Wynn: The Slide Is 6 Months Old. Is A Rebound Due For Bottom Fishers?

The company has resolved many internal issues, remains a solid entry in Macau VIP, and its dominance of premium mass markets will support earnings going forward from here.

Last week's market swoon bruised the gaming sector slightly because it's already been beaten down to very low downside risks here.

Starting at mid-year 2018, the Asian gaming sector was clearly still up 25% or more. It showed an impressive upside driven by strong tailwinds from Macau GGR, growing China tourism arrivals and minimally evident cannibalization by new properties. Then came the swerve, or more aptly put, the tsunami, that has rattled the entire sector since the mid-year highs. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been beaten to a pulp, with internal issues added to the bearish tone of macro events hitting the sector in general.

Yet, we remain bullish on the company - not pom pom waving, but what we believe is a fact pattern that supports the case for a buy now.

Our forward PT was $200 by 2Q19, a number which understandably produced some derision from readers who failed to see how we continued to support that estimate in light of the fast decline. That’s fair criticism. Looking at Wynn's Q2 results and the macro cooling down of Macau GGR, it's totally understandable. So we’ve reviewed our assumptions, taking into account a slowing growth rate and the headwinds the company still faces. We remain bullish, but revise our PT as noted at the end of this post.

Post Steve Wynn, management has dealt aptly and swiftly with many tough structural issues. It settled the Okada lawsuit. It restructured the board to break out of its crony past and elect new members who brought no baggage, including several impressive women. And most of all, it has appointed gaming industry veteran operator, white hat of white hats, Phil Satre, as its new chairman.

The former CEO of Harrah’s and its acquisition Caesars, Satre is a solid, thoughtful, gaming industry leader who began as an attorney in Reno back in the day and rose to become a highly effective CEO who brought Harrah’s out of its historical cocoon to a place among industry majors. He received both the kudos as well as the blame among industry watchers for the hiring of Harvard professor Gary Loveman as his successor, who subsequently departed from the company during its recent bankruptcy. But it was his faith in the customer rewards system engineering by Loveman that brought record earnings to the company before the 2008 financial collapse. No knowledgeable person in our industry can deny that the bringing on of Satre can be anything but good news for Wynn.

Encore Boston (Below: Moving toward the stretch to a summer ’19 opening.)

Nothing will support the company’s continuing fight to prevail in the Boston sore loser legal/political battles. It will also provide assurance to its gaming commission that under Satre and the new management, there will be zero risk of executive misbehavior going forward.

Therefore, we are continuing to assume Wynn will prevail in the lawsuits, as well as get the final nod from the gaming commission and open as planned in the summer of 2019. We project annual revenues for Encore Boston to reach $1 billion for fiscal 2020, throwing off between $300 million and $375 million of EBITDA margin. Using July 1st as a grand opening date presumptive, we see the property throwing off $160 million in EBITDA in 2019.

The Massachusetts and Nevada investigations are nearing an end. We expect reports, possibly some hearings to move the issues to resolution by year’s end or slightly thereafter. Construction is moving forward apace. There are strong odds that Wynn will prevail and Encore will open next summer as a Wynn property.

Other uncertainties resolved

1. Elaine Wynn. Since the board makeover and ascension of Satre to the chairmanship, Steve Wynn’s ex-wife has signed a standstill agreement on her 9.1% stake blocking any potential alliance that would make a run at the company.

2. Paradise Park lagoon project. Management has rethought the commitment in the light of its more conservative outlook on Vegas growth for rooms. It cancelled plans for the 1,000+ room tower and said the lagoon project amenities would be available for Wynn Resorts guests only. It also cast its eye on expansion across the strip for an Encore West project. With these issues resolved and lingering ones nearing resolution, we think the valuation of the stock will be viewed without the blur of cataracts as it were, and will move higher.

3. Lingering sexual misconduct legal action. These will continue courtesy of the insatiable hunger of the class action bar. Our Nevada legal associates believe that regardless of the seriousness of the allegations, historically these kinds of litigations usually settle for amounts immaterial to overall corporate performance, if at all.

4. Sports betting. Steve Wynn was personally opposed to investing in online gaming in most forms. The new management, shorn of his opposition now, has made a deal with European online sports betting operator BetBull by acquiring 22% of its stock and positioning itself to enter the sports betting fray. This is a savvy move. While competitors have done partnerships, Wynn will also participate in the established UK online base of that company, as well as deploy its tech smarts in the UA sports betting space that is now exploding.

It’s a bit late, and there are already bigger and more aggressive deals closed between casino operators and sports wagering firms. Wynn believes that BetBull technology has a platform that can compete. Time will tell. What counts is that the company is now in the sports betting business. If the activity is legalized in Massachusetts, clearly Encore will be a major player in a town where the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots are a fanatical religion.

Unresolved issues: The absence of Steve Wynn from the company’s future

The new management under CEO Maddox is past its initial shakedown cruise. We’re not implying easy sailing from here on. But we know the Wynn bench. We believe there is sufficient strength there to execute what appears to be a clear-headed set of earnings goals going forward. However, it is undeniable that the presence, the blend of innovative genius and street smarts about the business that Steve Wynn personally brought to the business will be missed once the current pipeline is completed.

I have quantified this historic “Wynn Premium” as worth 20% of the share price of the stock. It arises from his unique skill set, depth of knowledge of the gaming consumer that is unparalleled and design smarts. Evaluating this post pipeline removes this premium. But my forward earnings profile remains positive through the completion of the current pipeline projects.

Continuing macro headwinds

Issues: Tariff war drums beaten by President Trump, erratic gyrations of monthly GGR numbers that fell like a slowdown but is in fact, a pause. The macro China economy acquiring what seemed like new challenges every week and, of course, less-than-ebullient Q2 earnings releases from several sector leaders like Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF).

Money began fleeing the sector, as it seemed to have lost its youthful blush. Yet, as we have pointed out, this was as much due to the long held, and we might add dated, misconception that these were growth companies.

It's long past the time when analysts viewed the gaming sector as a group of growth companies. They are not. Subject to high visibility, they are always volatile, but despite sharp rises and dips, the underlying fundamentals support the conclusion that they are value issues, not growth companies. They have foundational revenue engines, longevity, many with consistent dividend histories and many others with market shares secured by highly sophisticated AI customer database massages.

It's been ugly for these sector leaders since July

MGM: Down 34% to $26

Las Vegas Sands: Down 32% to $55

Wynn Resorts: Down 42% to $116

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR): Down 35% to $9

Even hedge darling Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) took a near-13% hit down to $275.7 as of this writing.

The real and fake culprits

Some analysts believe that rising interest rates and wage pressures, coupled with a declining y/y monthly GGR growth in Macau and Las Vegas sliding for the third straight month, have sent bearish messages. This has spooked the sector.

Wrong.

1) Rising interest rates - This is illogical. Higher rates do indeed increase the cost of borrowing to build new properties or expand current ones. But consider what lies behind management decisions to expand in the light of higher rates. Why would one increase room, amenity, convention or casino floor capacity? For a challenged market trending south? Or the sudden conviction that gaming is indeed heading north, and demand will be there to absorb new supply? It is self-evident, of course.

Casino operators usually borrow at a higher rate to build than that at which they refinance those facilities because they become cash flow-positive far more quickly than, say, commercial or residential realty.

Rising rates do impact the refinancing of existing debt, which undoubtedly hits operating income. But this too is wrong, because improving FCF due to market growth compensates and always has. We looked at the earnings profiles of major Las Vegas operators during the horrific interest rate explosion in the stagflation years between 1976 and 1981. Despite interest rates which had ballooned into high-single to low-double digits back then, the market still grew and increased profitability across the board.

What’s more, it's not to be forgotten that the early boom in Atlantic City following on 1976-1981 was largely financed by junk bonds with huge coupons ground out from the old Drexel Burnham X-shaped desk of Michael Milken. And earnings were strong even as those casinos offered immensely generous promotional programs to consumers.

We don’t suggest here that rising rates have zero impact, but we do stress that the idea the industry has a proven capacity to produce solid return on capital that is attributable to the quick absorption of capacity converting to cash flow.

2) Macau growth slowing - This belies an assumption by some analysts who continue to harbor the mistaken belief about Macau gaming that trees grow to the sky. Expectations of sustained monthly double-digit growth are erroneous, since they betray a misconception that the sector is comprised of growth stocks, not value stocks. This misapprehension of the realities is partially what triggers volatility every time an event seen as disruptive to exponential growth causes a shave down of PTs. Macau will have months of double-digit growth but also months of pause. It’s the nature of gaming businesses.

Real concerns

1) US: The outlook of the housing sector is among the real headwinds with a knock-on effect on gaming businesses. While we tend to be contrarian in our views vis a vis other analysts in the sector, we are also becoming concerned with the housing picture going forward. It could well be headed for a deep enough dip to spur contagion in home values, employment and the service sector, which comprises a higher than average representation among workers and small business owners who are regular casino patrons. It could hit the convention business.

2. Macau and Asia: Even at a slowing rate of growth, the depth and breadth of the China gaming market has just been scratched. Competitive Asian jurisdictions are expanding rapidly and present real investor opportunity. But the core of their expansion lies in China tourism. Without it, they literally cannot live on ASEAN or domestic arrivals alone. Failure of China shoulder markets to materialize as transportation speedups, like the Hong Kong Zhuhai Bridge, could slow growth. (Note: Testing done, the bridge is scheduled to open in late October or early November “without fail,” according to our sources. We’ve heard that song before, but this time we think it will be sung.)

Conclusion

Wynn pipeline projects that emerged from the dream book of founder Wynn should debut before 2020. With its foundational dominance of the VIP and premium mass markets both in Macau and Las Vegas, plus the opened projects, we maintain our very bullish stance on the stock and believe that at $114 as of this writing, it represents a superb, low downside risk bottom-fish here.

Longer term, taking into account the headwinds in the US economy noted above, the loss of the Steve Wynn premium going forward to new projects and responses to other management challenges, we are revising guidance on the stock down from $200 to $185 by 2Q19. This means you have a potential $71 runway ahead, if my calculations both in Las Vegas and Macau hold their ground. Add the current forward dividend and yield of $3.00 (2.58%) and the timing (earnings release expected later this month) and you have a basis to seriously consider an entry here.

We do not predict earnings as we have noted in all our SA posts, largely due to the eccentricities of baccarat hold percentages which rule both Las Vegas and Macau. A great quarter can be reduced to a meh result. However, we know Golden Week was solid. It had a great burst, then late in the week began to slow - much to the horror of the chicken little observers - only to recover strongly in the last two days of the holiday.

Overall, I would expect that the company might have some good news out of Macau to possibly blunt some LV slowdown already baked into Q3 by citywide concerns due to bad comps triggered by last year’s Mayweather-McGregor fight which boosted Wynn over 20%.

We have reached the point where it is sensible to refer to Wynn Resorts as “the new Wynn.” It is a “Wynnless” Wynn, but a much stabilized Wynn that still has the finest quality asset base in all of gaming and is likely to hold that position at least until 2020.

In an age where everyone just about knows everything about a stock and real alphas are becoming harder to sniff out like truffles, anything is possible. Don’t be surprised if, out of the blue, someone figures out that they do not necessarily need Elaine Wynn to take a run at the company at the bargain price of $114 or thereabouts. Should that happen, of course, it’s a birthday party for anyone buying in right now.

