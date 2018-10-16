Today's Market | Market Outlook

September 2018 Market Perspectives Webinar - Replay And Slides

|
Includes: BIL, COPX, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DLBL, DLBS, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, FWDD, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, ITE, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RINF, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDN, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USDU, UST, UUP, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Charlie Bilello

Our September Market Perspectives Webinar included a discussion of the following research topics:

  • Dr. Copper and Mr. Market
  • Do Low Interest Rates Justify High Valuations?
  • Is the Fed Model a Good Valuation Tool?
  • Is This Really the Longest Bull Market Ever?
  • Is a Confident Consumer Good News for the Stock Market?
  • Do Stocks Perform Better When Manufacturing is Booming?
  • 10 Years Post Lehman
  • Markets (Stocks, Bonds, Currencies, Earnings, Economy, Fed, etc.)

Click the link below for the slides

Pension Partners - Webinar - September 2018 - Final - Posted

Webinar Replay: