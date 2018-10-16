Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock Market Fear?

Despite the never-ending drumbeat of a market crash, the options market data suggests that you should buy stock market fear into option expiration on Friday.

The recent sell-off is similar in some ways to the sell-offs in early February and late March.

Introduction

The recent sell-off in stocks is similar in some ways to the sell-offs in early February and in late March. There is one key difference, however. The current sell-off is happening during October, where images of fear, death and destruction are everywhere. As Halloween approaches, we are reminded every day to be afraid of spooky unknown creatures in the night. And never forget that market crashes always happen in October, right?

In both February and in late March, the S&P Index sold off below the 200 day moving average, only to recover prior to the February and April option expiration dates. We are seeing similar data here in October which may suggest that the market will experience a mean-reversion recovery before the October 19th option expiration date.

Here is a daily graph of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) from the beginning of 2018. The momentum trend for SPY is undoubtedly lower, and with price trading at or near the 200 day moving average there is of course the risk of sharp moves in value either up or down. This is the fourth breach of the 200 day MA this year.

Source: Thinkorswim

Op-ex Price Magnet

We created a program to calculate Op-ex Price Magnets in 2017 and since then have demonstrated how the value of stocks and commodities exhibit mean-reversion behavior in and around option expiration dates. The Price Magnet is a calculation that calculates where the options market is pricing in the near-term options settlement. An introduction to OPEX Price Magnets can be reviewed by clicking this link.

The SPX Op-ex Price Magnet has been a reliable point of mean-reversion for the S&P index in 2018, particularly after sharp sell-offs. This is just one of several trading indicators that we use for swing trading setups.

Source: Viking Analytics

Final Thoughts

We went long SPY on the Monday morning dip at an entry price of $274.68 (with subscriber notification) and intend to remain long into option expiration on Friday. This also could be a good time to sell covered calls, since the volatility premium is higher than average for options.

It is important to note that the SPX options are cash-settled on CBOE at 9:30am on Friday, and stock and ETF options settle Friday afternoon at 4pm.

Disclaimer: This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Commodity Conquest In my Commodity Conquest service, I write a daily report on the OPEX Price magnets for many key commodities, including natural gas, crude oil, gold and agriculture. Here is a summary of our completed trades since launching this service in June 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.