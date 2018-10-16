LogicBio IPO: Undervalued, But Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Will Commence By The End Of 2019

The company may have to raise more capital to finance the Phase 3 trials, which may create stock dilution.

LogicBio intends to submit an investigational new drug application and commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for LB-001 by the end of 2019. With this in mind, the company seems to be at an early stage of development.

The valuation of LogicBio seems low as compared to that of other peers conducting similar research.

LogicBio (LOGC) seems cheap as compared to peers conducting similar research. The company is expected to have a market capitalization of $269 million, while the competitors have market capitalization of more than $318 million. Additionally, it is also beneficial that many institutional investors invested in LogicBio prior to the IPO. With that, investors should understand that the company is still at the preclinical stage of development. LogicBio seems a name for very long-term investors.

Source: Prospectus

The underwriters working on this deal are very relevant. The company hired some of the biggest names on Wall Street, which the market will appreciate. Take a look at the following list:

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LogicBio develops treatments for rare diseases using its proprietary platform GeneRide. Having demonstrated proof of concept of the company’s therapeutic platform in animal models, the lead candidate of LogicBio is LB-001.

Source: Company’s Website

LB-001 is intended to treat Methylmalonic Acidemia, a rare disease causing seizure, encephalopathy, and stroke at the age of 1 month to 1 year Methylmalonic Acidemia. LogicBio intends to submit an investigational new drug application and commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for LB-001 by the end of 2019. With this in mind, the company seems to be at an early stage of development. Investors will need to wait for a long time to receive stock returns.

LogicBio intends to use LB-001 to treat hemophilia B and has two more product candidates, LB-201 and LB-301. However, as of today, these products are at the preclinical stage of development, so market participants may not be really interested in them. Keep in mind that LogicBio could take years until the FDA approves them. The image below provides the pipeline as provided in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

GeneRide: Genome Editing

The company’s platform technology, GeneRide, offers a new way in addition to the traditional gene editing approaches. The company believes that it has positioned very well the candidate LB-001 to treat pediatric patients. How is the new technology different from other platforms? GeneRide utilizes an AAV vector that helps in delivering a gene into the nucleus of the cell. Once the gene is placed, the technology uses homologous recombination leading to what, LogicBio believes, could be lifelong protein production, which seems to work as the individual grows. The prospectus notes that this type of procedure cannot be offered by conventional Adeno-associated virus gene therapy.

LB-001 To Treat Methylmalonic Acidemia: Preclinical Data

Methylmalonic acidemia is a very serious condition occurring in 1 in 50,000 births. The company believes that the total market of LB-001 could be equal to 3,400 to 5,100 patients in the world. 1,000 to 1,500 patients are in the United States.

With these numbers in mind, investors may believe that the total market size may not be interesting as it seems small. Don’t get the company’s business strategy wrong. Companies fighting rare diseases, like LogicBio, fix the price of their treatments in such a way that the company remains profitable.

LB-001 is a DNA construct, which includes a gene encoding the human MUT enzyme encapsulated in an AAV capsid. The image below was provided in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

With preclinical data from two mouse models of methylmalonic acidemia, LogicBio showed that a single injection of a murine GeneRide construct of LB-001 into four neonatal mice helped increase survival for three out of four mice. With that, the company could report that these mice gained weight. The images below show the increase in weight as well as mice survival:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Good Financial Shape And Cash Of $24 million

As of December 31, 2017, with an asset/liability ratio of 14x, the company’s financial shape seems in good condition. In addition, the cash in hand seemed quite significant, $24.5 million. It shows that LogicBio should have resources to finance its R&D for certain amount of time. The image below shows the assets:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of liabilities should not worry investors. As of December 31, 2017, the total amount of liabilities was equal to $1.71 million with no debt outstanding. Have a look at it in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The list of contractual obligations also shows that LogicBio will not have substantial contractual obligations in the future. As of June 30, 2018, the total amount of contractual obligations is equal to $0.215 million.

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate Is Not Significant: $5.7 million Per Year

With research and development expenses of $2.0 million and $3.5 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively, LogicBio does not expend cash very fast. Like most bio-pharmaceutical companies, it is not reporting positive net income. It reported losses of $3.4 million and $5.7 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The net loss per share was also equal to $5.5 and $4.4 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Investors should expect to lose this amount of money each year until the company releases data of its clinical trials. The image below provides the income statement as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

The company does not seem to burn cash at a very fast pace. The CFO in 2017 was equal to $5.78 million. The company expects to have $85.5 million after the IPO. With that, investors should expect the company to increase the amount of expenses after new money is received. Keep in mind that the work executed before the IPO was only preclinical R&D. Phase 1, 2 and 3 should be more expensive. The company says that cash in hand after the IPO will be sufficient to finance operations for at least the next 18 months. After this time period, investors could suffer stock dilution if the company decides to sell more equity. The following lines provide further information in this regard:

Based on our current plans, we believe that our existing cash, together with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our planned operations for at least the next 18 months, enabling us to fund our operations through the initial data read-out from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of LB-001 in MMA.” Source: Prospectus

The image below shows the cash flow statement as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

LogicBio will use the proceeds from the IPO to finance the development of LB-001, LB-201, and LB-301. Investors should understand well that proceeds will not be sufficient to finance the Phase 3 of any of those programs. This means that LogicBio may need to raise further capital to get its programs approved by the FDA. Sale of equity could generate stock dilution and push the stock price down.

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

The expected capitalization shows that LogicBio will have no convertible preferred stock outstanding after the IPO. The company expects to convert these convertible securities right before the IPO goes live, which seems very beneficial. Keep in mind that new investors will not have to suffer dilution risk from the exercise of these convertible securities. The image below provides the expected capitalization after the IPO. Note that the expected cash in hand is $85.5 million:

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to have 20.707 million shares after the IPO. Assuming that the shares commence trading at $13 per share, the market capitalization will equal $269 million. With no debt and cash of $85.5 million, the enterprise value will equal $183.5 million.

Competitors

The prospectus reads that the following companies compete with LogicBio:

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

UniQure (QURE)

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Moderna Therapeutics

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Hemoshear Therapeutics

Among these competitors, FIXX’s size seems to be comparable to that of LogicBio. In addition, its pipeline seems to be very similar to that of LogicBio. It has many gene-editing preclinical candidates like LogicBio. Take a look at the image below:

Source: FIXX’s Website

As of October 2018, Homology Medicines has a market capitalization of $748 million with an enterprise value of $496 million. With this in mind, the capitalization of LogicBio should be larger than $269 million.

Additionally, SELB, which is also conducting preclinical research to treat Methylmalonic Acidemia, has valuation more than that of LogicBio. It has a market capitalization of $318 million and enterprise value of $251 million. The image below shows the pipeline of SELB:

Source: Selectabio’s Website

Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders provides further enlightenment. Many institutional investors acquired shares of LogicBio. Institutional investors should be attracted by this feature. In addition, executive officers control a large stake. Their actions should be followed after the IPO. If they buy or sell, many other individuals may follow their trades and may do the same. As a result, the market reaction could be significant:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

The valuation of LogicBio seems low as compared to that of other peers conducting similar research. With this in mind, LogicBio should trade a bit higher after the IPO. However, investors need to understand that LogicBio is at an early stage. The market should not expect large stock returns until LB-001 passes the Phase 1-2 of development. Additionally, LogicBio may have to raise more capital to finance the Phase 3 trials, which may create stock dilution. To sum up, waiting until the company’s research is more advanced makes sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.