Arista Networks: Time For Building A 'Fine Romance'

Arista - Timing can be everything

One often hears the old adage that "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times." For those not familiar with the saying, it is from a passage in the "Tale of Two Cities," a famous novel by Charles Dickens. The phrase comes from the opening sentence of the novel. On a day like many in the last two weeks, stock investors might have thought it was the worst of times. On the one hand, the economy is roaring upward, really in Goldilocks fashion. Inflation seems a distant threat based on most data. The country is experiencing full employment, and while wages are rising, so too is productivity and so unit labor costs are more or less stable.

And yet, on the other hand, stock values have been plunging at a precipitous clip. It seems as though almost every high-growth IT name has managed to give up 20% or more of its value in just a few weeks and in some cases, just a few days.

I have made that case, both in articles on SA and with my private investment community Ticker Target, that the macro conditions are and are likely to continue to create one of the most benign environments for IT spending that has been seen in decades. Without recapitulating the thesis, IT spending is yielding users greater ROIs because of the plethora of newer applications that are now available that has been the case for some time.

It would have been hard to avoid the news that interest rates have risen these past several weeks. And we all know that interest rates are correlated with stock values - at least some of the time. I have lived through more than a few interest cycles and have heard about not fighting the Fed many, many times. Back in 1981, I had the sagacity to take out a mortgage at 15.5%. I can assure all readers that the payments on a mortgage with 15.5% interest were enough to cause a serious dent in my other personal consumption expenditure. But 15.5% is a long way from the mortgage rates of these days. And the differences between then and now are profound. Not only is the economy growing far more rapidly now than in 1981-1982 when the economy was in the most significant recession of the post-war period to that time, but the difference in growth rates between tech and everything else is much greater now than was the case at that point. Back then, inflationary expectations were at extraordinary heights; no one believed that mortgages could reach single digits again. Today, that part of the equation is different - almost everyone believes the Fed will act to constrain inflation and will do so successfully. For a variety of reasons, productivity growth came to a halt at that point - primarily as investments switched to from those improving process efficiency and capacity to those that saved energy. And, as a result, we were soon to have the famous Business Week cover that proclaimed the death of equities.

And so we come to Arista (ANET). Why look at Arista now? Obviously, the shares have gone on sale - down almost 30% from recent highs. To be sure, the high was made in the wake of the inclusion of Arista in the S&P on August 28th. But lots of tech companies are down by that percentage and some are down by more than that. Valuation is one part of the story here, and an important one, but the fact is that Arista is one of the foundational companies of the cloud - its primary customers are those that it refers to as Cloud Titans and while the so-called "white box" issue is one that has bedeviled the shares, and from the perspective of this writer have confused some commentators, the company's operational performance and its outlook continues to suggest that it offers value to its user base and that even the largest buyers of switches find its offerings attractive.

I believe for a variety of reasons that I will try to spell out that Arista is one of those names investors can count on as a long-term holding - "A Fine Romance" if you like (Music and lyrics by Dorothy Fields and Jerome Kern and initially and most famously recorded by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers). My thesis starts with the management team running the business. Many people write about management teams, but, in this case, there is lots of meat to substantiate the assertion. Most people acknowledge that Jayshree Ullal and Andy Bechtolsheim are two of the leading visionaries in the enterprise networking space. Arista has spent prodigiously to attract engineering talent and has assembled a great research and development capability.

I think the second point to consider is that this team has consistently introduced innovation into the market and has been able to sell it successfully. The company has bested Cisco (CSCO) in the market for software-defined networking solutions. It was able to become the leader in the 100GB switch market. It has a unique OS that apparently makes its offering easier to use. And most recently, it has entered the market for what are called campus switches, an opportunity forecast to be the same size as its fast ethernet switches.

One of the things a young company needs to do is to find a focus. This company has been able to focus on the fastest growing components of the networking space and it has been able to do so without being concerned about maintaining account control or ensuring that it supported legacy products. As a result, Arista has been very successful in competing against Cisco, perhaps to the extent that Cisco focuses more effort these days on network security development than it does on the networking space.

I started writing this article when the correction was just becoming a factor in the conversation. Today, it has made it to headline status. I have no way to forecast when it will abate and reverse. But one thing that is noticeable about companies that grow at 30% or more is that it only takes a brief period of time before valuation metrics come crashing down.

The fact is that Arista's share price has been stuck in neutral now for months - basically since the start of the year means it has a lower valuation than has ever been the case in its history as a public company. By this point, as it happens, the shares are down by 6% since the start of the year while the company will most likely grow revenues by more than 30% and earnings per share by 35%.

I don't want to suggest that this year has been one of unalloyed pleasure for this company when the company reported earnings in May, some observers were disappointed with the forecast the company provided regarding its long-term growth expectation. I wrote shortly thereafter that the growth forecast for the company wasn't all that bad - see the link here - and that the company had opportunities for boosting growth to more than current consensus levels. The company has marginally exceeded expectations and raised its forecast since that time and I have every reason to expect more of the same when the company reports later this month or in early November. Analysts have gradually raised their forecasts as well, although I am inclined to believe that there is more to come in that regard. Last quarter saw the company increase its EPS forecast about 3% for this year and 2% next year; my guess is that something like that cadence would be the most probable expectation of what will be seen in the wake of the current quarter's earnings report. The company has a long-term history of beat and raise quarters - mainly double digit beats, and that is what I might expect going forward.

But I think that there are some specific reasons other than the company's relative share price under-performance for investors to consider this name at this time for their growth investing. The first of these has to do with the company's advantages relative to its competitors in the tariff war that emerged with China. I will cover that in some detail later in this article, but the fact is, ironically that this company has unique advantages in being able to find sources of component supply not emanating from China that are going to provide it with advantages heretofore unforeseen. A second point worthy of some consideration is the company's set of newer product introduction, and in particular, its opportunities with campus switching. A third area of interest is the potential for the company's Mojo Network purchase. But most of all, ANET's EOS is really the most compelling sales proposition for the Cloud Titans. ANET, I believe, will continue to take market share from Cisco at a noticeable rate for the foreseeable future.

The question of revenue growth at Arista.

Many readers are familiar with ANET and might wonder what new reasons can be adduced in its support. The one basic factor that I see is that of a growth re-acceleration. Growth re-acceleration, in part, is a function of some acquisitions the company has recently made, it is a function of new product introductions, and it may be a function of the company's superior positioning when it comes to the impending tariffs imposed as part of the Sino-American trade war. On the other side of the ledger, the strength of the USD will probably have some marginal impact on revenue growth, although Arista, with 73% of its revenues coming from the Americas, will see a smaller percentage hit than many other IT vendors.

As I have written in the past, I think that Arista is going to see an acceleration of revenue growth in calendar 2019. At the moment, ANET is forecast to have 25% growth in the last two quarters of the current fiscal year, consistent with the company's guidance on its latest quarterly conference call that was held in early August. There are a number of drivers that should be of importance in driving growth for ANET beyond the percentage growth it is forecasting and that is embodied in the consensus.

The company acquired Mojo Networks and Metamako this quarter. While Metamako is really tiny, Mojo, as part of Arista is likely to add perhaps $100 million of revenues to the likely business of Arista next year. Overall, my guess is that acquisitions are likely to add about 400 basis points to Arista's revenue growth next year. While Metamako, as a stand-alone company cannot greatly move the revenue growth needle, its technology which is focused on low latencies, should have a very beneficial effect on the switches that are offered by Arista.

Mojo is a leading competitor in the Enterprise Wi-Fi space where its largest competitor is Ruckus. It has been achieving growth of more than 50%/year and obviously, there are material revenue synergies likely because of the company's inclusion as part of the ANET offering. Metamako's revenue synergies, while probably significant in percentage terms, and because of overall drag, will probably not be readily visible as part of Arista's operational performance over the coming 12 months.

As most readers are aware, Arista and Cisco settled their lawsuit this past summer. I doubt if the lawsuit impeded much if any business by the time it was settled, but its absence does remove a distraction, however, minor and distant for the company.

While ANET is always introducing products, the company introduced its campus switch offering earlier this year. This new offering is supposed to be one of the more significant families of products that the company has introduced. Just how much of a contribution will campus switches make to ANET revenue? There are those who believe that the campus switching market will double the company's TAM. Campus switches are those used outside of the data center, traditionally Arista's home. The Arista products, because they are new, avoid some of the impediments said to hobble campus network performance based on the solutions offered by the other vendors in this space. In addition, I think it is apparent that many users who have been using the Spline architecture will want to enjoy the benefits of a commonality in both the campus and the data center. (For readers who do not talk tech, I have linked to a definition of Spline in the networking world.)

I don't think anyone expects much incremental revenue from campus switches this year, but I am counting on a noticeable bump from that product going into 2019. Again, getting large orders from large users to displace already deployed Cisco technology is more of a process than anything else. But in terms of growth re-acceleration, I think the campus switch offering will be of significance. It is simplicity as much as anything else that probably will be a factor in the competitive displacements the company will need if the thesis regarding 30% growth is going to succeed.

How much will Arista's Campus products add to revenues over the coming year? Probably not all that much, according to the article linked here. But I still imagine that it will be a noticeable amount of revenue within an estimated revenue base of about $2.5 billion. Certainly, some Arista users are going to seek to experiment with the company's campus switches as a complement to the Arista technology they use in their data centers. The market for campus switches is said to be in excess of $2 billion/year-in overall market statistics in the linked article. Just some minimal share points would be noticeable within Arista's revenue growth model.

Short of living under a rock, most readers will have heard of the U.S.-Chinese trade war. It is a real phenomenon and is likely to have loads of unanticipated consequences. One of the products that will be taxed are networking switches. The mercantilist policies of the People's Republic of China simply do not accord with the way we in this country think about trade competition and the disputes over IP and its sanctity seem even more intractable than tariff policies. The first phase of the tariff levy against Chinese products has gone into effect with some pricing actions already taken by most of the vendors in the space. In any event, at the start of 2019, there will be a 25% tariff levied on data switches, unless, somehow, negotiations wind up succeeding.

For a variety of reasons and most particularly because of the experience that ANET has had in dealing with supply work-around issues when it was fighting its lawsuit with Cisco, it turns out that ANET is far better positioned to deal with the impact of the 25% tariff that is the case for its rivals, and in particular, Cisco, Juniper (JNPR), and F5 (FFIV).

At this point, it appears that the pass through of tariffs will result in an average 10% price up-lift for Cisco switches as can be seen by the linked article. Other vendors have announced smaller price uplifts. If the 25% penalty tariff is implemented and that does seem likely at this point, it apparently will provide Arista with some cost advantages when compared to its rivals. At this point, Arista's price uplift has been in the range of just 3%.

I would probably not be basing a share purchase recommendation solely on a cost advantage that Arista will achieve based on a penalty tariff. It is unfortunate that there is a penalty tariff or that the Chinese trade conduct has been such as to engender this kind of reaction. That said, many buyers in this market are quite price sensitive, and a few percentage points of pricing difference can often tip an order one way or the other.

For some years now, perceptions of Arista have been clouded by two major issues. One of these is concerns about the "white box" phenomenon. The other inter-related phenomenon relates to the health of what the company describes as the cloud titan market. I am not going to solve the debate over the efficacy of white box hardware for larger users in a relatively brief article. White boxes have been around for years now, and while they certainly are used, they have not really displaced the demand for most branded solutions and that is true for the Cloud Titan market segment as well as for other important verticals.

Before leaving the discussion of growth re-acceleration, it probably is important to note again that Arista sells a switch with more functionality for less money than competitors. I don't purport to be an expert on networking technology. There are more than enough 3rd party services that can report the state of play in the market. But what are called Cloud Networking Fabrics are becoming significant. Cisco's offering, ACI, is said to be high priced and lacking features to protect the investment of its installed base. The Arista EOS offering is designed to work with industry standard approaches which avoid user lock-in. In addition, the switches that Arista sells are far more efficient in terms of power requirements per port.

I don't often care to make projections based on specific customers. But as is well known, Microsoft (MSFT) is now a 15% customer for ANET. And it is self-evident, I imagine, that the growth of Microsoft Azure is going to positively impact all of its suppliers, including ANET. Will Microsoft continue to be a major user of Arista switches indefinitely? Will other vendors build relationships with Microsoft As the saying goes, nothing lasts forever and there will be rumors of Microsoft looking for different approaches to building its infrastructure. But at the moment, and probably through 2020, the growth of Microsoft alone, given the 90% growth of Azure seems to be a significant growth driver in terms of forecasting growth reacceleration. Whatever else is true, ANET has been gaining on Cisco in this market for years now with no signs that anything is changing within the competitive paradigm.

ANET's valuation

Given ANET's operational performance, the company's shares have been highly valued since the company became public in 2014. But it is interesting to note that the shares are currently only about 3X the price at which they initially traded while revenues have grown by 4X and earnings per share have grown by almost 5X.

Arista has had stable GAAP gross margins for some time now. At this point, gross margins are around 64% compared to 64% in the prior year. While product gross margins have probably been optimized, services gross margins which were around 82% last quarter have been rising and services revenue is becoming a slightly greater component of the revenue mix.

Arista spends almost 20% of its revenues on research and development and just 9% of its revenues on sales and marketing. These ratios are quite different than those seen at Cisco where development costs are 13% of revenues, while sales and marketing spend is 18% of revenues. There are many reasons for those discrepancies; one of them is the volume of sales Arista does with Cloud Titans. Sales commissions on Cloud Titan sales are minimal. But one of the reasons for Arista's product positioning is that it is willing to sacrifice current profits for cutting edge technology, and that is a trade-off that has allowed it to gain market share on a consistent basis.

Last quarter, Arista's general and administrative costs fell to just 3% of revenues. Again, part of that ratio relates to the cloud titan content of sales. The company has always excluded the costs of its Cisco lawsuit from its non-GAAP presentation. The company achieved 37% operating margins last quarter, above what it says its operating model is. Most analysts model for non-GAAP operating margins of 33%, in line with guidance, and allowing for noticeable upside in a typical Arista quarter.

Stock-based compensation for this company is a relatively modest 4% of revenues, a ratio that has been declining. While this ratio is rarely invoked by analysts and is probably not a factor in the company's share price valuation, I believe that it a desirable metric that reflects well on the company's quality of earnings.

The company saw operating cash flow rise over the past 3 months and 6 months. Quite a bit of the improvement in operating cash flow comes from inventory turns which increased noticeably. But the company is no longer seeing any material increases in the balance of deferred revenues. Going forward, and on a year to year basis, I would not expect to see cash flow materially exceed non-GAAP net income.

At this point, Arista has a market capitalization of $17.8 billion based on 81 million shares outstanding. Its enterprise value is about $15.6 billion. My estimate for forward 4 quarter revenues is about $2.5 billion. That yields an EV/S ratio of about 6.3X. To be sure, one can find lower EV/S ratios for a 30% growth rate in the market. But this company is highly profitable and has a markedly improving competitive position that seems to be locked in at this point. The company has a free cash flow yield of around 4% on a forward basis. It certainly has the potential to support some kind of capital return policy.

I believe that the current price represents an excellent entry point for the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.