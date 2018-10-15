Nike Inc.: Putting Politics Aside

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Regan Teague as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

There is no questioning the quality of Nike (NKE) and its business model, but while its performance and balance sheet have been strong, the current stock price leaves investors reaching for expectations that seem a little too optimistic.

Nike is a global powerhouse. Its stock has popped more than +46% over the last 12 months. In the last few years, to drive top-line growth, it has ramped up its direct-to-consumer sales through its online and mobile sales. Management has emphasized its mobile app and what it calls "smart retail" to drive U.S. and international growth. Most recently, Nike reported growth in greater China of +20%. Management believes partnerships with companies like Jet.com (JET), Tmall, and WeChat, which have helped drive consumers to the NikePlus loyalty program, have been a driving factor in this growth.

In North America, Nike has been focusing on streamlining its operations to reduce costs and reach consumers more quickly. This has seemed to work, as Nike showed 6% sales growth in the most recent quarter.

"We're sharpening our sensing capabilities and developing fully responsive product manufacturing. We're actively building a portfolio of innovation and automation that impacts the entire spectrum of our process. Our goals are ambitious, and we have high standards. Our vision is to leverage automation to deliver amazing, innovative products, faster and more responsively, while being more sustainable and cost efficient. And we've had some great success." - CEO Mark Parker said on the latest earnings call.

Nike's decision, however, to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its newest campaign has drawn a lot of attention, good and bad, to the company over the last few weeks. The decision has sparked both cheers and disappointment with Nike's customer base, but only time will tell how it will affect sales.

Nike's Strong Balance Sheet

Nike is, by most assessments, a fundamentally sound company. Two of my favorite measures of a company's balance sheet and profitability are the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Scores. The Piotroski F-Score is a nine-point measuring system that scores a company's profitability, funding, and asset efficiency. Nike currently has a rating of 5, which is "typical for a stable company" according to gurufocus.com. The Altman Z-Score is, at the time of this writing, 9.24, which is considered safe by most standard measures (greater than 2.99 is safe, less than 1.81 is distressed, and between 1.81 and 2.99 is considered a gray area). The Altman Z-Score is used to determine the financial distress of non-financial companies by looking at the strength of the income statement and balance sheet. Historically, it has been an accurate predictor of failing companies up to two years in advance of distress. Nike also has strong coverage and capital efficiency ratios relative to its peers.

Overall, the strong growth that Nike has posted in most recent quarters, in the U.S. and abroad, is seen flowing through to the financials in the form of strong ROE, ROA, and coverage ratios.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Nike's strong performance and balance sheet strength can also be seen in its credit ratings. Nike carries a strong investment-grade weighting according to all the major rating agencies. I am a believer, however, that the traditional credit rating institutions have their weaknesses, so I use a service that calculates its own credit rating based on adjusted cash flows (Valens Research). I believe this gives a more accurate picture and is more dynamic to changes in the credit quality than traditional measures. When looking at the adjusted cash flow credit analysis, we see further proof that Nike is a financially stable company. Nike has more than enough cash (blue circles in the chart below) to cover its daily operations, dividends, and to service its debt for the next 5 years.

Source: valens-research.com

What expectations are investors pricing into Nike at current levels?

While we can mostly agree Nike is a stable company that has shown tremendous growth in its most recent quarterly reports, that is only half the equation for a good investment. Buying good companies at the right price is the key.

By all accounts, Nike looks overvalued based on traditional relative valuation metrics. The trailing and forward price-to-earnings measures are high relative to its own history and compared to its peers. Currently, the stock trades at a PE Ratio of 61.08, with an average over the last 10 years of roughly 43. Keep in mind that traditional relative valuation metrics, like price-to-earnings, have their weaknesses. For example, PE cannot be calculated if the stock had negative earnings and will be excluded from an average PE calculation, which skews the results. Also, earnings per share is a very malleable data point. We all know the accounting tricks that are used like delaying payables, accelerating receivables, etc.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Due to the weaknesses with traditional PE metrics, I look at the dividend yield as a more telling relative valuation tool. A wise stock picker who is former Goldman Sachs (yes, I give him a hard time about that) once told me, "Earnings are a figment of an accountant's imagination, but dividends are a tangible return of cash to shareholders."

Currently, the dividend yield is right around 1.00%, which is on the low end of its historic range. I like to buy dividend stocks when their yields are on the high end of their historic range (priced at lows given stable dividend policy). The chart below shows the 10-year yield history (blue line) versus the stock price (green line). In my opinion, when the yield is high, the shareholder is getting a good cash flow in return for the risk of owning the stock. This is largely due to the stock price being lower. The one caveat to this theory is that a company can alter its payout ratio which will alter the yield, so that is something to monitor. In this case, the yield is low and the dividend has not been cut, so it is not a concern.

Source: Gurufocus.com

The foundation of my research is built on cash flow return on investment (CFROI) analysis - Holt followers know what I'm talking about. CFROI is a method for calculating the intrinsic value of a firm. While this can be a useful tool, calculating the value of a firm requires your own set of assumptions on a company's margins and sales-like metrics. My favorite use for intrinsic value analysis is to back into the stock price to try understanding what assumptions the market is using to get the firm value. There are many known strengths and weaknesses to discounted cash flow analysis, but one of the most detrimental mistakes is discounting a bad cash flow number. According to the service I use, over 100 accounting adjustments are made to a company's financial statements to understand a company's "real" cash flow. After the adjustments are made, we get a clearer picture of what the price of a stock should be based on our assumptions or we can back into what investors are expecting based on the current price.

This is by no means a perfect science. There are plenty of assumptions (discount rate, time period, and terminal growth rate) that can drastically alter the results. It is my opinion that the majority of these weaknesses can be mitigated by staying consistent with your discount and terminal rate assumptions, working back into the market's growth and margin assumptions and giving yourself a margin of safety when comparing current and historic metrics.

Based on my work, the current stock price reflects investor expectations that Nike will grow its assets by approximately 6% a year for the next five years and that its capital efficiency (Adjusted ROA) will increase to 28% in the same time. Historically, Nike has had an adjusted ROA of about 20% (analysts are also expecting this over the next two years) and has grown its assets by about 6.5% (about what the market is pricing in). Overall, the market expects Nike to continue growing its assets at an average rate, but for its capital efficiency (think margins) to drastically expand going forward.

Source: valens-research.com

Nike has been making large investments into its technology and user interfaces to generate more sales and access more customers in emerging markets, and it has been streamlining its operations to increase efficiency and drive down costs. However, I believe that the expected ROA metrics that are currently priced into the stock are a bit rich.

On a cash flow adjusted basis, we can also look at more traditional measures of price-to-book and forward price-to-earnings. Based on these measures, the stock looks overvalued as well. While the adjusted P/B ratio (V/A) is lower than the "as reported," it is still high historically. The adjusted forward P/E ratio (Fwd V/E) is higher than both its historic average and its "as reported" value.

Source: valens-research.com

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, it is easy to applaud or criticize Nike for the controversy of its current marketing campaign, and the effects of that decision have yet to be seen. Putting politics aside, Nike is currently a strong company expanding its international presence. It is my concern that the current stock price reflects extremely optimistic targets that will be hard for the company to achieve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.