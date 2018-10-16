Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 55: Why I Love Stock Market Corrections

So, I took advantage of last week's sharp declines to add to positions in Iron Mountain, Texas Instruments, and Amazon. I also opened new positions in Kimco Realty and Brixmor Property Group, and have limits set to add more should the sell-off continue.

That's because I've spent over 13 months building a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks I trust to deliver generous, safe, and growing income, even during a recession.

The stock market is off to its worst start for the month in seven years.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watchlists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains three ways to protect your portfolio from the next market correction.

This week's economic update uses the most accurate recession predictor in history to estimate when the next economic downturn will begin.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32, but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and am thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14-20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks is both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Why I Get Excited When Markets Freak Out

What an exciting week! The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq declined 4.1%, 4.2%, and 3.2%, respectively. This means that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are off to their worst start for any month in seven years.

SPY data by YCharts

But as my fellow contributor Ploutos just pointed out, last week's 4% market decline is hardly exceptional.

In fact, last week's 4.2% decline was merely the 14th worse since 2009, when the current bull market began.

Two behavioral financial principles (baked into human psychology) explain why investors fear weeks like what we just saw:

Loss aversion (it hurts twice as much to lose a dollar as gain a dollar)

Recency bias (the most recent example is seen as the most likely to occur)

Today, many investors fear that we're at the start of a new correction, the second of the year. Many even fear this might be the start of the bear market that so many doomsday prophets have been predicting for years. And since the last bear market was a 57% market crash, and the one before that a 50% decline, many assume that the next big downturn will be equally severe.

However, over my 23 years of investing (started at the age of nine), I've lived through no less than three 50+% stock/industry crashes:

The tech crash of 2000

The financial crisis

The Great Oil Crash of 2014-2016

This means I've watched my portfolio slide pretty steadily, sometimes for years at a time. And thanks to that experience, plus over four years of professional investment writing/research, I know that such periods are actually a gift to long-term investors.

So here's precisely why I'm not shaken in the slightest by the terrible start to October, and in fact, feel like a kid in a candy store right now.

Trust In Safe Dividend Stocks To See You Through Short Periods Of Panic

Ultimately, investors need to remember the two most important fundamental truths about investing in stocks. First, buying shares means you own an actual stake in a real company. The intrinsic value of your income-producing asset (company's cash flow or earnings) doesn't gyrate nearly as much as the market's wild short-term swings would imply.

The second, and more important, fundamental truth is that you need to invest based on the right long-term strategy - one that factors in your time horizon, goals, and risk profile. That's where asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash equivalents) and portfolio construction (what you actually own) come in.

What will protect your wealth during a downturn is having the right portfolio that meets your needs. For income investors such as myself, that means our top priority is income safety. That's why I've built my portfolio around three time-tested and proven principles:

Maximum safe yield (good balance sheet, strong dividend coverage, recession-resistant cash flow)

Good long-term dividend growth prospects (clear and large growth runway)

Strong valuation focus (high margin of safety limits downside potential and maximizes long-term total returns)

Today, I own 28 companies, 27 of which are dividend payers and 25 of those are low-/medium-risk (dividend cut risk) stocks. The high-risk ones (Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)) are doing well on their turnaround plans, cover their dividends with cash flow, and have recession-resistant cash flows backed by long-term leases.

I'm not worried about dividend cuts, even during a recession and a strong bear market. A correction is thus no threat to my long-term investing goal, but rather, a great time to load up on bargains.

Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful With Quality Watchlists

If you are already retired, or have insufficient savings, then the best thing you can do during a correction is nothing. Trust your asset allocation and portfolio construction to protect you, not market timing. For example, if you want the ultimate sleep well at night (or SWAN) portfolio, you can own nothing but Dividend Aristocrats, who have all raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

But if you have dry powder available? Well, then a good watchlist can help you turn a temporary market downturn into a great opportunity for long-term wealth and income compounding. Remember that market volatility isn't just normal, but healthy and necessary. Since 1871, the S&P 500's annualized inflation adjusted total returns have been 7%. That represents a doubling of your real purchasing power every decade, and over the past 146 years, a 19,756.15 increase in investor wealth.

(Source: Fidelity)

In the modern era of declining or relatively low interest rates (since 1980), 10% market drawdowns (intra-year declines from all-time highs), have been very common. 2017's 3.4% max decline was the exception, not the rule.

But guess what? In exchange for those frequent 10+% pullbacks, investors have enjoyed 13% CAGR total returns from stocks between 1980 and 2017. Think of it like this. If stocks only ever went up in a straight line, say at 7% adjusted for inflation, then what would investors do? They'd assume stocks were "risk-free" assets like treasury bonds and thus put all their money into them.

Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio

(Source: Siblis Research)

Valuations would rise to sky-high proportions, and returns would then have to decline. Eventually, valuations would reach such epic proportions, like Japan's historic stock market bubble, that stocks would crash.

For example, in December of 1989, Japan's Nikkei 225 index peaked at 39,000. This was the end of largest stock market bubble in world history. It would ultimately take 20 years (March 2009) and an 81% decline before the Japanese stock market bottomed. And despite an impressive rally since then (partially fueled by the Bank of Japan buying lots of index funds), the Nikkei is still 43% off its all-time high. Or to put it another way, bubbles, if they get bad enough, can result in bear markets that last upto three decades. In fact, since a bear market doesn't end until a new all-time high is reached, it's possible that Japan's bear market will end up lasting for 40 or even 50 years.

Corrections and bear markets are thus the market's way of reminding investors that stocks are a "risk" asset. Precisely because of their high short- to medium-term volatility, often not tied to fundamentals, stocks are the best-performing asset class in history.

For instance, since 1900, US stocks, despite numerous major crashes (including 90% during the Great Depression), have generated 225% better inflation-adjusted annual returns than bonds and 713% better real returns than cash (treasury bills). But had those major crashes not occurred? Then those returns, both on an absolute and relative basis, would be far lower.

This is where your watchlists come in. Some investors like to get defensive in corrections. That means focusing on lower-volatility stocks, like telecoms, utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare. While that's a fine strategy, just remember that most stocks will fall if the market panics. Heck, even deeply undervalued stocks like what I've spent over a year buying will decline. They tend to fall less, since quality stocks can only get so cheap. But again, I'm not worried about market timing or trying to only buy at the absolute bottom.

This is why during such times as last week, I like to go into "correction mode". This means opening positions in ultra-value stocks (30+% undervalued companies). What if they fall further? Well, I actually benefit from that. This is because for top-quality and high-conviction buys like Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM), and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), I use chains of limit orders. Those orders have me buying as each already crazy undervalued stock hits 0.1% higher yield.

Kimco and Brixmor are two ultra-value, high-quality retail REITs. There are four reasons why I'm pounding the table on these low-risk, 7+% yielding stocks and added them to my portfolio last week. While I'm confident both REITs have a bright future ahead of them (about 4% long-term FFO/share and dividend growth), I'm fully aware that they might fall further - either during the second correction of 2018 (not yet official) and/or because the Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) bankruptcy causes the market to freak out over the "retail apocalypse" that doesn't actually exist.

But guess what? At the prices I'm buying these quality income-producing (and growing) assets, my risk of a permanent loss of capital is very low. What's more, if they fall further, then I have my limit orders in place, at 0.1% yield intervals, to catch the bottom, wherever that may be. In the event that stocks in general keep sliding, or retail REITs in particular, I'll end up with a mountain of ultra-low cost basis shares. So, when the inevitable recovery finally comes (I don't care if it takes years), I'll be enjoying mouth-watering yield on costs that allow me to beat the market's historical returns on dividends alone. Add to that the cap gains from multiple expansion and you can see why, for those with a long-term focus and confidence in a stock's fundamentals and dividend safety, market crashes are not something to fear but embrace.

The bottom line is that bull markets make you money, bear markets make you rich.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Intelligent Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.5% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 47% 4.7% 17.1% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 7.6% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 46% 3.8% 17.8% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.4% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 42% 9% 20.9% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 6.0% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 25% 5% 13.7% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.3% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 24% 8% 16.3%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.6% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 42% 14.2% 22.8% A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 40% 11.5% 17.5% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.2% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 38% 13.1% 18.6% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.1% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 32% 9.8% 16.4% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 2.2% 1.7% 0.3% to 2.2% 24% 16.5% 21.4%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.7% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 42% 8.5% 17.7% A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.8% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 40% 11.5% 17.5% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.1% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 32% 9.8% 16.4% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.3% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 24% 8% 16.3% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 3.9% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 24% 9% 15.6%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10-Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Energy 5.1% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 10% 5.0% 11.1% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.4% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 9% 4.0% 10.2% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.5% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 6% 4.7% 11.8% Realty Income (O) REIT 4.7% 4.7% 3.3% to 11.2 3% 5.0% 10.3% Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.2%/7.7% 6.3% 2.3% to 18.5% 0% 2% 8.2% to 9.7%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - note MAIN's yield includes both regular and total dividend (including supplemental)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue-chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years), when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% BlackRock (BLK) 2.9% 2.5% 3.0% 1.2% to 3.5% 13.7% 19% Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.1% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Apple (AAPL) 1.3% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.8% 15% Average 2.1% 2.0% 2.4% NA 13.7% 18%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Moneychimp)

This week I added BlackRock to the BMBL. Note that it's very close to my target yield, which means I may soon start using my weekly cash to buy it. Texas Instruments is above my target yield, making it a great time to either add it to your portfolio or add to an existing position.

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas/Investing Articles

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX): Here's Why I Just Increased My Position In This High-Yield Hyper Growth Stock By 400%

Disney (DIS): 3 Reasons Disney Is A Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Dream Stock

Federal Realty Trust (FRT): This Legendary Dividend King REIT Is Worth Buying Today

CoreSite Realty (COR): One Of The Best Hyper Growth REITs You Can Buy Today

Rattler Midstream Partners (RTLR): The Most Exciting High-Yield Dividend Growth IPO Of 2019

3 Things Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Interest Rates

Why Amazon’s $15 Minimum Wage Is Great For Shareholders And The Economy

Antero Midstream Corp.: Why The Upcoming Merger Creates One Of The Best High-Yield, Hyper Growth Stocks In America

Amazon (AMZN): 3 Reasons Amazon Is A Strong Buy And Why I Tripled My Position

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $6,800 Iron Mountain (IRM) - partial position

Bought $3,700 Amazon (AMZN) - quarterly pre-earnings buy moved up due to tech correction

Bought $3,500 Brixmor Property Group (BRX) - starter position

Bought $2,500 Kimco Realty (KIM) - starter position

Bought $1,200 Texas Instruments (TXN) - partial position

I took full advantage of the market's turmoil to load up on my highest-conviction buys. The Antero Midstream merger will deliver $2,000 in cash, which I borrowed against to add to IRM and drastically lower my cost basis (from about $37.8 to $34.14).

I moved up this week's cash purchase of TXN to last week. The Amazon buy was the standard quarterly dividend funded purchase (borrowing against the next few months' net dividends), also accelerated due to the price plunging. I was thrilled to take advantage of the tech correction to triple my stake in Amazon, the best growth stock of our time.

I've been watching Kimco and Brixmor for weeks waiting for a good time to buy. Last week's market drop was that moment, though both retail REITs might still face pressure this week due to the Sears bankruptcy. Fortunately, such weakness would be irrational. That's because both REITs only get 0.6% of rent from Sears, and replacing that zombie with thriving tenants would result in significantly more net revenue for both. In fact, Kimco expects to be able to triple its rent to new tenants that replace its 14 Sears leases.

Tentative Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

Because I moved my cash buy for this week to last week, I won't be adding any lower-yielding stocks this week. BlackRock is right on the cusp of my target yield of 3%, which would cause me to make it top priority for new cash in the next few weeks (starting October 22nd). Fortunately, I have enough cash coming through early November to potentially take a full starter position of $5,000. BlackRock is on my bear market buy list, meaning it's an industry-leading blue chip that takes top priority. As the king of passive investing (and the largest asset manager on earth), I'm looking forward to potentially being able to accelerate my diversification plans with this Grade A dividend stock.

I also have limit orders in place for IRM, KIM, and BRX, which are all in "correction mode". That means I'm using my substantial margin buying power to load up at absolutely fantastic values and extremely high net yield spreads (yield minus margin cost over 3.5% on all of them). This is a calculated risk based on the quality of these REITs and their ridiculously low valuations (7.7X-10.2X FFO). My goal is to take advantage of any further price weakness, in order to catch the bottom and minimize my cost basis. That would minimize my long-term risks, while maximizing both yield on cost and long-term returns.

Depending on how the next few weeks go, I may have start deleveraging with weekly savings to counteract any IRM/KIM/BRX purchases, should those three REITs continue sliding steadily (triggering too many limits). I don't expect that other than potential temporary Sears bankruptcy weakness in KIM and BRX. But you never know how irrationally bearish the market can get in the short term.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - Negative outlook (Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) buyout now official)

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Negative outlook (uncertainty over Initiative 97/Prop 112 on Colorado ballot in November)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

Kimco Realty (KIM): - Stable outlook

Brixmor Property Group (BRX): - Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 28 stocks, mostly low-to-medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest-conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor, and so, will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is very concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest-conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra-value REITs, utilities (yieldCos), and any other great opportunities I find.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country.

I also plan to add to ultra-value REITs/Real estate LPs, including:

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low, because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment. The long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

(Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (which is already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 28

Portfolio Size: $246,248

Equity: $181,726

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $936,082

Margin Used: $64,991

Debt/Equity: 0.36

Leverage Ratio: 36%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 6.5

Distance To Margin Call (how much the portfolio would need to fall): 67.5%

Current Margin Rate: 3.66%

Yield: 6.3%

Yield On Cost: 6.3

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.5%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 1.8%

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $14,103

Total Portfolio Gains: $6,735

% Of Gains From Dividends: 209%

Annual Dividends: $15,455

Annual Interest: $2,379

Annual Net Dividends: $13,076

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,090

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.83

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.27

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AQN -11.6% $11.10 EQGP -9.6% $21.97 IRM -7.4% $34.14 EQM -7.3% $55.47 AMZN -6.9% $1,927.78 ENB -5.6% $33.86 TXN -4.9% $106.30 BPY -4.9% $20.56 BIP -3.8% $41.39 BRX -2.4% $15.72

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis EPR 17.4% $56.31 UNIT 17.4% $16.19 DM 15.6% $15.70 CNXM 15.2% $16.42 QTS 14.4% $34.38 OHI 14.0% $28.04 SPG 9.9% $155.79 OMP 8.6% $20.73 AM 5.1% $31.27 CWEN 4.8% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Smart Investors Don't Fear Market Corrections But Embrace Them

If you're already retired, or have no dry powder to put to work, then I can understand why market corrections are no fun. But remember that corrections are short-term events, and even bear markets eventually end and stocks recover to new highs. Trust your asset allocation and portfolio construction, not market timing, to protect and ultimately grow your wealth over time.

But if you have sufficient savings and liquidity to buy during a correction? Well, then you have even less reason to fear a market downturn. Sure, even undervalued and high-quality stocks (like Dividend Aristocrats and kings) are likely to fall. However, since the long-term fundamentals of these companies are unlikely to decline due to stock slide (or even a recession), such periods are perfect opportunities for smart investors with long time horizons to get rich. That's because the very volatility that so many fear and hate is actually what gives stocks their incredible long-term wealth-generating power. Thus, corrections and bear markets are not just normal but 100% necessary for healthy markets that rise strongly over time.

This is where a good watchlist of quality stocks becomes a gold mine. It allows you to scoop up top-quality names at fair value or better. And for those with an eye for deep value investing (like myself)? Well, corrections mean that even highly undervalued stocks offer an even steeper discount. That can result in "once in a generation" buying opportunities that can lock in safe but sky-high yields that might be enough to fund a comfortable retirement all on their own.

Add to that the long-term capital gains that come with quality stocks eventually returning to fair value and you can see why I don't get scared when stocks slide, I get excited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, SEP, EPR, EQGP, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, CWEN, KIM, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.