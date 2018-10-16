Colgate-Palmolive: Difficult Times For A Dividend Champion

Many investors are buying consumer staples for their dividend yields and stability, but as bond yields continue to climb this becomes less appealing.

Background

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is the ultimate dividend champion. The company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895 and has increased payments to common shareholders every year for 56 years. It looked like the ultimate buy and hold forever stock which investors could keep in their portfolio’s and sleep well at night for many years. It seems though, that times have changed. Colgate’s standout past does not mean that the company’s future will be nearly as bright. In fact, I believe that Colgate’s stock is very expensive relative to the company’s normalized earning power and future prospects.

The primary reason that the consumer goods sector is under so much pressure is the power that retailers are having over packaged goods companies. Competition between retailers and branded consumer goods companies has always been fierce but there is no question that retailers are currently winning the war. Retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) have greater bargaining strength than ever before and they are using this leverage to demand discounts or higher trading fees from packaged goods companies. The recent push of private label brands by retailers themselves puts even further pressure on consumer goods companies and continues to hurt sales.

Colgate’s management agrees that the future will not be so straightforward and even detailed a section of the company’s Annual Report highlighting changing market dynamics:

Looking forward, the Company expects global macroeconomic and market conditions to remain highly challenging and category growth rates around the world to continue to be slow. While the global marketplace in which the Company operates has always been highly competitive, the Company continues to experience heightened competitive activity in certain markets from strong local competitors and from other large multinational companies, some of which have greater resources than the Company does. Such activities have included more aggressive product claims and marketing challenges, as well as increased promotional spending and geographic expansion.

Business fundamentals reflect these challenges. Worldwide revenues have been flat over the last three years, while volumes have been down just a fraction. Colgate has managed to keep its revenues stable through small price increases which have raised gross margins.

Source: Annual Report

I believe that such slow levels of growth in the middle of an economic expansion reflect that the business is simply not as strong as before. Colgate’s earnings power is likely at a high point in the economic cycle as the global economy is strong and the United States is fresh off implementing a tax cut for corporations. Should the economy worsen, I believe that Colgate’s volume declines may well accelerate sharply and the company would not have the same pricing power that it has currently. While Colgate has traditionally been viewed as a defensive stock, I don’t believe that it would hold up to challenging economic conditions as well as it has in the past. Moreover, given rising levels of inflation across the board and the implementation of tariffs on imported goods, I think that an economic slowdown would hit the bottom line much more than is currently priced into the stock.

Source: Annual Report

Given the challenging business conditions, the company is taking the correct measures to protect its business for the long-term and cutting back on its expenses. Colgate has implemented a “Global Growth & Efficiency Program,” which is primarily designed to streamline its business operations and modernize the company’s global supply chain. The company predicts that these initiatives will result in long-term savings of $500 to $575 million dollars. I believe that these restructuring initiatives are an absolute necessity and the only way for Colgate to enhance the company’s earning power in the near to medium term.

One point of encouragement for me is the fact that Colgate has been successful in preserving its market share. The company’s share of the global toothpaste market, for example remains steady at 43.3%. This is still extremely impressive and reflects a near monopolistic domination. Clearly Colgate still has a very strong economic moat.

Valuation

Colgate trades at 27 times this year’s net income for an earnings yield of just over four percent. Given that the company’s bottom line is not trending upward and the fact that the yield on Treasury bills has recently topped 3%, I believe that Colgate’s stock is extremely expensive. Even after the restricting initiatives that the company expects to implement, the company will still be very expensive on an absolute basis.

Management has also announced that it expects to buy back another 5 billion dollars of common stock. Given the company’s valuation I don’t believe that this is the best usage of capital and would actually prefer if the company raised its already-high dividend payout ratio even further potentially to around an 85% payout ratio. As it stands, the company has been repurchasing stock consistently throughout the last five years and the share price has not increased, which I believe reflects that this has not been the most effective use of the company’s capital.

Takeaways

Colgate’s core business faces significant headwinds. I believe that the company has a much more difficult future ahead of it than is reflected in the current stock price. As treasury yields climb and the packaged consumer goods sector becomes increasingly more competitive I believe that investors purchasing shares in Colgate are doing so without an appropriate margin of safety. I would not be a buyer of Colgate at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.