Microsoft Is A Buy Despite The Big Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/15/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 15.
Bullish Calls
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): It has run up but Cramer thinks it's still a buy. He advised initiating half a position and his trust holds the stock.
United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): The stock is stuck till the Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) deal is closed. If the deal does not go through, UTX stock will go down.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): The stock holds up better than most in the current market. It's a buy.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): Cramer's trust owns the stock and Cramer is tired of people selling the stock. President Trump is also backing the defense stocks by "not hurting their orders".
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): The tech stocks are going down on pin action. Cramer liked Xilinx's last quarter and thinks it's a buy once the selloff in tech is over.
Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): The stock has come down a lot and it does not deserve to be low. Cramer recommended buying ahead of the earnings next week.
Editor's note: There were no bearish calls discussed on the show.
