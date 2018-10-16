The Next Recession Won't Be A Business-Cycle Event

It still pays to be long U.S. risk assets. That said, it's also time to be looking beyond the business cycle for what brings on the next recession.

Fallout from trade wars is another catalyst. Economists tell us their models show tariffs will have only a minor impact on U.S. and global growth. But didn't they say something like that about subprime mortgages?

The next recession probably won't be a business-cycle event either. The Fed will likely keep it going until it can't.

The last three recessions were quite different from most preceding recessions because they were precipitated by crisis factors other than the business cycle.

Leo Tolstoy famously opened his novel Anna Karenina with the trenchant observation, “All happy families are alike but an unhappy family is unhappy after its own fashion.”

One might characterize the boom-and-bust portions of the business cycle similarly. Boom times are generally good, but recessions all have their unique causes and miseries.

That said, we can look back at the recessions of the post-WWII era and suggest that the most recent three were qualitatively different from most of the ones spanning the late 1940s to the early 1980s. The one exception was the 1969–70 recession. And that distinction may help us understand what might bring on the next recession.

Loosely speaking, the recessions up until the early 1980s were primarily business-cycle recessions. Yes, there were other factors – inflation; the oil price spikes of the 1970s; and Paul Volcker’s interest rate policies in the early 1980s. As the charts below illustrate, the heart of the matter was an economy that overheated, then got cooled off by higher rates, to be followed by a sharp recovery in GDP and the unemployment rate as the Fed cut rates.

The recession of 1969–70 differed in that was preceded by an exceptionally long recovery by pre-1980 standards. It was caused by a simultaneous tightening of fiscal policy (in response to rising budget deficits due to the Vietnam War) and the Fed raising rates sharply as inflation soared to 11%. It was considered a mild recession, but unlike in other most other recoveries, GDP and especially unemployment didn’t improve much until well into the recovery.

And the recessions of the early 1990s, 2001, and 2008–09 certainly didn’t follow the business cycle template. The early 1990s recession was preceded by the thrift crisis of the late 1980s. The economy eventually fell into recession as markets tried to deal with the overhang of white-elephant commercial real estate and the cost of addressing it. The initial recovery was slow and protracted, despite easy monetary policy. Unemployment continued to rise well after the recession ended and GDP rose only modestly as compared with previous recoveries. Remember Bill Clinton’s mantra – “It’s the economy, stupid!”? Indeed the phrase “jobless recovery” was coined during those lean years. The economy only got going again once the thrift crisis overhang was worked off.

The 2001 recession was brought on by the dot-com collapse and exacerbated by 9/11. It too was mild, and gains in the initial stages of recovery were sluggish by postwar standards. Even though the recession ended in late 2001, unemployment lingered around 6% until late 2003 and GDP didn’t return to 4% until 2004 (see charts).

The 2008–09 recession arguably started as a business-cycle recession, with an overheating economy being brought to heel by rising rates, although initially it was shallow, and it took months before most people realized the economy was in recession. It wasn’t exactly a garden-variety postwar recession. Then the Lehman bankruptcy hit and the financial system plunged into crisis. That recovery process has been nothing like any other recession since the Depression. Unemployment didn’t start to fall until nearly one and a half years after the recession ended, and GDP growth has been mostly mired around the 2% level (see charts).

While acknowledging that 1969–70 and past three recessions have been quite different from each other, what sets them apart from other recessions is the relatively long recovery between them, the role of crisis in precipitating or exacerbating them, and the weak link between monetary policy and the recovery process.

What if anything does this tell us about the next recession?

At the very least it probably won’t be a conventional business-cycle recession. Yes, many commentators are suggesting that the economy will become more prone to recession by late 2019 or in 2020. The primary rationale is that rising rates will eventually choke off the recovery – in other words, a conventional business-cycle recession. But I think it far more likely the Fed will ultimately err on the side of trying to keep the recovery going rather than driving rates to the point where recession is inevitable. The Fed desperately needs to raise rates enough to have a cushion to cut rates in a future recession without crashing into the lower zero bound. It is unlikely to risk recession by pushing rates too high or too fast before a sufficient cushion is in place.

Rather, the next recession more likely than not will be precipitated by some exogenous shock or crisis, instead of rising interest rates or business-cycle dynamics, although these latter factors will contribute to the misery. I wish I could pinpoint what the driver will be or when it might hit. The good news is that so far there are no obvious excesses or pressure points in the financial or housing/real estate markets. But pressures elsewhere are building. Debt is rising in both the government and corporate market. The geopolitical scene is fraying, if not outright deteriorating.

One developing crisis is the exploding federal deficit. Before the financial crisis, public debt to GDP ratio was averaged around 30% before recessions. It is now 77%, and projected to rise to over 90% in the coming years. One possible scenario is a rerun of the late 1960s, where Congress eventually starts taking meaningful steps to rein in the deficit. No one is talking about this going into the midterm elections. But if the Laffer Curve doesn’t start kicking in soon and it becomes clear those tax cuts aren’t going to pay for themselves, then something will have to give.

And the growing threat of tariffs and trade wars is scary. Macroeconomists assure us their models show that tariffs mooted to date should have only a minor impact on US and global growth – although individual companies could be hurt worse than others. I keep coming back to another budding crisis that was considered too small to be a meaningful threat to the overall economy – namely subprime mortgages a decade ago.

The problem is that those models implicitly assume that existing geopolitical alliances and trade relationships and supply lines will all remain intact with the additional friction of tariffs. But what is going on now is not really about tariffs per se; it is about disrupting those networks. On top of that, keep in mind that for most countries trade is a far larger component of GDP than it is for the US. How will they respond if their pots of gold turn to lead? The truly scary part is that there is no policy in place to replace the current world order.

I can easily envision a scenario where the Fed does its part to keep the recovery going indefinitely until something far outside its control happens. Whether that is tightening fiscal policy, or something geopolitical, remains to be seen. In any case, it is hardly written in stone that something has to happen by 2019–20.

For now, I’d still be long US risk assets. Even though risks are rising it isn’t time yet to channel our inner Chicken Little. The recent equity-market selloff should prove to be an attractive entry point as earnings season opens. But I’m also keeping my ear to the ground to try to discern what pressure point might bring this cycle to an end and when that will occur. Rest assured, it won’t be the business cycle.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

