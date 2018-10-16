Earnings At 3 Large Banks: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, And Wells Fargo

All three banks seem to be well-positioned to proceed into a period called the era of the "new" Modern Corporation, where organizations are constructed as platforms of enormous scale.

All three banks produced a return on shareholders' equity that was in excess of 10 percent, a commendable performance, with Tier I capital ratios also in excess of 10 percent.

The third quarter turned out well for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, with profits coming in strong, capital ratios adequate, and a new future in sight.

Well, the bank earnings season began last Friday with three of the largest banks in the United States reporting: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

The basic result for the three is as I predicted earlier in the week: “Big commercial banks are expected to post a stellar quarter in terms of profits, but there are reasons for concern about the future.”

The two basic reasons for the exceptional returns for the third quarter are the tax cuts from last December and the rising interest rates. For example, the effective tax rate at JPMorgan Chase was 21.6 percent, down from 29.6 percent one year earlier. The other two banks also experienced substantial reductions in their effective tax rates.

And, how did the individual banks perform?

Well, JPMorgan Chase produced a return on shareholders' equity of 14.0 percent. This is the best return that JPMorgan has posted since the end of the Great Recession. In 2017, its return on shareholders' equity was 10.4 percent and in 2016, the ROE was 9.7 percent. This last return was very similar to the ones posted by the bank since the end of the Great Recession.

In terms of return on shareholders' equity, Wells Fargo came in second amongst these three banks posting a return of 11.9 percent. This is up from a return of 9.9 percent in 2017 when the management problems really began to take a toll on the performance of the bank.

In 2016, the return on shareholders' equity was only 11.0 percent following returns in the 9.8 percent to 12.9 percent range in the years between 2009 and 2015.

The report on Citigroup showed that it returned 11.8 percent to shareholders in the third quarter, up from 7.9 percent in 2017. Since 2009, Citigroup had been fluctuating between 3.5 percent and 7.8 percent, with the average return over this time producing a 5.2 percent average since 2009.

Actual profit figures: JPMorgan saw profits rise, year-over-year, in the third quarter by 24 percent. They increased by 32 percent at Wells Fargo, and by 12 percent at Citigroup.

One of the things I reported on for the banking industry was that loans and leases at the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the United States rose by only 2.1 percent. Commercial and Industrial loans at these banks rose by only 3.6 percent, while loans on commercial real estate actually dropped by 1.1 percent. All of these percentages are year over year.

Given these figures, it looks as if loan growth at these three institutions held up pretty well.

The loan growth at JPMorgan actually came in greater than the more aggregate numbers: loan growth at JPMorgan came in at 7 percent higher than one year ago, while at Citigroup the loan growth came in at 3 percent over one year ago. At Wells Fargo, commercial and industrial loans rose modestly while they were expected to decline during the period, but commercial real estate at Wells actually declined. The management at Wells claimed that this decline was because they were acting very cautiously.

All three banks claimed that credit quality, even at Wells Fargo, seemed to be holding up given the strength of the economy.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both benefitted from the rising level of interest rates as their net interest margins increased, although not by much. For example, the net interest margin at JPMorgan increased only from 2.46 percent in the second quarter to 2.51 percent in the third quarter.

The net interest margin remained flat at Citigroup.

Expense control still seems to be an issue at these banks. The mortgage area seems to be one place where the large banks are cutting back. For example, JPMorgan recently reported that it was laying off about 400 employees in the mortgage area and Wells Fargo also reported a reduction of 650 employees from the mortgage sector.

There are two other areas that might be of interest to shareholders. First, the Tier I Capital ratios of all three commercial banks seem to be strong, indicating that relationships with the regulators are satisfactory. The Tier I Capital ratio at JPMorgan is 12.0 percent, while they stand at 11.8 percent at Citigroup and 11.9 percent at Wells Fargo.

The other area is that of stock buybacks. The large commercial banks have been doing an outstanding job in buying back their stock ever since they met regulatory requirements. For example, JPMorgan has reduced the stock it has outstanding by 5 percent from one year ago. This brings the total reduction in back stock since the financial crisis at JPMorgan up to 15 percent so far.

Citigroup, a late-comer to this game, reduced its share count by 8 percent in the third quarter.

Overall, these three large commercial banks are doing well, and are experiencing steady if not strong growth in their loan portfolios. Furthermore, credit quality of their loan portfolios seems to be holding up and these banks have lots and lots of cash around.

I mention these latter factors because, as I have recently written, the commercial banking industry is going to be going through some interesting times in the near future.

The major issue is, as I have written earlier, that the largest commercial banks are going to be going through a transition not unlike what many major corporations are going through. The largest commercial banks are becoming “new” Modern Corporations, which means that they are focusing more upon becoming platforms and networks rather than linear output vehicles. This is the whole FinTech thing that the modern evolution of information technology is bringing to finance and commerce.

This is substantially changing how banks perform their function in the economy. It is also changing the banking system as more and more of the smaller commercial banks leave the banking system and finance becomes more and more a global business.

It is my guess that commercial banks, especially the largest ones, are going to be relatively conservative in their lending activities as they concentrate on the transition they are making from linear output vehicles to full-blown platforms of financial business. The very largest banks are going to be the hub for financial business and they want to get this change right. If they don’t, the cost to them and their stockholders could be enormous.

Furthermore, the largest banks have the cash on hand to help finance this transition.

Furthermore, the economy is not growing that fast and the “new” Modern Corporations, especially those more closely related to information technology, have lots and lots of cash around so that they can meet their own needs for a large portion of the expansion they will be doing.

Large bank profits may not be as lush going forward as they are this quarter, but these large banks will be in a good position to meet the demands of the future, JPMorgan first, Citi, second, followed by Wells Fargo lagging in fourth place behind Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

