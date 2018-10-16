Upwork: How Fair Is The Current Market Price? Part 1 - Analysis

The take rate the company charges is not in the upper end of the comparables' scale.

With Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) having gone public, it is interesting to analyse the company and the industry it is in and determine how attractive the current market price is from an investment standpoint. Consequently, Part 1 will focus on the former aspect, while Part 2 will dwell on the latter one.

Business Model

Upwork was founded in 2015 as a result of merger between Elance and oDesk in 2014. The new company is an online marketplace that provides a platform for freelancers to run their own businesses and clients to find and work with high-quality talent on a global scale. UPWK generates its revenues primarily by charging a take rate percentage from freelancers who provide services on the marketplace:

(Source: Upwork’s S-1/A)

For the last two TTM years, around 88% of revenues have been generated through marketplace, while the rest via the revenue line called “managed services” (for details, see next section).

(Source: Upwork's S-1/A and author’s calculation)

The take rate, meanwhile, while being on a tiered basis (again, see next section for details), has averaged about 13% during the same time period. Even though this rate is higher than a flat 10% fee charged prior to June 2016, it is on a lower end of the scale when compared to some other marketplace-based models, such as Fiverr (20%), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) (30%+), and Seeking Alpha (25%).

Product Range

Upwork has several sources of revenue, which can be divided into the following categories:

Marketplace Upwork Standard is the offering whereby clients and freelancers agree on a contract pricing on either fixed or hourly terms. In turn, UPWK collects fees from freelancers (a progressive structure in the form of 20% for the first $500, 10% for the next $9,500, and 5% for anything over $10,000) and clients (through payment processing and administration fees in the form of either a flat $25 per month or 2.75% per paid contract). This Standard category is the major contributor to the company’s overall revenues. Upwork Enterprise is the premium service aimed mostly at large clients and offers additional features, such as access to top talent, professional services, custom reporting, and invoicing on a monthly basis. Since this is a subscription service, clients are charged a subscription fee on a monthly or annual basis, as well as a service fee as a percentage of the client’s total spend. Upwork Payroll is another premium service for clients whereby freelancers are employed by a staffing provider rather than being completely independent. Currently, this category has an immaterial contribution to overall revenues.

Managed Services are the revenues generated by directly interacting with freelancers to perform services on the behalf of Upwork itself and comprise about 12% of the overall revenues.

Market Overview

The global labour market is undergoing a significant transformation, fuelled by demographic changes, technological progress, and an aspiration for greater freedom and flexibility at the workplace. According to a 2015 study conducted by Kelly Services (a global workforce solutions provider), around 31% of the global workforce identify themselves as “free agents”, and this figure is roughly equally distributed across the continents. While the current free agent group is equally shared among Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), Generation X (1965-1979), and Generation Y (1980-1996), the future definitely belongs to the latter two groups (with 62% and 64%, respectively, claiming free agent choice of working life), driven in part by the technological progress that these groups have been affected by. With Gen Z (1997-early 2000s) coming into the picture (who are positioned as even more digitally native and entrepreneurial), the impact may be even more profound.

Apart from the demographics, the independent worker industry growth is also driven by emotional factors. The same study reports that about “75% of free agents choose this work style for the freedom, flexibility, and entrepreneurial empowerment”. In a parallel survey conducted by McKinsey Global Institute in 2016 for the US and the EU, independent workers report higher levels of satisfaction than any other group in that survey.

It is not surprising, therefore, that in the US alone the number of freelancers is currently estimated to total 57 million and reach a global level of 1.88 billion in 2023.

As a consequence, Upwork is very well-positioned to capitalize on these tectonic shifts, even in the face of substantial competition.

Growth Strategy

Product expansion

Upwork currently boasts over 70 skill categories (S-1/A, p.6) on its platform and may further broaden and deepen its offering base to attract new clients and freelancers. Unlike some competitive skill-specific platforms (see the Competition section for more detail), Upwork may have an edge by offering a one-destination venue of a broad spectrum of skills to its clients and, therefore, not only sustaining high retention rates but also attracting new clients.

Market expansion

The company plans to grow its international operations by improving local client-to-local freelancer cooperation, according to its S-1/A filing (p.8). Things will have to change a lot, though, given current geographic breakdown by client and freelancer:

(Source: Adapted from S-1/A, p.F-44)

As can be seen, around 80% of clients reside in the US, while an equal percentage of freelancers are located outside. Obviously, this is an increasingly wide gap, which is unlikely to narrow significantly in the near term. It is also questionable if there are any significant economic benefits by implementing this strategy; to the contrary, with India and Philippines (low-income countries, and hence, lower charge rates) being the top two ex-US locations for freelancer residence, clients are better off working with them.

Competition

The market for freelancers, in which Upwork operates, is increasingly competitive. Even though there are many potential contenders for the piece of the pie, the primary threat stems from the following:

Direct competitors in the face of online freelancing marketplaces, which are able to cover a broad spectrum of skill categories (similar to Upwork itself, though not necessarily that broad), such as Fiverr, Freelancer.com, Zirtual, Damongo, PeoplePerHour, Guru, Toptal, as well as more specialized ones, such as 99designs, Gigster (developers), Folyo (designers), and Clarity (start-up advice).

Indirect competitors, largely represented by temporary staffing and outsourcing providers such as Adecco Group (AXEHF) (various services), Accenture (NYSE:ACN) (various), IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) (mainly IT), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) (various), Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF) (facilities management), Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) (digital services and consulting), and Genpact (NYSE:G) (professional services).

With all this competition, it is essential for Upwork to attract and maintain clients onto its online platform, which will definitely translate into high sales and marketing expenses. On the positive side, owing to benefits stemming partly from R&D expenses, Upwork has high and growing client spend retention rate (106% as of June 2018 [S-1/A, p.13]). Indeed, the UPWK platform looks and functions more professional and formal when compared to one of its direct competitors, Fiverr.

Management and Corporate Governance

The key management at Upwork is highly skilled, with experience gained over many years and spanning a vast number of IT companies. It is also worth mentioning that seven persons out of a total of ten (executives and key employees) come from the predecessor companies oDesk and Elance, bringing industry-specific knowledge to the table.

With regard to the Board of Directors (BoD), four members out of a total of six are employed at venture capital funds and are all independent, which is (along with one share-class structure) a good sign in terms of corporate governance. It is also a noteworthy that two of these Directors, Messrs. Kevin Harvey (member of the nominating and governance committee) and Gregory Gretsch (member of the audit, risk and compliance committee and compensation committee), are also major shareholders through their respective venture capital funds (S-1/A, p.163) Benchmark Capital (13.9% voting power post IPO) and Sigma Partners (13.2% and 1.07% owned by Mr Gretsch himself post IPO). Meanwhile, shareholders accounting for more than 5% ownership together as a group will hold at least 55% voting power following the IPO and assuming over-allotment exercise, implying that control is still going to be maintained within the hands of the existing shareholders.

In terms of legacy, it is interesting to see a technology company with no co-founders at the helm. In fact, out of four co-founders (two per each predecessor company), only one, Mr. Efstratios Karamanlakis, still works at UPWK as a CTO.

The current analysis draws a relatively optimistic future for Upwork, but only a formal valuation process will determine whether it is worthwhile investing or not. Part 2, which follows, will dwell on exactly that.

