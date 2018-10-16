MLP Poised For Double-Digit Returns

We explain how we played it and why we think the pullback is an opportunity.

We viewed the terms of the transaction as more favorable to Energy Transfer Partners than we envisioned.

We first got bullish on Energy Transfer Partners LP. (ETP) in October 2017 with the stock trading close to $18. As is often the case, buying at the exact bottom is next to impossible and we got a big selloff post the March FERC decision, where we doubled down strongly at $16.

Key catalyst for the rapid rally since August

ETP was proposed to be acquired by its general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP. (ETE) in early August. We had previously speculated that ETE would extract a good pound of flesh for their IDRs and this was a key reason that ETP would be fairly valued around $22/share. The terms for the acquisition, however, were non-punitive to ETP shareholders and with this overhang out of the way, the stock rallied strongly.

You can see the outperformance of this stock since mid October (our initial buy) versus the two large ETFs in the space.

How we positioned post this

We liked ETP for the enormous yield it threw off and while we felt the IDR overhang would cap the common stock appreciation, this was a good thing for yield seekers who wanted a good distribution. With the overhang gone, ETP vaulted straight to our fair value of the stock. Hence we sold covered calls on August 2 with ETP price at $24.12 to take advantage of the situation.

Source: WoF Alert August 2

Why the pullback offers a buying opportunity

We had estimated post the acquisition news that ETE would have enough cash flow to pay the old ETP distribution rate (adjusted for 1.28X units).

Source: ETP, Will The Distribution Be Cut Post Merger?

However, having the cash flow and wanting to pay that cash flow are two very different things. ETE decided it wanted to retain significant amount of cash flow for deleveraging and growth opportunities and the distribution would be maintained at the old ETE rate.

Source: ETE presentation

The $2.75 billion of retained cash and 1.75X distribution coverage (midpoint) are quite superlative and the pullback since we sold covered calls has raised the yield on the two stocks to 7.2%. Based on our adjusted DCF calculated above, we see ETP/ETE trading at under a 10X DCF multiple, and closer to a 9X multiple for 2019 as major projects come online.

For such a monopolistic business with extremely rapid growth and pipelines running full, we think the valuation should at least move to 11X DCF once the company deleverages to under 4X debt to EBITDA, which seems likely by end of 2019. That would put the price target on ETE (ETP should cease to exist by then) at $21.00, significantly higher than where they trade currently. The closest comparative we can think of is Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) which already trades at 11X DCF with similar distribution coverage and debt metrics. We do view EPD as undervalued and ETE's asset base and growth profile as actually better than EPD's. Hence we feel a minimum of 11X DCF is attainable eventually.

Key risks

We don't expect the acquisition to be held up as ETP holders have been given a great deal, in spite of the stealthy distribution cut. However, delays in bringing projects to fruition will likely create pressure for the stock price. A lot of new holders of the stock might move on to higher yields and ignore the strong fundamentals of the combined company. To offset that, ETE would have to show a pathway to visible growth of the distribution. We think that can be done, but investors will have to be patient.

Rising BAA bonds yields also present a challenge for the company as all other things being equal, investors will demand a higher rate of return from ETE (and other yield oriented stocks) as these yields increase.

At one point ETP shareholders were getting 10% over and above the BAA yields.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Those same shareholders will now get about 2% more than BAA yields as they get ETE stock in exchange. Yes, the stronger position of the combined company and its organic growth profile makes up for some of this, but it may take some time for the stock to take off again.

How we are playing it

While post the acquisition announcement we moved to neutral, we see enough of a pullback to turn bullish again. We still think as the investor base rotates (yield guys out, growth guys in), the stock will struggle to gain traction upwards over the next 6 months. This makes it a perfect stock to lock in a fixed return rather than chase the dreams upwards. We recommend investors sell the Jan 2020, $17 cash secured put for $2.50 or higher.

Source: Author's calculations

The total return for the flat price adequately compensates us for characteristics of the stock. However, with our strategy the risk remains that ETE vaults quickly to our target price, leaving us underperforming. That is a chance we are ready to take, thanks to our bearish stance on the general market, though readers may feel differently.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP, ETE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some of the long position is through selling puts.