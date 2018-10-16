Can Johnson & Johnson Rally After Earnings?

Share prices in Johnson & Johnson have fallen to near-term lows, and investors are looking to the third-quarter earnings report for new signs of optimism.

Stock markets as a whole are trading under heavy selling pressure, and this bearish momentum has forced share prices in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) into the lower $130s. As income investors seek out new reasons for optimism, the company’s third-quarter earnings results loom large. Positive trends established during the second-quarter period suggest that Johnson & Johnson’s bullish sales trends in key business segments are set to continue. With JNJ’s above-average dividend yield of 2.69%, an upside surprise in the next round of earnings figures may give income investors the fuel they need to send share valuations higher in the months ahead.

Johnson & Johnson's second-quarter figures showed adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share (an annualized gain of 15%), and revenues of $20.8 billion (a gain of nearly 11%). Domestic growth was overshadowed by Johnson & Johnson’s growth in global sales, and revenue from the pharmaceutical segment turned out to be the key driver for the company. Sales from the pharmaceutical segment surged by 20% during the period, and this is likely to be an important area of scrutiny for the market in the company’s third-quarter release.

Expectations are elevated, as recent news events have supported the bullish outlook amongst analysts. One example of positive news can be found in China, where the National Health Insurance Administration has added 17 drugs to the official list of cancer treatments eligible for reimbursement from the government. This list includes Johnson & Johnson’s mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment Imbruvica (ibrutinib), which could post sales of $3.6 billion this year (based on the trends set during the first two quarters of 2018). As a result, hopes are high for the company's global sales performances and growth expectations remain strong for the quarters ahead.

More specifically, Imbruvica sales results will be instrumental in determining the underlying strength of Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical segment. Follow-up numbers for the third-quarter will be important for investors in determining the next direction for share prices (given the massive surge in pharmaceutical segment sales seen during the prior reporting period). In contrast, the medical devices segment produced 33% of the company’s total sales last quarter. The consumer segment came in third, producing 17% of the company’s total sales figure.

In fiscal 2017, the pharmaceuticals business generated roughly 50% of Johnson & Johnson’s $76.5 billion total sales figure for the year. As a result, this is where we can expect most of the market’s attention to be directed after the company releases its third-quarter results. The pharmaceuticals unit focuses on six therapeutic areas, and revenues from the oncology unit were particularly strong during the first two quarters of the year. If this trend continues, revenues from the oncology unit may turn out to be a key growth driver during this reporting period.

More moderate growth may be seen in the medical devices and consumer segments, although gains here are still likely as volumes remain supportive. But could we see enhanced upside surprises in these areas, too? From the long-term perspective, Johnson & Johnson has established a strong record in surpassing the market’s earnings expectations. It can be argued that this is largely the result of subdued guidance offerings from management. But Johnson & Johnson has shown adept abilities in navigating past persistent pricing pressures within the global healthcare industry. The company has also overcome substantial litigation costs in recent quarters and still managed to post strong revenue performances for shareholders.

Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on October 16th. Analyst surveys show a consensus estimate of $2.03 in earnings per share for the quarter. If these expectations are met, it would represent an annualized gain of 6.84%. It should be understood that this would be a significant improvement on the market’s current expectations, relative to the 2.79% average beat that has developed over the last four quarters. But will this be enough to propel share prices higher? Recent history shows us that this might not necessarily be the case.

In this chart, we can see that Johnson & Johnson’s earnings beats are not always reflected clearly in share valuations. This has been especially true since the middle of 2017. The immediate market reaction post-earnings has been lackluster (or even negative) for JNJ in four of the last five quarters. But the estimates for the third quarter (annualized EPS gains of 6.84%) are relatively high. So if the company manages to meet (or beat) expectations, it could provide the shot in the arm that is currently needed by JNJ shareholders.

Of course, elevated expectations can open the door to downside disappointments in the final results. But the analyst estimates for revenue look much more reasonable (at $19.91 billion). This marks an annualized gain of only 1.3%, and so it should be relatively easy for Johnson & Johnson to match this figure given the strong revenue growth trends established in Q2.

Over the last year, Johnson & Johnson has been a significant underperformer within its peer group. The stock is showing losses of 1.88% for the period, but third-quarter earnings may prove to be instrumental in terms of its effect on the broader industry sector. If we do see an upside surprise in quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical segment, it may generate a bullish impact on share prices at the sector level.

As a key dividend stock within the healthcare sector, income investors will be watching for a reversal in share prices if Johnson & Johnson is able to beat the market’s earnings expectations in its next release. At current valuations, JNJ’s annualized dividend payout of $3.60 has created a yield of 2.69% for investors bullish on the stock. This is well above the average dividend of 0.63% that is seen throughout the healthcare industry. Johnson & Johnson has an impressive 55-year history of dividend increases, and the stock’s 44.2% payout ratio suggests safety going forward. So while weaker share prices could suggest that negative market sentiment is being directed at JNJ, a positive surprise in third-quarter earnings may give income investors the fuel they need to send share valuations higher in the months ahead.

