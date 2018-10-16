Wabash National: Terrible News, But I Added To My Position

It is hard to find things to like about Wabash today (with the exception of valuation, in my opinion), but I believe that the company's long-term story is still intact.

Wabash National released preliminary Q3 2018 results that were not well-received by the market. The bad news caused the stock to drop by almost 20%.

Wabash National (WNC) was in the news late last week when the company released preliminary Q3 results and management updated their full-year 2018 guidance. It would be an understatement to say that the news was not well-received by the market, as shown by the almost 20% drop for the stock.

WNC Price data by YCharts

While it may be a bumpy ride for shareholders over the next 12 months, I believe that Wabash National is worthy of investment dollars, especially at the current levels (below $14 per share).

What Just Happened?

Wabash pre-announced Q3 2018 results and management updated their full-year guidance:

Net sales for Q3 2018 are expected to be between $550M-$555M, which is below the consensus estimate of $596M per Yahoo! Finance

Operating income is expected to be between $15.5M-$17.5M, which is significantly below the $26.6M reported in Q3 2017

Net income for Q3 2018 to be between $3.5M-$5.5M ($0.06 and $0.09 per diluted share), compared to Q3 2017 net income of $18.9M ($0.30 per diluted share)

Adjusted EPS between $0.27-$0.30, compared to the $0.34 reported in the same period of the prior year.

Full-year 2018 GAAP and adjusted EPS of $1.41 to $1.46 per diluted share and $1.50 to $1.55 per diluted share, respectively, which is down significantly from the previously communicated estimates (GAAP earnings range of $2.06 to $2.12 and adjusted EPS range of $1.94 to $2.00).

Yes, Q3 2018 was that bad for Wabash. The company's CEO, Mr. Brent Yeagy, called it a "challenging and difficult quarter" and said that all three reporting segments faced stiff headwinds. The company's quarterly results were negatively impacted by tariffs/rising costs, supply chain issues and a tight labor market. And more importantly, management expects for these same headwinds to impact operations well into 2019.

Valuation & Expectations

Based on the company's historical metrics, WNC shares are now trading close to the bottom of the P/E ratio range.

WNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts WNC PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, shares are trading at slightly above 9x 2018E adjusted earnings based on forward guidance. In my mind, the stock overshot to the downside. There is no denying that Wabash will be facing a challenging business environment over the next 12 months, but in my opinion, the headwinds are currently being priced into the stock. Can WNC shares go lower? Yes, and I believe that they probably will, but in my opinion, Wabash is attractively valued if you view the company as a two- to three-year story.

To this point, management maintained their full-year 2018 new trailer shipment guidance of 60,000 to 62,000 units. Therefore, the issue is definitely on the cost side, at least in the short-term, because the demand is there. It is a risk that Wabash has an unproven CEO, especially since the company is still trying to integrate the Supreme Industries acquisition, but this cyclical company should continue to tick higher with the economy. So the strong U.S. GDP numbers over the last few quarters have been encouraging.

Source: statista

And while pundits do not believe that the 4% growth is sustainable, they are still calling for healthy growth over the next two years (2.5% for 2019 and 2% for 2020).

Source: thebalance.com

Additionally, according to industry experts, the freight numbers have been strong so far in 2018.

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

The Freight Transportation Index (as shown above), which is based on the amount of freight carried by the for-hire transportation industry, is sitting at an impressive 135. Moreover, the freight industry is expected to be strong for at least the next 18 months.

If you are looking for a quick profit, I do not think Wabash is the investment for you. Looking out, however, I believe that this company will benefit from a backdrop that should seems to be in a good spot, of course, if management is able improve Wabash's cost structure.

Risks

A U.S. recession would have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity so its customers would likely purchase less of Wabash's products if business prospects appear to be declining. Therefore, a downturn would materially impact the company's stock price. However, with this being said, I do not believe that the U.S. will be entering into a recession in the near future, so this is currently not a significant risk.

Bottom Line

Wabash is not a 2018 story, but, instead, I believe that WNC shares are attractive if you are willing (and able) to invest for the years ahead. The stock will likely be under pressure through at least the end of 2018, but I believe that this small-cap company has promising long-term business prospects. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than two to three years should treat any further pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: I hold a Wabash National position in the R.I.P. Portfolio and I recently added to the position at $13.40 per share.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.