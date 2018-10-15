Pandora A/S: Mispriced Cash Cow With A FCF Yield Of 10.2%

Today's capital allocation provides investors with buybacks at bargain prices. As such, Pandora A/S is able to buyback at least 8% per year of the total share count.

Since 2017, Pandora A/S shares have been suffering huge losses amid fears for slowing growth in the U.S. and China.

Executive Summary: An Unprecedented Buying Opportunity

With most stocks hitting expensive valuation levels and low dividend yields, I prefer detecting mispriced companies that offer a cocktail of juicy dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions. They have to seriously work on pampering their shareholders in the best possible way, however, without encumbering the company's future by mounting the debt rates.

In the case of the Danish Jewelry manufacturer Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) (OTCPK:PANDY), today's mix of repurchasing shares at bargain prices and expanding total stores is ensuring investors get an appealing investment case. Nevertheless, investor sentiment has recently been distressed as profit warnings (or financial figures that came in below analyst expectations) have been common occurrences. Slowing growth was induced by adverse market conditions in China and in the U.S.

Despite the recent drops in Pandora A/S' share price, my main argument to suggest Pandora A/S is worth to look at remains intact, referring to the extremely high FCF Yield of more than 10% of which roughly 85% is used for share repurchase programs. The depressed valuation cannot be clearly determined by Pandora A/S' resilient EBITDA margins of at least 32%, whilst its indebtedness remains incredibly manageable with a leverage ratio of maximum 0.90 times EBITDA.

Meanwhile, the share price has nosedived, management has done an excellent job by acquiring a lot of free float. As such, Pandora A/S' treasury shares will further impel total FCF Yield and future dividends as its outflows will diminish thanks to a lower share count. From my value investor perspective, I really hope today's mix of buybacks and dividends, which will depend on Pandora A/S' share price evolution, will persist to support the share price like it has done before:

Pandora A/S' Latest Financial Result: The Danish Jewelry Maker Isn't Operating As Badly As One May Argue

A few days before releasing the first-half year results, Pandora A/S astonished investors by issuing both a revenue and profit warning. Since then, the company is now expecting a 4% to 7% revenue increase in local currency, coming off from a previously guided 7% to 10% improvement. As if that weren't bad enough, profitability metrics are going to be hit even more as Pandora A/S lowered its EBITDA margin forecast from 35% to 32%. The Danish jewelry manufacturer, which has suffered from slowing mall traffic in its key U.S. market, also said it would add around 250 concept stores this year, rather than the 200 it had planned. The CEO resigned as his - what he had called 'realistic goals' - growth projections wouldn't be attained anymore.

As a result of worse than anticipated results, it's no secret investor confidence got another huge blow. Though, some did foresee the critical situation and knew the ambitious targets that had been instated at the Capital Markets Day earlier this year were not realistic. Even after establishing an impressive growth trajectory of double-digit revenue growth in the past few years.

However, on the day Pandora A/S submitted its first-half results, the situation seemed to have been improved compared to the first quarter:

Organic revenue decline of 1% in Q2 compared to an aggregated sales decline of 5% in Q1.

Sales of Pandora A/S' own concept stores up by 3% compared to a zero growth in Q1.

Strong operational cash flow reduced negative impact on the free cash flow figure.

Revenue grew by 4% in local currency, including a negative impact of 200M DKK related to a change in return policy in the U.S.

Positive contribution from Pandora A/S' eStore which now accounts for approximately 9% of total revenues.

Currency translations adversely affected both the top and bottom line

Income Result Impacted By One-Off Items

With a one-off impact of 200M DKK, sales growth was slashed, though at the top line, Pandora A/S was able to improve its gross margin from 73.6% to 75.6%. This event was offset by higher G&S expenses which rose from 30.7% to 37.1% of total revenues, mainly due to higher marketing expenses related to new store openings. We could see these temporary elevated expenses as future investments in the business. With the increase in finance income and finance costs (given the group's higher indebtedness) and a lower share count, earnings per share stood at a comfortable 20.2 DKK in H1.

Cash Flows Remain Sturdy

After deducting the capital expenditures, isolating the working capital changes, and adjusting for a slight tax discrepancy, Pandora A/S' FCF was approximately 2.0B DKK and that's absolutely brilliant as this almost covered the dividend payments and spending on the share repurchase program.

As can be seen in the graphics, Pandora A/S earns most of its revenue during the second half. It would be tricky to just double the cash flows of the first half to get a yearly FCF for 2018 as this seasonality factor should be taken into consideration. Basically, based on the latest positive signals (a survey of Pandora A/S' US dealers delivered the best feedback in three years, according to Carnegie Securities), it's not unlikely FCF could come in at around 4.65B DKK to 4.7B DKK. That result would imply a FCF Yield of in excess of 10% with today's share price of 425 DKK. That mouth-watering risk premium is too compelling to ignore.

Takeover Interest

Given recent takeover speculation, some private equity funds might be interested in acquiring Pandora A/S as its share price is in a perfect storm. Besides the takeover interests, there is another beneficial impact, namely shorters who have recently started to cover their bets against the jewelry maker:

Upside Potential Is Too Attractive To Ignore

As previously highlighted, Pandora A/S shares are trading at very low multiples despite robust margin development and a manageable leverage ratio. Based on moderate growth rates, I'd expect Pandora A/S to generate stable or slightly growing FCFs due to a higher need for material investments after taking the new store openings into consideration. As such, FCF margins will decrease slightly. Though, the following elements strengthen my confidence in Pandora A/S' future and transition into a retail company:

Increasing focus on online sales, to detriment its brick-and-mortar shops (by 2022, online sales are expected to account for approximately 10% to 15% of total revenues compared to today's 5%).

Pandora A/S intends to move forward towards a retail company, rather than focusing on wholesale. With higher margins in the retail sector, this is a beneficial evolution.

Costs will rise as new innovative products are going to be launched, which results in lower but still acceptably robust margins.

In order to compute a fair value, I have used the next components:

A WACC of 6.5% because of Pandora A/S' healthy financial position, rock-solid cash conversion rate (around 70% of total EBITDA), and CapEx-light business model. This metric is chosen arbitrarily, so if you'd like to use a higher required risk premium, feel free to do so.

A forecasted net debt amount of 6.367B DKK by the end of this year.

A share count of 108.75M outstanding shares, however, mind the free float will become smaller as Pandora A/S continues its aggressive buyback program.

Steadily increasing FCFs at an aggregated annual growth rate of +2.0%.

The final verdict is that Pandora A/S' intrinsic value will climb as buybacks continue to reduce the total share count. With a conservative prediction that Pandora A/S is able to reduce the share count by at least 8% per year, its fair value is set to rise from 686 DKK to 745 DKK by the end of 2020. On top of that, FCFs could be helped by mitigating effects from adverse currency translations.

Conclusion

Today, Pandora A/S is attractively priced and the awesome FCF Yield indicates investor distrust is massive. However, all the negative elements aren't bothersome as they are already priced in. With an upside potential of 61.8% and a limited downside risk (from a long-term buy and hold perspective), I see no reasons to neglect this buying opportunity. Its share repurchase program is running and will certainly be renewed by March next year to provide investors with the best possible capital allocation. As such, Pandora A/S is capable of supporting the share price, which could unlock a short squeeze. I am in at an average of 420 DKK and I have recently boosted my exposure to the Danish jewelry manufacturer as speculation has risen amid better market signals in the U.S.

