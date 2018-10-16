September 2018 Market Perspectives Webinar - Replay And Slides

Our September Market Perspectives Webinar included a discussion of the following research topics:
- Dr. Copper and Mr. Market
- Do Low Interest Rates Justify High Valuations?
- Is the Fed Model a Good Valuation Tool?
- Is This Really the Longest Bull Market Ever?
- Is a Confident Consumer Good News for the Stock Market?
- Do Stocks Perform Better When Manufacturing is Booming?
- 10 Years Post Lehman
- Markets (Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, Earnings, Economy, Fed, etc.)
Click the link below for the slides
Pension Partners - Webinar - September 2018 - Final - Posted
Webinar Replay: