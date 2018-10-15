The first major wave of earnings releases is set for this week, while it seems that the lines are already being drawn in the market over who will win and who will lose this season. Among the major indexes, the Russell 2000 held its own yesterday as its large-cap peers continued to feel the pain from last week. Several small-cap names are present among today’s picks for those looking for some size diversity. We also have a healthy mix of long and short ideas, as well as commentary about the current environment. Today, contributors Brian Langis, Passive Income Pursuit, Robert Leonard, Dividend Sensei, Laurence Kotlikoff, Vince Martin, Culper, Oleh Kombaiev, TurnOverRocks, Spin-Off Insights, Brad Thomas, Scott Kennedy, and Double Dividend Stocks bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

I think the philosophy of "buying every dip" is correct about 97-98% of the time. In general, the wisest course of action is to listen to Jeremy Siegel and hold stocks for the long-term. In "normal times," depending on when stocks (or index funds) are purchased, an average "buy-and-hold" investor should realize annual gains of 5-9% over a long time horizon (an average of 7%, more or less).

That being said, there are moments in time when "buying the dip" will lead to either long-term losses or substantially below-average returns for 20 or more years. For U.S. stocks, think September 1929 or January 1970 or March 2000. For Japanese stocks, think the peak in the last century. As a worst-case scenario, the U.S. peak in September 1929 was not surpassed for more than 20 years.

Although rare, there have been a few times in the past 100 years when stocks were shunned for a decade or more. Think the 1930s and 1970s. My father grew up during the Great Depression and, even though he had funds available, never invested in stocks in his lifetime because "stocks were risky."

My experience was different. After becoming aware of the bull market of the early 1960s, I started investing in 1965 as a teenager and have observed the investing landscape since that time. As of January 1970, the majority of middle-class families had either some or significant stock investments. By December 1974 (after the Nixon collapse in summer and fall of 1974), almost all had sold out of stocks (and few ever returned).

I'm not saying that October 2018 is one of those climactic turning points. However, I'm confident that we'll reach one of those turning points within the next five years. After more than 40 years of a rich and fertile "buy-and-hold" stock environment, it's hard to believe that we'll ever again reach a nadir where stocks are shunned and most everyone will sell out of their entire stock portfolios at a major loss. It's also hard to believe that the major bull market in U.S. bonds that started with Paul Volcker in 1981 is over (or very close to being over). But every cycle -- short or long -- bull or bear -- stock or bond or gold or real estate -- changes at some point. The trend is your friend -- until it changes.

Buyer beware.