally, I see the United Therapeutics (UTHR) deal for TreT as being something that will ultimately pass, so it should not be much of a worry, but with MannKind the street wants certainty.

For the first week in Q4, Afrezza scripts came in at 643 with retail sales of $906,000. Both of these data points represent a high water mark for Afrezza since its launch nearly 4 years ago. Afrezza is seeing improvement in terms of sales. The problem is that the rate of improvement is far less than the street would like to see.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

One of the main questions I get is whether or not Afrezza could be more successful in different hands. My answer to that is rather simple. Afrezza is in need of some substantial push marketing in order to have its best shot at delivering growth. Push marketing is less about who is driving the car and more about whether or not that entity has the level of cash to spend on driving sales. In other words, a major issue is not that MannKind is driving the car, but rather MannKind does not have the cash to take the car anywhere quickly. In that vein, it is possible that Afrezza would be better off in other hands with deeper pockets. The question is what would MannKind have to give up to put Afrezza into more capable hands?

Some believe that MannKind just needs some time to get all of its proverbial ducks in a row. It is something that the company has been working on for a while, and has seen great progress, yet they still have a long way to go. The recapitalization of MannKind is far from complete.

Quarter Over Quarter

The quarter-over-quarter numbers are starting off well. Week 1 of Q4 is 39% higher than week 1 of Q2. That is a promising start. If the company can maintain that type of quarter-over-quarter growth, it could make the story a bit more interesting. For perspective, the growth in Q3 over Q2 was just 12%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The estimated net revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis is 38% improved, nearly matching the script percentage gain. I anticipate that the script percentages and the revenue percentages will be similar throughout the quarter.

Projections

As regular readers are aware, I adjusted my projections downward again with the close of the Q3 data. I am currently projecting Q4 net revenue to be in the neighborhood of about $4.8 million to $5.2 million. This would bring full-year projections in at about $17 million. While that is a dramatic improvement over the $9 million that the company delivered in 2017, it is about $5 million to $8 million shy of the lowered guidance the company has offered up, and a whopping $8 million to $13 million below the original guidance.

Investors would be wise to consider the impacts of this level of revenue on this equity as we move forward as well as the increase in sales and marketing expense as well as the growing rebates.

The bottom line on the projections is simple. I estimate net Afrezza revenue through last week at $12 million. Q4 has two major holidays and two minor holidays to contend with. It is not the optimal quarter to drive numbers. Scripts above 600 is a small victory in a battle that is quite expensive.

Guidance

The company has guidance on net Afrezza sales for 2018 at a range between $22 million and $25 million. If investors are wondering why the imminent infusion of $45 million from United Therapeutics is not being better received, they need to look no further than the guidance of this company. The inability of management to come close to its own sales goals is troubling on many fronts. Until MannKind demonstrates that it can meet its own targets, the street will look at Afrezza as a cash drain on this company.

With 12 weeks to go, I estimate that MannKind is $10 million shy of the lower end of the guidance it issued just a couple of months ago, and has reiterated in investor conferences more recently than that. MannKind is pacing to fall about $5 million short of what it needs to hit its guidance. This is a case where timing can be critical to investors. What comes first, the company facing its guidance miss, or the company getting the $45 million cash infusion from the United Therapeutics deal? The answer to that question could be very important, and could actually impact the timing of the Q3 MannKind conference call. Another item on the line is the 14 million warrant shares priced at $2.38 which could bring another $30 million into the coffers. If the timing on the news is not right, the stock price may not favor taking out the warrants as early as MannKind might desire.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Having to manage news flow to finance the continued operations is never ideal. It is even less ideal when a company must rely on a government agency to see some news pop.

In a perfect world, the company will get its cash infusion from United, see a pop on that news to a level where the warrants come into play, raise that cash, and then deal with guidance after. What we may have instead are warrant holders that will short on a pop above $2.50 knowing that they can cover at $2.38 or lower. As seems to be typical, MannKind is not in an easy place to be. I do not envy all of the dancing that management has to do.

Cash

The cash overhang still exists. While I believe that the $45 million from United could come at any time, the fact is that this company is getting precariously low on cash. By my estimation, MannKind finished the week of October 5th with just $7.66 million in cash, and finished this past week with about $5.8 million. It is now critical that MannKind receive FTC clearance by October 31st (just 16 days away). If that process gets delayed, MannKind will find itself in a desperate situation, and that is never a good place to be. Some will say I am trying to set off alarm bells. I am not. I am simply pointing out the reality of the situation. Some will say I am saying that the company will go bankrupt. I am not. In fact, I have never made such a statement. What I am pointing out is that the company is in a precarious spot, and when that happens, it can have big impacts.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Years ago, Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was refinancing debt. The company refinanced a big chunk of debt and analysts asked management why it did not refinance the balance. Management said that it felt it could get better terms in the weeks ahead. Then the system collapsed. Bear Stearns went down, Merrill Lynch almost went down, and the banking crisis began. Sirius XM found itself with $500 million due and no ability to refinance it. Liberty Media stepped in and loaned Sirius XM $500 million. The price was 40% of the company. Just 6 months later Sirius XM refinanced that debt, paid off the loan, and continued on, but that 40% was in Liberty's hands. With Sirius XM, the story had a happy ending. The company prospers today, but there are still some shareholders that resent the fact that 40% of the company was given up for a loan that was repaid just 6 months later.

I use Sirius XM as an example because it shows the impact of bad timing, the issue with cutting things too close, and the fact that bad timing can be survivable.

Summary

As I have long stated, MannKind is a trader's equity. The volatility with this stock makes it an optimal play for active traders. The stock is currently in a trading range of between $1.50 and $2.50. I personally believe that the $45 million infusion will be the next binary event. In my opinion, the stock will have a temporary pop on that news. That pop will provide another selling point for active traders. After the cash infusion, the company will need to deal with its guidance. The weakness in this stock could open the door for a predatory company to waltz in. I do not recall seeing a standstill as part of the recent United deal. This struck as a bit odd. It actually leaves the door open for United to become a bigger player in the MannKind story if it chooses to do so. That could be good for the company moving forward, but could be costly for some longer-term holders of the stock. There is a lot of opportunity to build a relatively risk-free position in this company by taking advantage of trading windows and then playing with "house money" when you trade in and out. Pay close attention in the weeks ahead. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.