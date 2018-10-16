The 1-Minute Market Report - October 12, 2018

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

Two bad weeks in a row. What next?

There's no question that two bad weeks in a row have shaken things up. The spike in bond yields has spooked enough of the intrepid dip-buyers to render them, at least temporarily, powerless against the rally-sellers. Details to follow.

How bad were the past two weeks in the market?

In the Grand Scheme, not even close to a "rout" that many pundits are saying it was. An average down week in the market produces a decline of 1.8%. So an average down two weeks produces a decline of 3.6%. These last two weeks took the market down 5%. Worse than average, but let's remember - so far this is just a pullback in a bull market. It could turn into something worse, but we are far away from making that kind of market call.

Chart 1. S&P periodic returns.

There were some notable changes in the periodic return numbers. The 1-month return went even more negative than it was last week. The 3-month return was even worse, and it is now negative as well. And the 12-month return dropped all the way from 16.1% just three weeks ago, all the way down to 8.5%. This is a concern to me, but not yet an immediate call for aggressive selling.

Let's look at the key markers for the market. For those who are new to this weekly report, I track the distance above or below some of the key levels that technicians and chartists obsess over. It has relevance because chart watchers have big followings and what they say about the direction of the market has impact.

The most salient point from this comparison is the fact that the market has now taken out three support levels, or Key Markers as I like to call them. But again, let's put this in context. It usually takes at least 5 violations of support to confirm a new bear market. Don't get ahead of the indicators.

What's particularly disturbing is that we are now within spitting distance of the 200-day moving average. We traded below it on Thursday, but on Friday the dip-buyers came out of the woodwork to save the day, at least for now. There is a large cohort of technical analysts who turn very bearish if we close below the 200-day.

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

Chart 3 - chart of the week

The chart below looks bad. Quite bad, in fact. But let's put it in perspective. Even after a bad two weeks, the market is barely in pullback territory (a decline of 5% to 10%). Pullbacks in the market are as normal as pimples on a teenager's face. They happen.

Don't assume that the sharpness of the drop means that the party's over for the bull. The market can rally from here, as it has done many times throughout history. But there's no denying that this chart is ugly.

Chart 4. The Market Dashboard

Look at the drawdown chart in the upper left of the dashboard. The actual number of minus 5.6% isn't a big deal by itself. It's the swiftness of the decline that gets my attention.

Vix and Bollinger Bands, my two proxies for fear and loathing in the market, have begun to spike higher. The year-over-year change in the S&P 500 is nose down. How low will it go? I only care about one thing: what is the probability that a bear market will arrive sometime in the next 12 months. I have a model for that.

Final Thoughts

This week I'm watching the bond market. Especially the 10-year Treasury bond, which has had a notable spike in rate, with a corresponding drop in price. This is the proximate cause of the shift from risk-on to risk-off for equity investors.

We're stuck in a Catch-22 with bond rates. If the 10-yr Treasury continues to rise it will add fuel to the selloff in equities. But if it backs down, as it did on Friday, and the Fed continues to ratchet up short-term rates, the result could be an inverted yield curve, which would actually be a worse situation for equity investors. Why?

Because an inverted yield curve is among the most reliable indicators of an oncoming economic recession. A recession brings a bear market. That's the real threat today.