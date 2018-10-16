Microsoft Is A Buy Despite The Big Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/15/18)

United Technologies will go up once Rockwell Collins deal closes.

Raytheon is going up as the President is backing defense stocks.

Cisco is too cheap to be ignored.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 15.

Bullish Calls

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): It has run up but Cramer thinks it's still a buy. He advised initiating half a position and his trust holds the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): The stock is stuck till the Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) deal is closed. If the deal does not go through, UTX stock will go down.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): The stock holds up better than most in the current market. It's a buy.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): Cramer's trust owns the stock and Cramer is tired of people selling the stock. President Trump is also backing the defense stocks by "not hurting their orders".

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): The tech stocks are going down on pin action. Cramer liked Xilinx's last quarter and thinks it's a buy once the selloff in tech is over.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): The stock has come down a lot and it does not deserve to be low. Cramer recommended buying ahead of the earnings next week.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls discussed on the show.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up