Last Thursday Was Gold ETF's Biggest Up Volume Day Since June 2016

This is the clearest sign yet that the bottom for gold may finally be in, and we can look forward to a precious metals and miners rally to end 2018 and begin 2019.

Over $3.1 billion worth of funds poured into the GLD gold ETF last Thursday, and almost $2.7 billion flowed into the GDX gold miners ETF.

The fundamental reason was clear: This was a good old-fashioned safe haven gold rally. Fear of stocks, fear of bonds, weak dollar: Gold is the place to be.

The gold price had a massive rally last Thursday, October 11, during the stock market selloff, and the GLD gold ETF had its biggest up volume day since June 2016.

The gold price (GLD) (PHYS) soared higher last Thursday, October 11, as US and global stock markets fell sharply, with fears spreading about rising interest rates and bond yields.

The gold price rose from $1,193.40/oz to $1,227.60/oz on Thursday:

The Fundamentals: Good Old-Fashioned Safe Haven Rally

This is significant: There was no obvious market correlation that the gold price was following. This wasn't a dollar decline gold rally, or a falling interest rate gold rally, or even a rising inflation gold rally. No, Thursday was more like an honest-to-goodness old-fashioned safe haven gold rally: Investors were afraid of stocks, they were also afraid of bonds, the US dollar didn't look strong, so they didn't know where else to go except gold!

At the same time, it is clear that Thursday's move scared away many of the traders and money managers who have been short selling gold futures in recent months. Their short covering clearly boosted Thursday's rally. That's part of every big market move.

On Friday, October 12, even though the stock market had a big-time rebound rally, the gold price mostly held Thursday's level and only pulled back a few dollars an ounce. That is a strong performance and an indicator that Thursday's rally was not just a temporary fluke.

And to start this week, the gold price is rising again in Monday morning market action, while global stock markets struggle.

October 11: GLD's Biggest Up Volume Day Since June 2016

It wasn't just the amount of Thursday's gold rally - it was the huge up volume of it that matters even more: The GLD gold ETF had its biggest up volume day since June 2016.

Here is a short-term chart to illustrate GLD's big up volume day on Thursday. Notice the huge gray up volume bar at the bottom right, and the 26,810,920 shares volume figure. That represents over $3.1 billion worth of funds pouring into the GLD gold ETF in a single day!

And here is the same chart extended back to 2016:

Notice how there is no high gray bar that can match Thursday's up volume, until we go all the way back to June 2016!

To make it clearer, here is the same chart for only 2016, so you can focus in on the up volume days back then during the big gold rally in early 2016:

Even back in the 2016 rally, the only up volume days that can match or exceed last Thursday are the two big up days in early-mid February 2016, and one big day in late June 2016 near the end of the gold rally.

Clearest Sign Yet That The Bottom For Gold Is In

Last Thursday's massive high volume rally in gold is the clearest sign yet that the bottom for gold, precious metals, and miners may finally be in.

Of course, there are no guarantees in life or in the markets, but October 11 looked like a big decision day for big financial players in the gold market. Billions of dollars of short selling interest got out of the gold market, and billions of dollars of new investment got into the market, all in a single day.

The gold miner ETFs (GDX) (GDXJ) had similar massive up volume days last Thursday as well:

Notice in particular that almost $2.7 billion flowed into the GDX gold miners ETF last Thursday.

This is a staggering single day volume for a fund with a total market cap of about $9 billion.

Likewise, over $1 billion poured into GDXJ, a fund with a total market cap around $4.5 billion.

Once again, I believe this was a combination of short sellers rushing to get out, and big financial players getting into the gold miners market.

Conclusion

I am more confident than ever that we are about to see a massive rally in gold miner stocks.

Of course, gold investors have waited a long, long time for this. We had the long and painful bear market from 2011 through 2015, the stunning rally of early 2016, and the slow and frustrating sideways to downward moving gold and miners market of the last two years.

But there is a time to be patient and wait, and there is a time to hurry up and act. Last Thursday we got the sign that many big financial players have decided that now is finally the time to hurry up and get into this gold and gold miners market.

I think now is the right time for us to follow these big players into this market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long many junior gold miner, platinum miner, and silver miner stocks. Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.