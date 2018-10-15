Bayer: A Pleading For Glyphosate

The introduction of glyphosate has helped to reduce the overall usage of other herbicides, which have been shown to have some adverse effects.

A month ago, we recommended a buy on Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) stock. At that time, the sharp decline on its share price was mainly due to the penalty of $289 million against glyphosate (an active ingredient in Roundup weed-killer). However, we argued that this would only be a temporary shock as there was no scientific evidence showing glyphosate causes cancer in human and that Bayer may succeed in seeking a trial court review for this case. Our argument was right as on Oct. 10, 2018, Bayer gains a new trial, meaning that they will have a very high probability of getting much lower (or even 0) punitive damages. In this article, we will present an update on the recent judge announcement on the case of Roundup weed-killer as well as discussing Bayer's future potential after this news. After all, we recommend that a buying position would still be beneficial at this point of time, as Bayer's current stock price is still far below its target price.

The $289 million verdict against glyphosate are very likely to end up being wiped out

On August, a California jury ordered Monsanto (NYSE:MON) to pay $298 million in damage to the school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson, who sued Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer of causing his cancer. This verdict made investors worried as there were thousands of similar lawsuits across the U.S., meaning that Monsanto may have to pay billions in penalties if it failed to prove the safety of glyphosate.

However, on Oct. 10, San Francisco Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos announced that she would set aside or dramatically cut the verdict against Monsanto. Of the various reasons she cited, the main reason was due to Brent Wisner's (the plaintiff's lawyer) champagne comment. In his closing arguments, Wisner said that Monsanto executives were "waiting for the phone to ring", "behind them is a bunch of champagne on ice," and that "if the damages number isn't significant enough, champagne corks will pop". Wisner also urged the jurors to make decision in favour of the plaintiff when he said their decision could "change the world" and they could become a "part of history". Such comments could have made the jury to make conclusion based on emotional feelings rather than scientific facts.

Because of this, Superior Court Judge Bolanos said she was considering setting aside the punitive damages of $250M, reducing the penalties from $33M to about $9M. The announcement became more reliable when Bolanos claimed that even if she doesn't vacate the compensatory damage, she "would grant a new trial on grounds of insufficiency of the evidence to justify the award for punitive damages.". This would be a valuable opportunity for Bayer to present its arguments and prove the safety of its glyphosate-based products, which would result in the best-case scenario that the company could win the retrial. Even if it does not, punitive damages are likely to be set at a much lower level.

Scientific facts are in favour of Bayer's glyphosate, assuring a favourable outcome for the new trial.

In the first trial against glyphosate, the plaintiff's lawyer did not argue on science but "repeatedly crossed the line, distorted the facts and used baseless and egregious emotional appeals to inflame the jury". Nevertheless, we believe emotional feelings can by no means win on the science. Bayer has plentiful evidence to prove the safety of glyphosate, which has a more than 40-year history of safe use. There are more than 800 scientific studies and regulatory authorities all over the world confirming that glyphosate does not cause cancer and is safe for use under instructions, including The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Joint FAO/WHO Meeting on Pesticide Residues (JMPR), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other regulatory authorities in Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Below we will make 2 comparisons: one between glyphosate and other popular products and the other between glyphosate and other herbicides. These comparisons are to prove that the common public opinion that glyphosate causes cancer is indeed wrong, and glyphosate's mechanism is much better than the existing alternatives, which will make it to continue to be the most widely weed-killing product used.

1. Comparison between glyphosate and other popular products: negative public opinion on glyphosate is indeed wrong!

In the EPA assessments, chemicals are ranked in four categories, with I being the most toxic and IV being the least. As glyphosate has an LD 50 (a standard way of quantifying acute toxicity) of 5600 mg/kg for oral ingestions in rats, it was placed in Toxicity Category III, implying that glyphosate is indeed less toxic than many popular products that most of us may even use every day, including caffeine and table salt. This comparison is not to make those products to be perceived as more dangerous, rather, it is to show that the belief of glyphosate as being an abnormally dangerous substance is actually not accurate.

Specific information is shown below:

LD 50 (mg/kg) in rat Adverse effects Glyphosate 5600 Aspirin (Acetylsalicylic) 200 Confusion, psychosis Alcohol (Ethanol) 7060 Nervous system depression Table salt (NaCl) 3000 (12g for human) Elevated blood pressure

Lethal dose (LD 50 ) is the amount of an ingested substance that kills 50 percent of a test sample. It is expressed in mg/kg or milligrams of substance per kilogram of body weight.

(Source: Comparison between glyphosate and other popular products)

2. Comparison between glyphosate and other herbicides: glyphosate is not only safer but also more effective than other alternatives

To understand why glyphosate is such a great product, one needs to understand how herbicide until now has worked. Weed control has been so far a huge problem for farmers, as these plants would steal water and nutrition and often out-compete the crops through their aggressive growth. Common herbicides were not selective, which means that every plant exposed to those herbicides would be killed, including the crops. Therefore, farmers have to plow the soil and remove the weed before they can start seeding. All in all, this is a very time consuming and cost-intensive process. Besides that, the traditional herbicides are quite harmful.

Let's take atrazine as an example, which inhibits the life-essential process of photosynthesis for plants. As humans and other animals are not dependent on photosynthesis, one should expect that this compound is less or none toxic for them. However, in practice, this is not entirely true. Atrazine is known as an endocrine disruptor that can cause hormone imbalance in human being and animals. Yet, it is still used in the U.S. Another weakness of atrazine is that it degrades very slowly in soil and ends up drinking water.

The actual innovation comes with Monsanto's genetically modified crops, which use a very different, sophisticated mechanism compared to others: by adding glyphosate-resistant genes to crops, Monsanto has basically changed the face of traditional agriculture. Farmers can simply plant their crops and spray glyphosate at the same time, without having any concerns about weed control. By doing this, they can save both time and money while increasing efficiency. This has become the general approach for agriculture, as traditional methods are less effective and out of date. Until now, Monsanto is the leading biotech company being able to create genetically modified crops, which explains its huge amount of revenues in agriculture, seeds, and genomics. However, what is even more important is that the main purpose for a scientist is to find compounds which influence plants, but not humans, and common herbicides are, unfortunately, not the correct answer. Glyphosate, in contrast, has been reaffirmed in hundreds of scientific studies and regulatory worldwide to be safe for human if used under instruction.

Let's have a look at other alternatives to have a more comprehensive view on the actual safety of glyphosate when compared to others:

LD 50 (mg/kg) in rat Adverse effects Available in US Glyphosate 5600 Yes Alachlor 930-1350 Class L1 Carcinogen Yes Cyanazine 182-332 Central nervous system No Fluazifop 2076-3680 Central nervous system Yes

In public media, chemistry or the use of chemicals is often perceived as being harmful. However, it is the dose that determines whether a chemical substance is safe or poisonous, and from that, we can see glyphosate has, in fact, tremendous upside compared to other herbicides (as glyphosate has the highest LD 50 value). Therefore, since glyphosate is introduced, the usage of other herbicides was dramatically reduced or prohibited (cyanazine). Some examples are presented below:

For Alachlor.

For Fluazifop.

The retrial court could reverse the company's recent discount, promising further future improvement.

Due to the San Francisco verdict on Roundup weed-killer, Bayer's stock price bottomed out at $81.29, marking the lowest price in the last five years. This unfavourable price movement resulted in a discounted market value of approximately $15 billion. However, after the announcement of a new trial court, Bayer's stock price recovered by 6.6%, which is anticipated to be the beginning of the upcoming upward trend. This first ruling overturned is of critical importance as it provides Bayer with a valuable opportunity to reverse most of the discount. The new trial could have such a significant impact because it is not only valuable to the case of Mr. Johnson alone but it would also affect the remaining thousands pending cases against Monsanto. According to legal experts, if the company can successfully erase or slash the nine-figure verdict, other plaintiffs may be less eager to follow their claims. This means that Monsanto can get rid of the anticipated huge amount of penalties, resulting in a much better business outcome. Please visit our previous analysis on Bayer performance for more detailed information on the company's valuation in different penalty scenarios, and how each scenario would affect the target price.

Penalty Target Price 0 $124.46 $10 billion $111.84 $30 billion $86.48 Discontinue Monsanto's operation $80.25

As the new trial court is more likely to result in a favourable outcome for Bayer, we believe the penalty would be significantly reduced to around $9M (said Judge Bolanos), or even be completely wiped out. Therefore, Bayer's target price would be above $110, which is around $20 higher than today price (as of Oct. 13).

Conclusion

In conclusion, the key take-away is that glyphosate is not the abnormally dangerous herbicide that its opponents accused it of being. When used under instruction, glyphosate is fairly innocuous compared to many other toxic alternatives. The introduction of glyphosate has helped to reduce the overall usage of other herbicides, which have been shown to have several adverse effects. Now that Bayer has gained a retrial for the case of Roundup, we believe this is an excellent opportunity for them to prove the safety of glyphosate and to significantly reduce (or completely remove) the previous millions of dollars in compensatory damages. Bayer stands a very good chance of winning this trial as all scientific facts are favourable for glyphosate, and that this time the judge will more focus on scientific and medical evidence. Moreover, Monsanto possesses the exclusive state-of-the-art technology for genetically modified crops as well as tremendous mechanism for glyphosate, which will definitely benefit Bayer after the acquisition. With the target price of more than $110, we believe this is now still a very good opportunity to make profit by investing in Bayer's stock.

