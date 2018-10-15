Niu Technologies IPO: 116.83% Revenue Growth And Undervalued

The list of shareholders is another feature to appreciate since several institutional investors decided to invest in this name.

Yadea trades at 5.18x sales with quarterly revenue growth of 40.8%. The valuation of Yadea, which grows at a lower rate than Niu, shows that Niu could trade higher.

Assuming forward revenue growth of $232 million, the company seems to be selling ADSs at 3.4x forward sales, which does not seem expensive.

Niu Technologies seems to have redefined urban mobility in China by designing a new smart electric two-wheeled vehicle that did not exist earlier.

With ADSs being sold at 3.4x forward sales, Niu (NIU) does seem undervalued. The gross profit margin is not significant, but with revenue growth of more than 100% y/y, the company could trade higher. Chinese competitor Zhejiang Luyuan trades at 5.18x sales with less quarterly revenue growth. In addition, several institutions acquired stock, which should help retain the attention of other investors.

Source: Prospectus

The investment bankers working on this IPO are large players in Wall Street. It is another beneficial feature that will be appreciated by the market:

Source: Prospectus

Business And Products

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, Niu Technologies seems to have redefined urban mobility in China by designing a new smart electric two-wheeled vehicle that did not exist earlier.

With more than 431,500 smart e-scooters sold in China, Europe and other regions, Niu seems a very serious business that should retain the attention of many institutions after the IPO goes live.

Source: Company’s Website

The company sells three models; N, M, and U. Launched in June 2015, besides having a minimalistic aesthetic, the new model N is designed to be high-performance and well-balanced. The M model, which was launched in April 2016, is a fresh looking smart e-scooter designed for young urban drivers. Finally, the U model was presented in April 2017 and was designed to be ultra-light and ultra-compact made from the aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum alloy to achieve minimum weight. All models are offered with different specifications to be chosen by buyers. The table below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

The distribution of the products and services of Niu is made thanks to a large network of partners. As of June 30, 2018, the company collaborates with 205 city partners and 571 franchised stores in China along with 18 distributors in 23 countries.

The most interesting seems to be the technology behind the services offered by Niu. With know-how and technology developed by BOSCH, Niu uses its own proprietary software to provide a unique user experience.

Source: Niu’s Website

The company’s app is synchronized with the smart e-scooters and communicates real-time, with the company’s cloud system providing different data. The use of this information was reported in the prospectus. Read the following lines for further information:

“We use the data collected to provide smart maintenance and services, and guide the users on when and how to properly maintain our products to extend their service life and achieve better performance. We also analyze this data to help us improve our products and create new services. In addition, we collect and analyze user behavioral data from our NIU app and our website, from which we derive insights to further engage our customers and strengthen brand loyalty.” Source: Prospectus

With all this information stored, could Niu not use its app for marketing purposes? Think about it. Niu will have information on the places visited by clients and perhaps their purchasing power. The company could help advertisers offer products suitable for users. With this in mind, the business potential of Niu seems promising.

Market Opportunity And Market Share

The company’s total addressable market seems quite significant and is expanding at a high pace. P&S Market Research forecasts that China’s market of electric scooters and motorcycles should reach $12 billion by 2025. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Though Niu is a young company, it seems to control a large part of the market. According to CIC, in 2017, the company accounted for 39.5% of the sales value from the China’s lithium-ion battery-powered electric two-wheeled vehicles market. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio under one, the financial shape of Niu Technologies is not that ideal. However, the company has plenty of cash, which investors will appreciate. As of December 31, 2017, cash and restricted cash was equal to $42.5 million, which comprises of 55% of the total amount of assets.

The amount of inventories was also relevant. It is equal to $13.33 million, which seems low. It seems that the company does not need to hold tons of inventories. The amount of receivables, equal to $1.56 million, shows that the company is getting paid fast. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

The restricted cash is cash deposited with banks, thus it could be considered cash that Niu could use in the future. The following lines provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, the company shows a loan of $22.9 million and short-term financing of $25.4 million. The company seems to have cash to pay a big part of these debts. However, investors should bear in mind that Niu Technologies could need cash to finance its operations. The IPO may help increase the liquidity of Niu Technologies. The account payables is equal to $18.8 million, which does not seem high and seems like a good feature. It is beneficial that the company can pay a bit late to suppliers, which seem to trust Niu. It tells a lot about Niu Technologies. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

116.83% y/y Revenue Growth And Positive CFO

The income statement looks much better than the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2017, annual revenues were equal to $116 million, 116.83% more than that of 2016. Growth investors will really appreciate this figure. With that, the gross profit is not very high. In 2017, the gross profit was equal to $8.26 million, which means that the company needs to sell many products to obtain significant profits.

As of today, the company does not seem to have the necessary scale to be profitable at the net income level. Niu Technologies reported heavy losses in 2017, equal to $27.9 million. The image below provides the income statement as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

The best is yet to come since the cash flow statement is even better than the income statement. The company reported positive CFO of $12.09 million as of December 31, 2017. Additionally, there seems to be a positive trend since the CFO was negative in 2016. The company is selling more products, which means more cash. The CFO will be a feature to be reviewed closely after the IPO goes live. If the company can continue delivering more CFO, the stock price should also increase. The cash flow statement is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

It is beneficial that the company will not use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt. The money will serve to expand the manufacturing facilities, finance R&D and expand the distribution network. The image below provides further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

The company expects to have 151.274 million shares outstanding after this offering. Each ADS represents two shares. Thus, with each ADS being sold at $11.50, the expected market capitalization equals $869 million. Assuming cash of $42.5 million, $84.9 million from the IPO and debt of $48.32 million, the net debt equals -$79.08 million. With this information in mind, the total enterprise value equals $790 million.

Source: Prospectus

Assuming forward revenue growth of $232 million, the company seems to be selling ADSs at 3.4x forward sales, which does not seem expensive. Keep in mind that the gross profit margins are not large, but the company is growing at a high pace. If revenue growth continues to grow at more than 100% y/y, the share price should increase.

Competitors

The prospectus does not report the name of any competitor. PS Market Research notes that there are three players, which control less than 30% of sales. These competitors are Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., AIMA Group, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. Among them, only Yadea is a public company. It trades at 5.18x sales with quarterly revenue growth of 40.8% and profit margin of 4.66%. The valuation of Yadea, which grows at a lower rate than Niu, shows that Niu could trade higher.

Shareholders

The list of shareholders is another feature to appreciate since several institutional investors decided to invest in this name. The image below shows their names:

Source: Prospectus

There is another feature to understand well. Directors own large amount of stock. They control 45.8% stake in the company. With this in mind, investors should follow their trading activity closely. Acquisition or sale of stock by directors could cause the stock price to increase or diminish.

Conclusion

Selling ADSs at 3.4x forward sales and growing revenues at more than 100% y/y, but with small profit margin, Niu could trade at a higher valuation. For instance, competitor Zhejiang Luyuan trades at 5.18x sales with quarterly revenue growth of 40.8% and profit margin of 4.66%. Additionally, the company seems to have plenty of cash, and its CFO shows significant growth. Finally, several institutions have invested in this name, which may help retain the attention of other investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.