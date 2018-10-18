ALJ Regional Holdings: Misunderstood Results May Be Disguising A Hidden Gem

Valuation metrics indicate that ALJ Regional Holdings may be undervalued, driven by the rapid sell-off over the past nine months. I'm calculating a price target of $2.30 to $2.75 over the next 12 months.

The losses - to the tune of $8.6M ($0.23 per diluted share) through June 2018 - are attributable to non-recurring events.

ALJ Regional Holdings has seen its share price cut in half from January to October, driven lower by consecutive quarterly losses.

Note: Please be aware that the company discussed in this article is a microcap stock. Keep in mind the unique risks associated with microcap trading and ensure that you have conducted thorough due diligence before electing to invest.

In April, I wrote a case for why ALJ Regional Holdings (ALJJ) - following an uncharacteristically rough quarter - represented a potential value opportunity. The company had posted a quarterly loss that was driven heavily by the impacts of tax reform. At the time, ALJJ's share price reacted to the quarterly loss, dropping from $3.06 to $2.30 as the market appeared to price in continued weakness, rather than limited duration events.

When ALJJ reported their second quarter results in May and third quarter results in August, the headlines were not exactly what long investors were hoping for: two more one-time events providing earnings headwinds, in this case acquisition-related restructuring and a non-recurring litigation liability. In the months since, the share price has continued to trend lower, approaching its 52 week low.

While headwinds have battered ALJJ at the parent company level throughout 2018, I believe that these limited-duration factors - tax reform, a litigation loss, and restructuring expenses - are masking the true underlying strength of ALJJ's subsidiary companies.

Summary of Investment thesis

I believe ALJJ has been oversold on recent news of non-recurring and limited-duration factors - Valuation metrics are showing a potential value opportunity and I am calculating a price target in the range of $2.30 - $2.75 over the next 12 months.

ALJJ has constructed its organization through strategic acquisition, and is now using that same model to diversify each segment - Faneuil (through the CMO acquisition) and Phoenix (through the Moore-Langen and Color Optics acquisitions) have both acquired businesses that augment the legacy segment's core competency. Faneuil recently reported extensions on four contracts and announced a commercial services client in the new retail services sector.

ALJJ's subsidiary companies are growing rapidly - The growth in all three segments has been impressive. Net revenue at the parent company level (consolidated results from all three segments) has grown from $209.9 million for year ending September 2015 to $326.7M for year ending September 2017. Through the nine months ending June 2018, ALJJ has seen consolidated revenue of $279.9 million, with a full year forecast range of $359.9 million to $368.9 million.

ALJJ has grown EBITDA for three consecutive years, and is forecasting a fourth. EBITDA has grown consistently from $19 million for the year ending September 2015 to $31 million for year ending September 2017. Through the nine months ending June 2018, ALJJ's EBITDA is $23.8 million, showing slight expansion per quarter when compared to the prior year. The company is continuing to forecast $31M to $34M of EBITDA for the year ending September 2018.

The upside case depends on ALJJ's ability to translate the growth and diversification in the Faneuil and Phoenix segments into earnings. If the company is successful in this endeavor, the share price should recover to pre-2018 levels, if not, it could represent a risk to the investment thesis.

Valuation

ALJJ has forecast a full-year (ending September 2018) EBITDA range of $31 - $34 million. If we take the midpoint of that range and assume $32.5M of EBITDA for the year ending September 2018, apply a relatively conservative 6x multiple, that gives us an imputed share price of approximately $2.75 per share - the higher end of our 12 month target range.

Why the conservative multiple? The average EV/EBITDA multiple of ALJJ's subsidiary segment peer sets is 12.4 (Business and Consumer Services - Faneuil), 10.3 (Packaging and Container - Phoenix), and 9.92 (Engineering/Construction - Carpets N' More). However, ALJJ itself has a trailing five-year average EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 8x - perhaps a bit of a conglomerate discount when compared to underlying segment EBITDA growth and peer set averages. However, for the purposes of this investment thesis we will take a more conservative approach than even the 8x: if ALJJ cannot quickly return to its trailing 5 year average EV/EBITDA multiple and instead returns to only a 6x multiple following the dissipation of one-time events, this would still seem to indicate approximately a 70% upside in share price.

The Impact of Non-recurring Events

Through the nine months ending June 2018, ALJJ has posted a net loss of $8.6M ($0.23 per diluted share). Understandably, the headlines sent the share price significantly lower, causing the price to drop from $3.06 per share the day before Q1 earnings were released (February 13), to $1.60 in October. However, the losses at the parent company level only tell part of the story: the impacts have been due to one-time and non-recurring events. The chart below illustrates the factors that have contributed, per the company's most recent earnings call:

The $4.1M tax reform impact represents a one-time, non-cash deferred income tax expense that occurred as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The $2.9M litigation liability represents the outcome of a complaint that was originally filed by Faneuil in September 2016 regarding a subcontract dispute. During the third quarter (ending June 2017), the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond, Virginia dismissed Faneuil's complaint (and the third-party's counter-claim) with prejudice, leading ALJJ to record a non-cash litigation liability.

The $1.8M restructuring expense was to relocate and combine manufacturing facilities for the Phoenix segment.

The $8.6M loss for the nine months ending June 2018 is in comparison to net income of $1.9M ($0.05 per diluted share) for the nine months ending June 2017. In addition to the $8.8M of limited-duration events, the company saw an additional $2.2 million of earnings drag due to higher depreciation and amortization costs related to acquisitions.

Investors may note that ALJJ's share price was drifting lower before these one-time events began. Throughout 2016 and 2017, the price moved from a high of $5.48 to the mid-$3 range, before rapidly declining upon the emergence of negative earnings news. While earnings per share, revenue, and EBITDA continued to grow during the 2016 and 2017 timeframe, there are a couple of potential reasons why shares trended downward:

ALJJ uplisted to the Nasdaq in May of 2016, which coincided with the company's P/E ratio rising above 20 for the first time. Put simply, some investors who had been with ALJJ since the beginning may have seen an opportunity to take some profits from what had been a fairly illiquid and undervalued stock historically.

During that timeframe ALJJ was undergoing a shift from a company that was traded primarily by investors interested in deploying special situation strategies, to a Nasdaq-listed organization that was shifting focus to steady growth, EBITDA expansion, and deleveraging. Without a catalyst to drive new investment (or regular coverage to alert new investors to opportunity), the price trended lower as shareholders turned over.

ALJJ's subsidiary companies continue to grow, diversify, and expand EBITDA

Consecutive down quarters is (understandably) a cause for concern for many investors, regardless of the company. However, I believe that an examination of the underlying subsidiary companies does not show evidence of a struggling organization. Rather, the Faneuil and Phoenix segments - which account for over 80% of the company's net revenue - have not only shown strong organic growth, but increased diversification through strategic acquisition.

ALJJ fully owns three subsidiaries: Faneuil (a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to both government and commercial clients), Phoenix (a manufacturer of book components, educational materials and related products), and Carpets N' More (a leading provider of commercial, retail, and homebuilder products in the Las Vegas metro area).

Faneuil

ALJJ acquired Faneuil in October of 2013, and the company is ALJJ's largest segment by revenue. Faneuil provides a variety of business process outsourcing solutions - customer care centers, back office operations, tolling, staffing - to government clients, utilities, and healthcare providers.

In May of 2017, Faneuil acquired a portion of the Customer Management Outsourcing business (NYSE:CMO) from Vertex Business Services. Fanueil acquired CMO for $12.7M, while CMO's gross revenue for fiscal year ending September 2017 was $12.6M.

Although Faneuil exists in a highly-competitive space, the company has been able to show both organic (in the historic Faneuil segment) and acquisition-driven (through the CMO business) growth. In the nine months ending in September, the diversification through the CMO acquisition has already shown results, contributing to the Faneuil segment net revenue by $22.1M. In addition, legacy Faneuil has shown a $4.5M revenue increase attributable to new customers, net of partial offsets.

Additionally, the CMO acquisition was complementary in nature and expanded on the historic core competency of the segment. Like Faneuil, CMO has expertise in direct customer call center operations and back office operations, especially for non-governmental clients. The contract backlog at Faneuil has held steady from 2017 to 2018, at approximately $260 million.

Faneuil's net revenue for the nine months ending June 30, 2018 increased by 25.5% compared to the nine months ending June 30, 2017 - from $114.2M to $143.3M. This increase is largely driven by the acquisition of the CMO business ($22.1M), although Faneuil saw organic growth as well. This 25% year over year growth continues a revenue growth trend that Faneuil has seen since its purchase by ALJJ.

Faneuil has forecast its revenue for the period ending September 2018 to be in the range of $45.0 million to $49.7 million (compared to $38 million for the same period in 2017). This range would put Faneuil at approximately $180 million in yearly revenue.

As Faneuil has incorporated the CMO business, it has seen increased costs for technology and training. Due to these integration costs, the segment's EBITDA for the nine months ending June 30 has held steady at approximately $10.2 million. I would expect this EBITDA figure to expand as CMO becomes fully integrated and the outlays for training and software naturally decrease.

Faneuil has grown organically and through acquisition, and contract backlog has held steady, but what is the projected trajectory of the business process outsourcing market? Business strategist Balasubramanian Jayaraman cites that the BPO industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% over the past five years, with future growth to be captured by companies that can nimbly adjust to a future focusing on a highly-skilled workforce and technology. Faneuil has recently invested in both.

Phoenix

Phoenix Color is a full-service, full-color printer that specializes in heavily-illustrated books and specialty products. Phoenix was acquired by ALJJ in 2015, and the segment was diversified in August 2016 through the acquisition of Color Optics, and then again in October 2017 through the acquisition of Moore-Langen.

Moore-Langen is a printer/manufacturer that increases Phoenix's reach within its existing core competencies: education materials and printing components. Color Optics expanded Phoenix's capabilities into adjacent markets of packaging, cartons, blister packs, and hang-tags.

When comparing the nine months ended June 2018 with the same period ending June 2017, the Phoenix segment has grown net revenue by $8.8M (12%). This growth is outpaced by EBITDA expansion of $1.9M within the segment, representing a 13.6% increase.

The Phoenix segment forecasts its net revenue for the fourth quarter - ending September 2018 - to be in the range of $26.7M to $28.1M, compared to $24.1M for the same period in 2017. These forecasts would put Phoenix's full-year net revenue in the range of $109.7M to $111.1M, compared to $98.7M and $85.9M in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The diversification through acquisition strategy that Phoenix has undertaken is impressive, and allowing the segment to diversify into adjacent competencies will likely serve as a strong competitive hedge. Like Faneuil, Phoenix has kept its contract backlog relatively steady, at $157.3 million as of June 2018, compared to $161.5 million a year prior.

Printing and Packaging market research firm Smithers Pira estimates that the global packaging market will grow at a 3.5% CAGR through 2020, with slightly higher growth seen in emerging markets. In particular, industry trends are moving toward bold colors and effects, as well as personalized packaging. Phoenix - partnered with Color Optics and Moore-Langen - appears well suited to capitalize on this market trend.

Carpets

Carpets represents ALJJ's smallest segment by revenue (approximately 19% of consolidated revenue total). ALJJ acquired the segment in 2014, and has implemented process improvements and cost reduction initiatives. Carpets grew net revenue by $1.4M (approximately 3%) for the nine months ending June 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017. Higher labor and material costs have slightly outpaced growth, and Carpets has seen a negative segment EBITDA of $0.4M for the nine months ending June 2018. The segment projects positive EBITDA going forward, as process improvement initiatives were completed in the quarter ending June 2018, and the Las Vegas housing market remains strong.

Risks to investment thesis

I believe ALJJ is a buy (but recommend readers conduct their own due diligence, of course) if you are seeking a well-run company that is currently value-priced. The company has shown impressive growth and the ability to diversify revenue prospects through acquisition. However, risks continue to exist for the company. In addition to the general risks that investors should measure through their own due diligence process, potential investors may consider the following:

Inability to capitalize on Faneuil's growth. While the segment has seen 25%+ net revenue growth, the EBITDA has held steady at just over $10M for the nine months ending June 2018 (compared to the nine months ending June 2017). This EBITDA value should grow as the CMO business is integrated into Faneuil's operations and cost efficiencies can be realized. If these cost efficiencies are not seen within the next 3-4 quarters, it could be cause for concern.

Reuters has reported that ALJJ's Chairman Jess Ravich is involved in litigation due to alleged harassment. The litigation does not directly involve ALJJ or ALJJ employees.

Faneuil provides services related to state healthcare exchanges as part of the Affordable Care Act. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed or materially changed, this could impact the business.

Conclusion

ALJJ has constructed a well-run holding company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth in existing segments. The collection of stable and diverse assets should ensure that ALJJ returns to profitability barring further unexpected events. Here's what I'm looking for over the next few months as non-recurring charges cease and the dust begins to settle:

EBITDA expansion at Faneuil - the CMO acquisition has paid off through significant net revenue additions, and the ability to translate that revenue growth into EBITDA for Faneuil will create tangible value for shareholders.

Continued revenue growth in the Phoenix segment - the acquisitions of Color Optics and Moore-Langen have provided a significant defensive hedge for the company in the printing and packaging business. The ability for management to capitalize on these acquisitions will be key going forward.

Year-over-year EBITDA growth at the parent company level - ALJJ has forecast $31 million to $34 million of EBITDA for the year. If they are able to achieve the higher end of this range (and a fourth consecutive year of EBITDA growth), that would be an impressive win for the company.

If ALJJ meets their forecasts for the quarter ending September 2018 (to be reported in December), I would expect the company's share price to shake off the bad news hangover and for the price to begin to rebound. As investors realize that this stock has been oversold, I expect the price to rise into the mid $2 range over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.