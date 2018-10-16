Baytex Energy: Increased Exposure To Canadian Oil Prices

The pricing gap between the various oils isn't expected to be quite as extreme going forward, but could still be very large (such as a US$45 difference between Eagle Ford and Canadian heavy oil).

Baytex may be able to realise US$75+ for its Eagle Ford oil currently, compared to potentially under US$40 for its Canadian light oil and under US$15 for its Canadian heavy oil.

Baytex's combination with Raging River Exploration has strengthened its balance sheet, but also increased its exposure to Canadian oil prices.

Baytex Energy's (BTE) deal to combine with Raging River Exploration has resulted in an improved balance sheet, but has also increased its exposure to Canadian oil prices. At this time, Canadian oil prices are quite weak, largely due to takeaway constraints. The takeaway issue is likely to crop up in the future as well due to the challenges in getting pipelines approved in Canada.

At the same time, Baytex's Eagle Ford production is seeing stronger realised prices, but this has somewhat less overall impact on Baytex due to the higher amount of Canadian production.

Higher Exposure To Canadian Pricing

In Q2 2018, Canadian production accounted for 49% of Baytex's total liquids production and 48% of its total production. Adding Raging River's Q2 2018 production results in the combined company getting 63% of its total liquids production and 61% of its total production from Canada.

This impacts Baytex due to the very low prices that Canadian oil is currently receiving. At last report, Edmonton Mixed Sweet was selling for around C$56 (around US$43) per barrel, while Western Canada Select was selling for around C$30 (close to US$23 per barrel).

As the combined company typically receives less than those benchmark prices for its oil, Baytex will likely report very low realised prices for its Canadian oil if these differentials persist for a little while. For example, at the above C$56 (US$43) Edmonton Mixed Sweet price, Baytex may receive around C$51 (US$39) per barrel for its Canadian light oil. At the Western Canada Select price of C$30 (US$23), Baytex may receive only C$18 (US$14) per barrel for its heavy oil.

While differentials this wide aren't expected to persist for too long, the futures strip indicates that Baytex could receive under US$20 per barrel for its Canadian heavy oil for a couple months and then under US$25 per barrel for that heavy oil for a few more months after that. Similarly, Baytex could potentially receive in the low US$40s for its Canadian light oil for a couple months then the mid-to-high US$40s for that oil for a few more months after that.

Baytex can still achieve decent returns from its Canadian light oil development with that pricing, but it is making far less than one would normally think with US$70+ WTI oil.

Strong Eagle Ford Pricing

On the other hand, the prices Baytex receives for its Eagle Ford production should be quite strong. In the near term, LLS oil trades at a significant premium to WTI (around +$8 for the near-month contract), resulting in a price of around US$80 per barrel.

Thus, Baytex could realise in the mid-to-upper US$70s for its Eagle Ford oil over the next few months based on current strip prices. Baytex could conceivably achieve C$40+ (US$31+) per barrel netbacks on its Eagle Ford production over the next few months. However, Eagle Ford production now represents around 39% of Baytex's total production compared to 52% before the combination.

Conclusion

Baytex's recent weak share price performance (despite improved WTI prices) can largely be attributed to its significant exposure to Canadian oil prices and the major increase in Canadian oil differentials. This has resulted in Baytex's Canadian heavy oil production potentially realising less than 20% of what its Eagle Ford oil production receives, while its Canadian light oil production may realise just over half of what its Eagle Ford production does. With the Raging River combination tilting its production to become more Canadian oil dominant, the strong Eagle Ford prices can't quite offset the impact of weak Canadian oil prices.

The Canadian oil differentials are expected to narrow somewhat going forward, improving Baytex's results. However, Canadian takeaway issues remain a risk given the challenges involved with bringing new pipelines into service there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.