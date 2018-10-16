Fluor: Mid-Cap E&C Stock Getting Hammered And Offering Opportunities

New awards and a strong “cost plus” ratio of contracts should pay off for investors with a rebound in earnings over the next few years.

In the engineering and construction business, buying low and having patience is required for long-term investors. The first requirement is here.

Fluor (FLR) is a major Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction and Maintenance (EPFCM) company offering investors an interesting entry point. Founded 103 years ago as a gas meter repair shop for Southern Cal Gas, FLR is now #153 on the Fortune 500. FLR’s share price is currently being hammered from two sides – one with the current overall market sell-off and reduction in the risk on-off trade, coupled with a disappointing pre-announcement of third-quarter earnings. Current valuation offers an opportune level for new positions and additions to existing ones.

Recently completed Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge crossing Hudson River north of New York City

Fluor’s expertise spans multiple sectors. The company is separated into four project groups: Energy and Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power (MIIP); Government; and Diversified Services, such as facility operation. With anticipated 2018 revenues in excess of $18.8 billion, FLR’s project diversification is far-reaching.

Current and recently completed projects include the new Cuomo Bridge pictured above in addition to the HOT lane construction in Virginia, an offshore wind farm in England, the MBTA Green Line Extension in Boston, the North West Redwater Sturgeon oil refinery in Alberta, a joint venture chemical complex developed by Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and Dow (DWDP), an ethane cracker in Baytown, Texas, the City of Amsterdam Zuidasdok rail project, and a gold and silver mine in the Dominican Republic. On their website, the company lists over 300 recent and under construction projects like those listed above.

There are four important aspects of E&C firms: diversification of projects, new awards and order backlog, debt, and percentage of contracts fixed vs. cost plus.

Fluor operates in multiple industries and services a wide variety of clients. Unlike McDermott (MDR) which focuses on mainly energy infrastructure projects or Quanta Services (PWR) which specializes in utility construction projects, FLR builds roads and bridges, energy infrastructure, power generating plants, bio-medical facilities, nuclear power plants, various mineral mines, nuclear waste removal and processing, and ongoing maintenance of various facilities. For the second-quarter 2018 press release, revenues were broken down as:

41% Energy & Chemicals (Upstream, Downstream, Refining, Chemical, Petrochemical, Offshore, LNG, Pipeline);

27% Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power (Mining, Infrastructure, Power EPC, Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing, NuScale);

18% Government (U.S. and International Government Agencies);

14% Diversified Services (AMECO, TRS, Stork, Power Services).

Fluor is diversified as well with its geographic footprint and has created a strong position in the US and Europe. Below is a geographic breakdown of revenue by region, from the second-quarter SEC filings.

The diversity of project expertise and geographic exposure to more stable economies spread the risk of industry-specific downturns, such as the short-lived oil and gas decline in 2015.

As a construction firm, FLR is seeking projects offering multi-year, high-dollar opportunities. There are fewer competitors for many of the complex, multi-billion projects FLR hunts for. For example, FLR is building the latest technology facility in the ethylene cracking industry, which is at heart of the US petrochemical rebirth. The re-emergence of the US petrochemical sector is rooted in competitive and abundant natural gas and natural gas liquids, and FLR offers great exposure to this buildout.

Within the E&C industry, the two important numbers to watch are new awards and backlog. New awards is the dollar amount of new business booked within a time-period and backlog is the amount of business not yet competed. These two numbers describe the state of an E&C’s business. Comparing these with revenues during the same period indicates how successful future revenue generation should be over time.

For example, below is a table of revenue, awards and backlog by segment for 2016, 2017, and YTD June 2018, in billions, as outlined in their most recent investor presentation. In addition, the table outlines the percentage of backlog by segment compared to segment revenues.

As shown, at the end of 2016, total company order backlog was 2.37 times revenues, dipping to 1.59x revenues in 2017 and annualized YTD 2018 figures at around 1.51x revenues. Fluor has an order backlog, as of June 2018, of 18 months of revenue, but the rate of awards has not kept pace and overall back log fell from $45.0 billion at the end of 2016 to $29.3 billion as of June 2018.

However, management has announced a large award of $8.4 billion for an LNG export plant in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, and expects to book this project in its fourth-quarter 2018 numbers. Management has pre-announced new awards in the third quarter of approximately $9 billion. These projects should alter year-end 2018 numbers to represent new awards of $26 billion and a backlog pushing $38 billion. This represents a nice turnaround for future business revenues.

It is easy to look at an E&C balance sheet and marvel at the amount of cash on the books, especially as it relates to total long-term debt. Some presentations use the “net debt” calculations, or cash assets less debt. However, many of their project payment terms include a large cash up-front payment which is then drawn upon as the project progresses. As a standard review, investors should focus on long-term debt accumulation rather than net debt on the balance sheet. In this light, Fluor management has maintained $1.5 billion long-term debt liabilities since 2016, and for the two years prior, it averaged $.9 billion. Management has shown its ability to create a growing business with stable long-term debt accumulation. FLR has maintained a cash balance of between $1.8 and $2.1 billion since 2008.

Construction contract prices of substantial size are usually negotiated as either a “fixed price” or “cost plus,” and the investor impact of these cannot be understated. Operating margins are razor-thin in the industry, and since 2008, FLR has generated operating margins of between 2.2% (2017) and 5.7% (2014). With fixed price contracts, the E&C firm commits to deliver a finished, working project at a pre-specified price. Any cost overruns are to the detriment of the E&C while cost savings improve the E&C profitability. With cost-plus contracts, the price of the completed project is subject to revisions based on a predetermined formula. Usually, cost-plus projects offer E&C firms more a stable and reliable source of profitability. Logically, clients want fixed price contracts and construction firms prefer cost-plus contracts. From Fluor’s presentation, as of June 2018, 37% of outstanding contracts are fixed price while 63% are cost plus and represents a pretty good ratio for the sector.

However, as shown by the recent third-quarter pre-announcement, there are risks with project cost overruns. FLR has identified three such projects, two soon-to-be-completed gas-fired power plants in the US and a now-completed downstream project in Europe. The company reports it will take third-quarter charges of $81 million as it relates to two of the three. With only 140 million shares outstanding, this charge equates to a pre-tax charge of around $0.57 per share. Ouch. In the investor presentation, management outlined the potential for an additional $50 million charge for the third power plant to be completed this year. Investors were not pleased and have slammed share prices from $60 to $45. Double ouch.

The recent fastgraph.com chart indicates the current share price offers a fairly-valued current entry point. As outlined below, if earnings rebound in 2019 and 2020, the current entry price could seem like a bargain.

Consensus EPS estimates have fallen over the past 90 days, from $2.20 for the full-year 2018 to $1.98. Consensus estimates are $3.24 in 2019. Credit Suisse (CS) offers a bit worse 2018 picture with estimates of $1.75 for this year, but a substantial rebounding to $3.20 in 2019 and $4.50 in 2020, about in line with the Fastgraph estimates. CFRA offs similar estimates at $2.18 this year and $3.14 next, but rates FLR only a B- in its Quality ranking, which is lower than preferred. FLR pays a sector average 1.8% dividend yield, or $0.84 annually. The dividend has not been increased since 2014 and based on the current state of affairs, investors will have to wait until 2019 for a pay raise.

Personally, I have been investing in the E&C sector since I found the direct stock purchase plan of energy infrastructure specialist Chicago Bridge & Iron in 1998. My history has been to step in when share prices are low, such as in 1998 and 2008, and to lighten up as share prices reach overvalued levels. CBI has a history of trading between $8 and $80 over years, based on its E&C cycle and the amount of project write-offs and cost overruns management was experiencing. CBI got caught up with too many fixed price contracts with cost overruns and too much debt. With the recent demise and acquisition of CBI by McDermott, I have turned my attention to FLR, buying in late 2014, late 2016 and again with the recent swoon in price. I will look to add more shares if prices weaken over the next few months.

In this business, buying when share prices are low and having patience are required for long-term investors. FLR share prices are currently low and I have plenty of patience.

