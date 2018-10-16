Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live

Please note: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday, September 28, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 13 last week) and the average price return was -0.21% (down from -0.16%). Leading was U.S. health/biotech at +1.33%, while U.S. real estate lagged (-1.63%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 16 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.21% (down from 0.11%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (2.64%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-15.24%). The average sector discount is -6.66% (up from -6.68% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

U.S. general equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.33%), while U.S. real estate showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.73%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.02% (up from -0.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. tax-advantaged equity (+1.18) while the sector with the lowest z-score is limited duration (-1.68). The average z-score is -0.34 (down from -0.33 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.79%), followed by emerging market income (9.69%), global growth & income (9.43%), global equity dividend (9.36%) and multisector income (8.60%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.89% (up from 6.87% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RCG) -5.34% % -14.22% -1.4 -7.18% -1.40% (PFD) -3.19% 7.21% -3.71% -1.4 -3.28% -0.07% (PGZ) -2.84% 7.66% -14.61% -1.8 -2.54% 0.70% (EDF) -2.71% 16.58% 14.90% 0.8 -0.99% 1.34% (NDP) -2.71% 14.26% 2.59% 0.4 -2.00% 0.59% (BIT) -2.57% 8.28% -10.52% -1.0 -2.53% 0.27% (ASA) -2.51% 0.45% -12.52% 0.5 0.68% 3.58% (TWN) -2.49% 3.44% -13.73% -0.8 -0.88% 1.97% (UTF) -2.23% 8.40% -8.14% -0.2 -3.53% -1.19% (DFP) -2.09% 7.66% -5.50% -1.0 -2.21% -0.04%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (DDF) 5.83% 8.70% 12.00% 2.2 4.79% -0.67% (PHK) 5.48% 11.54% 30.48% 1.0 4.88% 0.47% (RCS) 5.25% 8.85% 36.12% 1.3 4.16% 0.14% (PGP) 4.81% 10.15% 35.27% 0.1 3.59% -0.09% (MHE) 4.13% 4.20% -4.34% -1.0 4.75% 0.23% (NCB) 2.96% 4.13% 0.27% -0.2 3.17% 0.13% (RIV) 2.95% 13.44% 0.81% -0.8 2.68% -0.32% (BHV) 2.81% 4.35% 17.75% 2.2 2.58% 0.14% (PSLV) 2.78% - -0.93% 1.1 2.31% -0.56% (NNY) 2.76% 3.82% -3.68% 0.3 3.06% 0.10%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) (the “Fund”) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s stockholders of rights to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund. In this offering, the Fund will issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its stockholders of record as of October 4, 2018 (the “Record Date” and such stockholders, “Record Date Stockholders”) allowing the holder to subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Stockholders will receive one Right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. Record Date Stockholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during October 2018 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker: RIV RT. Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those shares of common stock that are not purchased by other Record Date Stockholders. The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per share of common stock, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per share of common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a share of common stock on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding (and not including) the Expiration Date. The subscription period will expire on November 1, 2018, unless extended by the Board (the “Expiration Date”). September 13, 2018 | Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (a “Right”) for each common share held on the record date of September 21, 2018 (the “Record Date”). Three Rights plus the final subscription price per common share (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund’s common shares on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 80% of the net asset value per common share of the Fund’s common shares at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 80% of the Fund’s net asset value per common share at the close of trading on the NYSE American on that day. Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription, subject to certain limitations, allotment and the right of the Board of Trustees to eliminate the over-subscription privilege. Holders of rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the NYSE American beginning on September 19, 2018, and the Fund’s common shares are expected to trade “ex-rights” on the NYSE American beginning on September 20, 2018. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the NYSE American (NYSE American: FTF RT) on or about September 26, 2018. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 18, 2018, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”). September 7, 2018 | The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that it has set the record date for its previously announced rights offering. The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights (“Rights”) to its shareholders of record (“Record Date Shareholders”) at the close of business on September 17, 2018 (ex-date of September 14, 2018). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each share held and will be allowed to purchase one additional share of the Fund for each three Rights received (the “Primary Subscription”). Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders in the Primary Subscription. If such oversubscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The rights offering is expected to commence on or about September 21, 2018 and to expire on or about October 23, 2018. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. August 9, 2018 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”) established the dates for the tender offer announced in late May 2018. The Fund’s issuer tender offer will purchase for cash up to 3,165,810 of its shares, representing 20 percent of its issued and outstanding shares of beneficial interest, without par value, will commence on Friday, September 28, 2018, and will expire, unless extended, at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 26, 2018. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders: (1) purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of trading on the first business day after the expiration of the offer; and (2) if more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase a number of shares equal to the offer amount on a prorated basis.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 7, 2018 | BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of twenty BlackRock taxable fixed-income and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2018, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2017) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Board’s renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2018, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2018) in open market transactions through November 30, 2019. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. The Funds that have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program are as follows: Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP (BGR) BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust 09250U101 (CII) BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. 09256A109 (BDJ) BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 09251A104 (BOE) BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 092501105 (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences Trust 09250W107 (BGY) BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust 092524107 (BCX) BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust 09257A108 (BST) BlackRock Science and Technology Trust 09258G104 (BUI) BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust 09248D104 (BBN) BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust 09248X100 (BHK) BlackRock Core Bond Trust 09249E101 (HYT) BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. 09255P107 (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust 092508100 (EGF) BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. 09255K108 (FRA) BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255X100 (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust 091941104 (BKT) BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. 09247F100 (BLW) BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 09249W101 (BIT) BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 09258A107 (DSU) BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255R202

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Eagle Growth & Income Opportun (EGIF) -21.9% 0.073 0.057 4.43% -19.09% -1.7 101% 9/14/2018 9/21/2018 EV NY Municipal Income (EVY) -13.4% 0.05 0.0433 4.43% -13.36% -1.1 115% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Municipal Income (EVN) -12.4% 0.0541 0.0474 4.94% -9.93% -1 111% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) -10.6% 0.033 0.0295 2.83% -7.25% 0.2 117% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV NY Muni Bond II (NYH) -9.6% 0.0439 0.0397 4.54% -14.08% -0.6 105% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 EV CA Muni Bond II (EIA) -9.5% 0.0442 0.04 4.69% -15.62% -1.5 103% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) -9.2% 0.038 0.0345 3.78% -15.85% -1.2 107% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA) -9.1% 0.0165 0.015 1.91% -3.49% -1.1 116% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 4.11% 0.21% 0.9 102% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV) -8.9% 0.062 0.0565 5.16% -9.13% -1.7 110% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) -8.0% 0.056 0.0515 4.81% -14.15% -1.4 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income (NMT) -7.9% 0.0445 0.041 4.14% -14.46% -1.5 104% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) -7.7% 0.039 0.036 3.59% -14.66% -0.8 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income (NMS) -7.3% 0.055 0.051 4.71% -9.48% -1.4 99% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -7.1% 0.042 0.039 4.80% -0.10% -1 103% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) -7.0% 0.0575 0.0535 5.03% -13.08% -1.5 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income (NQP) -6.9% 0.0505 0.047 4.53% -14.91% -0.7 111% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Municipal Bond (EIM) -6.9% 0.0479 0.0446 4.69% -11.69% -1.5 113% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 EV Municipal Bond II (EIV) -6.9% 0.048 0.0447 4.66% -9.19% -0.3 106% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -6.7% 0.0563 0.0525 5.52% -11.14% -1.3 113% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) -6.2% 0.0485 0.0455 4.06% -15.19% -1.1 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) -5.8% 0.06 0.0565 5.43% -4.29% -0.8 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -5.8% 0.043 0.0405 3.76% -11.84% -2.2 104% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen VA Quality Muni Income (NPV) -5.4% 0.046 0.0435 4.43% -14.94% -2 106% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -5.0% 0.04 0.038 4.51% -15.48% -0.9 115% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Invesco Trust NY Inv Gra Mn (VTN) -5.0% 0.0583 0.0554 5.34% -9.84% -1.1 101% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust (OIA) -4.7% 0.0344 0.0328 5.19% 3.34% 0.1 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -4.6% 0.0517 0.0493 5.69% -9.73% -1 112% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) -4.2% 0.062 0.0594 5.14% -10.41% -1 105% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.5% 0.04 0.039 5.19% -11.93% -1.5 100% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.2% 0.1014 0.1002 10.62% -5.75% 0.6 39% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.5% 0.029 0.02886 7.87% -6.38% -0.8 36% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -0.4% 0.0748 0.0745 8.98% -10.76% -0.6 95% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02932 0.02921 9.37% -8.11% -1.1 26% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.1% 0.05834 0.05838 9.02% -10.69% -1.6 49% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.1% 0.04157 0.0416 8.88% -9.35% -0.2 50% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.5% 0.02047 0.02057 9.40% 1.35% -0.2 59% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 0.5% 0.1007 0.1012 11.01% -7.00% 0.8 -3% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.5% 0.04709 0.04733 10.01% -0.29% -0.9 28% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.7% 0.0961 0.0968 9.12% 6.17% 1.5 26% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 1.0% 0.1278 0.1291 10.29% -1.50% 2 1% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 1.2% 0.1127 0.1141 11.07% -7.41% -0.2 15% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni (NIM) 1.9% 0.026 0.0265 3.33% -7.28% -1.2 102% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Short Duration Diversified (EVG) 2.3% 0.065 0.0665 6.18% -12.88% -1.2 87% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) 3.0% 0.1005 0.1035 7.40% -6.26% -1.1 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 4.1% 0.037 0.0385 5.82% -13.22% -1.5 101% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) 4.3% 0.058 0.0605 7.12% -10.93% -1.5 95% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) 4.3% 0.0575 0.06 6.98% -10.42% -1.5 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 6.0% 0.0335 0.0355 6.94% -11.01% -1.7 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 9.2% 0.0325 0.0355 5.91% -13.24% -1.1 85% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 TCW Strategic Income (TSI) 10.9% 0.0698 0.0774 4.82% -4.41% 1.4 90% 9/14/2018 9/27/2018 Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund (MGU) 13.5% 0.37 0.42 7.69% -13.09% -0.9 27% 9/6/2018 9/17/2018 Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) 33.3% 0.15 0.2 6.61% -23.39% -1.7 7% 9/4/2018 9/17/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Fund Wrap: Q3 Review - Easy Does It (Oct. 1)

Alpha Gen Capital presents 8.4% Yielder With Some Upside That Likely Won't Be On Sale For Long (Sep. 26), What Are The Best Quality Funds (Sep. 27), and TCW Strategic Income Offers Downside Protection And A Safe 5% Yield (Sep. 28)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Benchmark Is Close To The Lowest Levels (Sep. 26), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - This Fund Seems Undervalued Relative To Peers (Sep. 26), Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory (Sep. 26), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs (Sep. 27), Not So Common Fixed Income Preview (Sep. 27), and Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A Pair Trade Opportunity In BlackRock Funds (Sep. 27)

Dividend Seeker presents PCQ: Does It Make Sense To Buy? (Sep. 24), PCM: Steady And Reliable (Sep. 26) and PNF: Reasons To Buy This NY Municipal Debt Fund (Sep. 28)

Left Banker presents RIV's New Distribution Policy (Sep. 27)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ASG Rights Offering Terms Announced, Distribution Boosts To MGU And DNI (Sep. 24), The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - August 2018 (Sep. 27), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound (Sep. 28) and The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2018: Equity And Fixed Income CEF Valuations Back To Par (Sep. 30)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Fed Speaks, The Market Yawns. More Gains Ahead (Sep. 29)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Time To Ask The Right Questions (Oct. 1)

Lance Roberts presents A Pause That Refreshes (Oct. 1)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Delaware Investments Dividend And Income (DDF) was the top premium gainer, gaining +5.83% in premium last week. It currently sits at a +13.24% premium, only a few percentage points away from its high of +17.81% earlier this month before it crashed by -10% in a week. The 1-year z-score sits at +2.3. In my opinion, CEF investors will soon learn why buying funds at irrational premia is a risky move... once again.

DDF data by YCharts

A few of the PIMCO funds, such as PGP, PHK and RCS have also recovered their premia lost last week, and remain overvalued.

Another Delaware fund, the Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX), started its tender offering period last Friday. The tender offer is for 20% of shares at 98% of NAV, with no odd lot provision. The offer will expire on Friday, October 26, 2018. DEX currently trades with a discount of -5.74%, so there might be up to 4% of alpha attainable from the tendered shares. However, the 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts are -6.66%, -11.39% and -11.43% respectively. This means that there is a high likelihood that the discount will widen back out upon expiry of the offer, which could wipe out (or more) the gains from the tendered shares. Assuming that 50% of DEX shareholders tender, the breakeven point is a discount of -8.23%. In other words, if the discount widens back out to -8.23% upon expiry, then there will be no profit or loss from the tender (again, assuming that 50% of DEX shares are tendered). DEX yields 10.77% and uses an option strategy on a leveraged, hybrid, and global equity/fixed income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIO SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.