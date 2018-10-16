Steppin’ In A Slide Zone

If you believe that a dividend cut is priced into a stock, you may be “drinking Tang and vodka and listening to The Moody Blues."

Now that Sears' fate is known - the company has filed bankruptcy – there could be potential for investors to reap price appreciation.

As most know, I have been covering the good, the bad, and the ugly in the Mall REIT sector, and now investors can determine – without the Sears (SHLD) overhang – who will be the winner and loser.

In a Forbes article yesterday I wrote, “As I say, no surprise. When you see something coming with so much obviousness, of such significance, and in such slow motion… it’s important to shout it from the rooftops, e.g., “The British are coming!” or “Iceberg ahead!”

Last week, as part of my ongoing research and analysis, I noticed a Washington Prime (WPG) press release seeking to reassure its investors in the face of a forthcoming Sears bankruptcy. Beyond the description of many actions they were already taking, and forthcoming plans, Lou Conforti, CEO and director of Washington Prime Group, said,

…we are actively planning redevelopment and/or are in discussions for 24 of the 28 (department store) spaces (which includes Sears). The aforementioned presentation is available on the investor relations section of our website.”

He added, somewhat colorfully,

We’ve worked diligently to address unproductive department store space over the previous couple of years and recent reports of an imminent Sears bankruptcy filing shouldn’t come as a surprise to any landlord unless they own a few Zayre or E.J. Korvette locations trapped in a space-time continuum where the Sansabelt clad relax on shag carpeting, illuminated by the warm glow of a lava lamp while they drink Tang and vodka and listen to The Moody Blues.”

Uncertainty is often the impending overhang or looming cloud that restricts a company’s price movement and now that Sears' fate is known, the company has filed bankruptcy – there could be potential for investors to reap price appreciation.

However, for CBL (CBL) and Washington Prime I don’t see that anytime soon, since it takes a delicate balance to manage redevelopment spending and the dividend. In a recent article I explained,

The crux of the issue really boils down to the company's ability to manage its spending level and dividend distribution level, and if you are not addressing these with the worst case in mind, you aren't truly an investor, you are a speculator.”

There’s really no way for CBL and Washington Prime to provide complete certainty as to whether they will be able to maintain their respective dividends, and while the life expectancy of Sears is now more certain, the costs to redevelop the dark stores are a lesser known.

Perhaps I’m drinking too much Tang, but the potential for these two REITs to cut their dividend is as certain as “steppin’ in a slide zone.” (yes, that’s a title to a Moody Blue’s classic).

As I said, there are good, bad, and ugly Mall REITs and of course, beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder. Now that Sears is winding down, the Mall REIT CEOs and CFOs will need to work diligently to manage their inflows and outflows, and this will put more pressure on the dividend, especially the companies that have tighter payout ratios.

However, there is one REIT that I have been covering very closely that appears to have addressed the Sears story early, and this company is well-positioned and is “sitting comfortably” (another Moody’s Blues reference). Carry on, it’s time to break out the lava lamp…

PREIT’s Nimble Platform

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) was founded in 1960 and merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT.

According to PEI’s website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008. Like most mall REITs, it was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

However, since the end of the recession the company has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, the company identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PEI’s primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 28 retail properties, of which 25 are operating retail properties and three are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 20.0 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

A Primary Differentiator

PEI has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, and the company has carved out a niche such that a larger player may now see the value that the differentiated REIT offers. As a result, PEI has drastically improved its portfolio, and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers.

In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio. Through portfolio repositioning efforts, the company’s exposure to potential additional department store closures has been dramatically reduced.

PEI has filled all of its anchor boxes that it had available and has reduced the Sears count with plans underway to replace two additional stores, which will take exposure down to only five Sears stores.

As you can see, PEI has very modest Sears exposure, compared with the peers (above). The company said (in Q2-18) that it had signed three leases for the final Macy's (NYSE:M) box at Plymouth Meeting and has a fully executed lease with Studio Movie Grill to bring their luxury movie-going experience to Willow Grove.

The success of PEI’s anchor replacement program and robust tenant demand are a testament to the strength and compelling nature of the well-positioned portfolio. PEI has completed the following anchor enhancements:

The company has adapted to the evolution of retail, as apparel comprises less than 37% of occupied space, with dining and entertainment coming in at 20% and growing. PEI is continuing to grow in the fitness and wellness categories as it moves away from undifferentiated apparel retailers and tired anchor department stores.

PREIT anchor replacements have resulted in strong revenue growth. Key replacement tenants slated to open in the second half of the year include Belk, Tilt and Onelife Fitness at Valley Mall and HomeSense and Five Below opening at Moorestown Mall, with additional tenant openings in the first quarter of 2019.

In 2017, PREIT opened 10 tenants in five former department store boxes, and in 2018 the company will open seven tenants in four former anchor spaces. Also, the company said that in 2019 it will open at least 10 tenants in three former anchor spaces. As PEI’s CEO explains,

…by breaking up the boxes and challenging the traditional anchor definition, we're generating market rents that are, on average, 8x what we were generating previously. We're doing it with better credit tenants and we're diversifying our income stream.”

Disciplined Balance Sheet

In May, PEI successfully completed the recast of its $400 million unsecured credit facility and a total of $300 million of unsecured term loans ahead of the scheduled maturities in 2019 and 2020.

The refi did not change interest rate spreads, cap rates, and no change in leverage covenants. PEI also extended the maturity out until 2023 with the available extension options on a credit facility. The $27 million non-recourse mortgage loan in the Valley View Mall matures in July 2020. Beyond that, PEI’s next debt maturity doesn't occur until 2021.

PEI’s liquidity position continues to be strong with $298 million of available liquidity at the end of June. The company’s bank leverage ratio was 51.5%, and net debt to EBITDA was approximately 8.3x, in line with expectations. With 92% of debt, either fixed or swapped, PEI continues to be well-positioned to manage through a period of rising interest rates.

As PEI continues to look at opportunities to improve its portfolio through dispositions, in tandem with the company’s capital allocation strategy, it initiated the process to transfer the mortgage loan secured by Wyoming Valley Mall to the special servicer. This property has $74 million mortgage loan and has two anchors that closed.

Not Trapped In A Space-Time Continuum

Four years ago, PREIT's NOI-weighted sales were $402 per square foot and the company has now surpassed the critical threshold of $500 per square foot, a 25% increase in just four years with room to run.

PEI recently said its first asset eclipsed $700 per square foot in sales and the top five properties are reporting weighted average sales of $607 per square foot, growing at a weighted average of 3.1% clip. In Q2-18, PEI’s sales per square foot at its core malls increased 2.1% to $489 per square foot and NOI-weighted sales are over $500 a square foot.

As the retail recovery gains momentum, PEI continues to be positioned to take advantage of the recovery underscored by increases in FFO, same-store NOI, occupancy, sales, average rental and new deals, and renewal spreads. On the Q2-18 earnings call, PEI’s CEO explained,

With a distinctly different tenant base and completion of our first multifamily addition on the horizon, we are leading the way into the new mall paradigm. We've reached an inflection point, having paired the portfolio, improved anchor offerings at more than half of our properties, and introduced new tenants to the portfolio that were not prospects available to us in the past.”

For Q2-18, PEI reported FFO as adjusted of $0.39 a share, which was above analyst consensus. After adjusting for the dilutive impact of asset sales, FFO was up 9.5% for the quarter. Same-store NOI growth of 10.7% was driven by a 6.4% increase in revenues, including lease termination fees.

Total occupancy at PEI’s core malls was up 20 bps to 93% and non-anchor occupancy was up 30 bps to 91%. When factoring in executed leases, PEI would add an additional 140 bps to total occupancy and 230 bps to a non-anchor occupancy.

PEI has over 800,000 square feet of executed leases on its pipeline for future openings and its same-store portfolio with almost 360,000 square feet slated to open this year, contributing about $4.5 million of annualized revenues. The balance will open in 2019 and will contribute an additional $4.8 million of annualized revenues.

Using analyst estimates (from F.A.S.T. Graphs) we modeled PEI and the peers FFO/share growth (below):

As you can see, PEI is forecasted to generate FFO/share growth of around 5.4% in 2019-2020, compared with negative estimates for WPG and CBL. Note: This does not include the impact for the Sears BK and we assume that the numbers will be less favorable for CBL and WPG.

On a rolling 12-month basis, PEI’s FFO as adjusted payout ratio is 52% and the FAD payout ratio was 88%. Here is a snapshot of the payout ratio (using FFO data obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Clearly you can see that PEI has plenty of cushion to offset the closing Sears stores; however, WPG's cash flow will become more strained as a result of the Sears closures. Ultimately, we believe that PEI is better prepared to manage the Sears headlines because the company has been proactive in managing risk (now with very modest exposure).

Steppin’ In A Slide Zone

Many have avoided retail risk altogether and some have opted to embrace the fear and become opportunistic. Now that Sears has filed bankruptcy, I believe that the clouds will begin to dissipate, especially for the REITs that have prepared in advance.

It’s true, CBL and WPG have more “wood to chop,” and another way to see it is that they must “grind it out.” Yet, for those wanting to play it safe and still feel the need for some excitement, PEI may be the perfect fit.

The upside: improved fundamentals, strong demographics, low payout ratio, experienced management team, solid estimates, attractive yield.

The downside: size

I have often remarked that I don’t consider M&A a catalyst, but when I think about PEI, I am reminded that the company is small and has no scale advantage. In fact, I consider PEI too small for Simon (NYSE:SPG) or Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to get excited, but maybe Brookfield Property Partners LP (NYSE:BPY)?

Regardless of the M&A potential, I find PEI one of the most compelling retail REITs to buy. In fact, I am maintaining a Strong Buy for this one, recognizing that the Sears BK uncertainty has been eliminated and PEI has positioned itself to generate reliable dividend income without the potential for a dividend cut.

If you believe that a dividend cut is priced into a stock, you may be “drinking Tang and vodka and listening to The Moody Blues.”

