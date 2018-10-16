What Makes Lacroix Sparkle, With Vince Martin And Rachel Arthur (Podcast)

We learn a few things this time around, but the biggest takeaway I get - FIZZ may be as lucky as it gets. Which, for shareholders, is better than good.

We also speak to Rachel Arthur of Beverage Daily, who explains to us how big a deal the sparkling water trend is and why it can endure.

We speak to Vince Martin, one of the notable SA bulls on the stock, and it's no surprise one of those sentences matter more than the other.

by Daniel Shvartsman

The model on Behind the Idea is for Mike Taylor and I to take an article on Seeking Alpha that catches our eye and break it down. We review the article, the basics on the stock, and the most interesting points, and then talk about it. We read about a lot of stocks and investment ideas in our respective day jobs, so that gives us some wider perspective that we hope adds some value to the story.

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ), owner of Lacroix, was an example where our perspective also may have left us a little surface level. There are a lot of big beats in the company - the antics of CEO Nick Caporella, the allegations Glaucus Research made about the company in 2016, the high valuation, the ins and outs of the company's creative branding, and the fact that we're talking about flavored fizzy water. Our first podcast reviewed these beats, but that's a lot to cover, and we took some comments for not going deep enough.

Source: Lacroixwater.com

Our model also involves following up with SA authors and other experts on a stock once we've covered it. In this case, we reached out to a former colleague of ours, Vince Martin, to cover the ups and downs of the investment story from a bull's perspective. That enabled us to cover the same beats with much more depth and knowledge. We also reached out to Rachel Arthur of Beverage Daily, a leading trade publication on the beverage industry, to see what the industry thinks of sparkling water's rise and the flattening of brands in the social media age.

I learned some things from these calls. For example:

Others following may be aware of the Snapple (KDP) rise and fall as a negative example for FIZZ, but Martin resurfaces that here.

For all our laughing at PepsiCo's (PEP) brand Bubly last week, it is on track for $100M in sales this year. Who's laughing now?

Sparkling water has a key advantage compared to other trends like Snapple or the craft beer industry, and sits right in the middle of key broader trends.

You don't have to like Lacroix as a beverage to be a FIZZ bull.

CBD-infused beverages are on the industry's mind.

But I think most of all, I took away from these calls that FIZZ has been very lucky. Martin points out that when FIZZ acquired Lacroix, it was an afterthought to a drinks maker they were buying. And when debunking the Glaucus Research piece, he cites the low marketing spend as Lacroix was taking off, suggesting it just hit a cultural seam. Arthur talks about health and wellness as the key trend in the beverage industry, something that happens to drive sparkling water to be a trend that may have legs. Did FIZZ know this all could happen? Or did they just happen to have a winner in the right time and place? And does it matter for investors?

I don't know that we answer those questions on the podcast, but we talk a lot about sparkling water and how this story might play out, and what the broader beverage industry is doing about sparkling water. Have a listen.

Click play in the browser to listen

Topics covered:

Vince Martin interview - 3:30-45:00

3:30 - How to get comfortable with the CEO and his quirks.

9:00 - Sparkling water the new craft beer? There are some key differences.

14:30 - Snapple as a looming comparison for Lacroix

21:00 - What are they putting in Lacroix and how does that matter?

22:45 - Responding to a short report on one of your stocks, or the Glaucus question

32:00 - A lofty valuation perch or something deserved? Depends on what you compare it to

41:30 - The sweet spot for sparkling water

Rachel Arthur interview - 45:45-1:04:00

46:00 - How big is sparkling water?

48:00 - The importance of transparency in the beverage industry

51:00 - The big brands and how they handle these new categories and threat

56:00 - The lasting legacy of sparkling water

58:00 - CBD sparkling water? Why not?

1:00 - The big stories in the beverage industry right now, and how sparkling water fits in.

For all my questions about the company and the luck with which it may have fell into Lacroix's success, I have to admit the investment case sounds pretty appealing for a GARP investor. Is there anything that you see slowing down the company? Do you feel comfortable with what they're putting in their sparkling water? Is your town or city as Lacroix-crazed as Martin describes Chicago to be? Let us know below.

