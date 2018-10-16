Carbon Black Now Has A Much More Reasonable Valuation

If you're not intimidated by the market volatility, now is a good time to start nibbling at these shares.

We would still not go all in here, but that has more to do with the overall shakiness of technology stocks.

A sell-off to under the IPO price has corrected the valuation problems we argued five months ago.

We did argue in mid-June that the shares of end-point security outfit Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) were fully valued, and the price has come down quite a bit since then, so it's time for a revisit. First, a little refresher for readers new to this company.

Carbon Black offers a new internet security solution focusing on so-called end points - all devices that are connected to the internet and carry a workload, like laptops, servers, virtual machines, ATMs, gas pumps, point-of-sale systems and the control systems that run factories and power grids and the like:

Instead of focusing on known threat prevention like traditional anti-virus software, the company offers to detect, prevent and respond to current attacks and predict future ones through:

The collection of unfiltered endpoint data, a "surveillance camera" that collects data of everything that's going on at endpoints.

Proprietary Data Shaping technology that solves the problem to send this massive endpoint data to the cloud for analysis (the "edge to cloud data pipelining problem").

Streaming analytics; a new approach to endpoint data analytics that focuses on behavior over time.

There is a market for this, as end points are proliferating with the advent of IoT, 5G and the like and the fragmentation of most corporate security solutions (which tend to consist of a patchwork of applications from 70 different vendors, on average). The company started by offering two packages on-premise:

Cb Protection - Application control to lockdown data center servers and critical infrastructure

Cb Response - Threat hunting and incident response

Cloud

However, Carbon Black is moving its solutions to the cloud, where it has established a cloud platform called Cb Predictive Security Cloud.

Basically, what the company does is collecting massive amounts of data (basically, it is "recording everything" rather than collecting only a subset of endpoint data), having a proprietary way to get that data to the cloud in a cost-efficient way and then enabling analytics to run on that data.

The platform is growing much faster (146% in Q2 to $13.7 million). The cloud also increases its TAM several times over (from the Q2CC):

We have initially focused on disrupting the $6.5 billion enterprise endpoint security market and as we add new services on the Predictive Security Cloud, we believe our TAM expands to $19 billion.

The company offers a number of solutions in the cloud:

Cb LiveOps is just introduced as well, and management once again thinks that it extends the company's TAM (from the Q2CC):

I do note though in our press release that Cb LiveOps because it has the ability to ask nearly any question of the current state of your enterprise, it can be used for more than secured used cases and we think that there's a huge value prop as you go out into the out years to use this intellectual property to expand our TAM as Patrick noted and we noted on the Road Show into an adjacent markets that can leverage that ability as a true data platform and give customers greater answers than they've ever been able to get before.

Carbon Black has now added four new products to its cloud platform - that's certainly an impressive pace of innovation and creating multiple cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. The company boasts a 90%+ retention rate even without taking the cross-selling into consideration.

Ecosystem

Carbon Black also has an ecosystem consisting of IR (incident response) firms. These are generating sales and providing it with a unique insight into new threats (from the Q2CC):

In the second quarter, our IR partners deployed Carbon Black in more than 100 engagements. In many cases the end client eventually becomes a Carbon Black customer.

Cb Defense for VMware requires a VMware app (AppDefense) to function, so the company is also riding on the marketing and sales efforts of VMware (NYSE:VMW) here. The companies are aligning their sales teams to optimize these efforts, and this is an interesting opportunity given VMware's 500K customers.

Carbon Black also has a partnership with IBM (from the Q2CC):

we integrate with three of their offerings, they're QRadar, BigFix Resilient offerings, we partner with MSP and we partner with their IR team and we continue to see traction with IBM across the globe

Q2 Results

The shares are way down from the $30+ level when we wrote about them in June, despite pretty solid Q2 figures. We argued that the shares were fully valued back in June, and in these kinds of situations, solid figures have a habit of not being enough.

EPS beat by 6 cents to a loss of $0.35 and revenue grew at 31.8% to $51 million, $2.1 million higher than expected.

CBLK Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The above figure provides a possible clue for the retreat in the share price. While revenues are increasing at the clipper rate of 30%+, operational performance can't keep up.

Margins

CBLK Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management argues that gross margins will be in a very gentle decline due to infrastructure cost (remember, even with the company's proprietary data shaping tech, it still uses massive amounts of data).

S&M are by far the biggest part of operating cost, consuming a whopping 67% of revenue.

Nevertheless, management argues that the ROI on customer acquisition is attractive, and we assume that operational leverage will kick in at some point, even if that point hasn't been reached yet or perhaps isn't even in sight. Indeed, S&M growth at 42% outpaced revenue growth considerably still in Q2.

R&D growth (28% y/y) was slightly below revenue growth in Q2 but is still 30% of revenue. Where leverage has kicked in is in G&A, growing only at 13%, but this is by far the smallest operational cost at $6.7 million in Q2.

Cash

With operating cost still expanding relative to revenues and operating margins deeply negative, cash burn is a potential concern even for a company that experienced an IPO not so long ago.

CBLK Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The cash burn has indeed accelerated in Q2, but the company still has $178.5 million left (and no debt), so it can continue for quite a while. Carbon Black raised $152 million in its IPO in early May this year.

Guidance

Q3 revenue is guided between $52.3 million and $52.8 million.

FY2018 revenue is guided between $206.3 million and $207.3 million, an increase of 29% midpoint.

FY2018 loss per share will be between $1.28 and $1.26.

Valuation

CBLK EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation of the shares has come down quite a bit recently, which is part technology sell-off and part Q2 figures and outlook which haven't delighted enough, we guess.

Conclusion

Shares have now gone below their IPO level, which is a tad surprising, but the company is still nowhere near producing operational leverage or positive cash flow, let alone profitability.

Growth seems to decelerate a bit as well, even if it's still a solid 30% or so. Carbon Black is much cheaper than another upstart, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), but that company is much closer to profitability, produces positive cash flow and is growing twice as fast.

We do think Carbon Black is at more sensible levels compared to when we first wrote about the company, and we see some value emerging here. Without a further significant technology sell-off, it would even be an attractive enough level to start buying.

