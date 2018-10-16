Why Cartel-Like Price Control Is Hardly Possible In Offshore Drilling

Therefore, offshore drilling companies will either have to compete fiercely to let their rigs survive the downturn or face huge write-downs on newer rigs that will head to the scrapyard.

Offshore drilling is different from mining. You can put the mine on care & maintenance and return after 10 years. A rig might become scrap in this timeframe.

In my recent article on the offshore drilling industry titled “How Fragmented Is The Offshore Drilling Industry?” I highlighted the fact that the industry remained highly fragmented despite the recent moves like Transocean's (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG) or the merger between Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC).

The data presented in that article showed that the industry needs to go through plenty of M&A before its composition will allow any oligopoly-like (or cartel-like) pricing. I could have stopped thinking about the issue after listing 125 offshore drilling firms (and 71 having 3 rigs or more), but one thought plagued me – is the oligopolistic pricing power even theoretically possible in the industry right now? I don’t think so, here’s why.

Let’s first take an example from a fellow resource industry – potash mining. Potash deposits are relatively rare, they demand scale, and few companies comprise the majority of supply. Prior to a tectonic shift in 2013, when a Russian potash producer broke ties with Belorussian potash producer and put volume over price in fight for the market share, potash prices were way above the cost of mining.

However, even after potash prices suffered significant decline, leading producers who wanted to protect the market, like Potash Corp. (which has now become Nutrien after merger with Agrium) put some capacity offline. Slowly but surely, prices started to rise. The key to success here was the ability of an important player to put some mines on hold. Why this is possible? This is possible because the resource stays in the ground, and the company will be able to mine it in future. Perhaps, future prices may be much more lucrative than today’s prices, so long-term shareholders may win materially from such a move.

At this point, we arrive at the major difference between the potash market (and mining in general) and the offshore drilling market – and this difference is not in the number of firms that offer their product (rigs, in offshore drilling’s case). The difference is that offshore drillers cannot put rigs on hold without incurring daily expenses and putting them at risk of never coming back. Rigs cannot be stacked indefinitely. Each year, the amount of money that a driller needs to spend to bring the rig back to work increases. At some point, the rig just becomes scrap.

Therefore, the drillers’ ability to limit supply without hurting their own shareholders is limited compared to miners who can return to their deposits after many years and the resource will still be there. The rig is unlikely to be “still there” if it is stacked (especially in the salt water) for ten years. Therefore, even if the pro-forma number of drilling companies continues to shrink via various consolidation moves, the competition will remain fierce because drillers need to put their rigs to work or they will turn into scrap. There is, however, another scenario where many drillers will just let reasonably modern rigs go to the scrapyard; but this scenario is hardly better than the previous one since it will involve catastrophic write-downs and put further pressure on the industry’s balance sheets.

Rowan/Ensco deal led to an intense discussion regarding who will be the next one to make a move. Will it be Noble Corp. (NE)? Or Diamond Offshore (DO)? Or Seadrill (SDRL)? While M&A will most likely have a positive short-term impact on stock prices as seen after the Rowan/Ensco merger announcement, I believe that it will not lead to any material pricing power for the offshore drilling industry. In case all drillers somehow choose to put many rigs at bay and do not market them, major future write-downs will be unavoidable.

The key to pricing power remains the rise in development and exploration work by oil companies that should get more rigs employed and increase utilization, leading to higher prices. The trend of contract awards is to the upside, but much more has to be done on this front. I remain cautiously optimistic on the whole sector and continue to view offshore drilling stocks as speculative vehicles – long-term investors will have to stomach numerous ups and downs in offshore drilling share prices.

