An Update On Norilsk Nickel

Valuation is still extremely attractive on a P/E of 9, and a dividend yield of ~6%.

Nornickel offers investors exposure to several key new energy metals (copper, nickel and cobalt), as well as the PGMs (palladium and platinum).

Nornickel has struggled somewhat in 2018, mostly due to geopolitics.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on August 27, 2018; therefore all data is as of that date.

Norilsk Nickel [LSX: MNOD] (OTCPK: NILSY) - Price = USD 16.25

The 5 year price chart for Norilsk Nickel ("Nornickel") shows the stock has basically moved up and down (sideways) over the past 5 years. Investors need to recall that the metals bear market savaged most miners from 2011 to late 2015. Nornickel was less affected due to its very low costs of production.

Norilsk Nickel 5 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

For a background on Norilsk Nickel my previous article is linked below:

September 5, 2017 - Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Starts Perhaps In 2018.

Norilsk's three (four) key metals

Palladium, copper, nickel (and cobalt) are the key drivers of Nornickel's revenue. Platinum is also another metal produced by Nornickel, which for now is only a small contributor to revenue.

Palladium [Pd] is used in exhaust emission systems (catalytic converters). As global governments clamp down on emissions palladium is in high demand. It is also used in electronics, dentistry, medicine, hydrogen purification, chemical applications, groundwater treatment, and jewelry.

Copper [Cu] is used in almost everything and mostly as a conductor of heat and electricity. Some typical uses include copper hot water piping, electric wiring, and in metal alloys. In recent times copper is becoming increasingly important in the solar and wind sectors, electric vehicle [EV] motors and wiring, and charging infrastructure.

Nickel [Ni] is used mostly in stainless steel. It is also used in metal alloys, and nickel plating. In recent times nickel is becoming very important in lithium ion batteries used for electric vehicles [EVs].

Cobalt [Co] is used in the manufacture of magnetic, wear-resistant and high-strength alloys (super alloys). These super strong alloys are used in jet engines. Cobalt is also used in magnets, hard metals, pigments, catalysts & agricultural/ food additives. In recent times the majority of cobalt produced has been used in lithium ion batteries.

Nornickel revenue breakdown - Palladium, nickel and copper the key three drivers

Nornickel's outlook for key metals

Source

Norilsk's forecasts of EV metals per car by 2025

The graph below clearly shows nickel's importance in the future electric vehicle [EV]. Nornickel forecasts by 2025 that each battery electric vehicle [BEV] will use 30-110kgs of nickel and 75-80kgs of copper, equating to up to US$1,700 of metal value per vehicle. Note cobalt was not included.

Note: Market share is based on Nornickel's 2025 estimates (E.g: 6% BEV market share).

Norilsk Nickel's mines

Source

Takeaways from my past article

Norilsk Nickel is a large Russian company that produces nickel, palladium, platinum, copper and cobalt from their own refinery in Finland. The company was founded on November 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Norilsk Nickel has the largest global nickel reserves in the world. The table below shows Norilsk Nickel to have by far the largest reserves (12.97 billion lbs) and resources (45.5 billion lbs) of nickel.

Source: 24hGold

Norilsk Nickel is the lowest cost nickel producer in the world (helped by excellent by-products such as cobalt).

Source

Norilsk Nickel production breakdown by metal to 2017 (Est.). The chart below highlights copper and then nickel as the two largest areas by volume. The platinum group metals [PGM] also contribute, as does cobalt (not shown as it is considered a by-product).

Source

2018 developments for Norilsk Nickel

In April 2018, the US placed sanctions to include seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control.

On April 13, Metal Bulletin reported: "US sanctions unlikely to affect Nornickel despite Rusal link – sources. Russian nickel producer Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which is partly owned by UC Rusal, is unlikely to be affected by sanctions imposed by the United States and thus its production should continue to be deliverable to the London Metal Exchange, legal and trade sources said on Thursday April 12."

On July 31, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Production results for 1H 2018."

Nornickel forecast to steadily increase production of their key metals in 2018

Source

On August 13, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports first half 2018 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 37% y-o-y to USD 5.8 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices, growth in copper and PGMs production volumes and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks. EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains. Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion. Net debt/EBITDA ratio almost halved to 1.1x as of 30 June 2018. The Company paid final dividend for the full year 2017 of RUB 607.98 (approximately USD 9.63) per share for the total amount of about USD 1.5 billion."

On August 9, CNBC reported: "More 'crushing' sanctions ahead for Russia in hard-hitting Senate bill — if it passes. If passed, it would completely prevent American entities from purchasing Russian debt securities, sanction Russian state banks and potentially issue secondary sanctions on investing in the country's oil sector, something that would draw particular opposition from the European Union."

Nornickel's H1 2018 financial highlights

The chart below shows Norilsk Nickel H1 2018 revenue was up 47%, EBIDTA was up 77%, and free cash flow was up 5x on H1 2017 levels. These great results were due to increased metal prices, and some production volume increases (PGMs and copper). Net debt/EBITDA almost halved. An outstanding result.

Source

Valuation update

Nornickel has a current market cap of USD 25.85b. Net debt was US$5.8b as of H1 2018. Net profit margin is very good at 23.28%. Current P/E is just 9.0, with a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Analyst's consensus is an overweight, with a price target of US$20.43, representing 26% upside.

As shown below Nornickel plans to rapidly pay down their debt.

Source

Company management

Source

Note: Several Russian oligarchs have traditionally been large holders of Nornickel shares.

Upcoming Catalysts

Possible further US sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their companies. It is not yet possible to know if Nornickel will be affected.

Possible improving metal prices (copper, nickel, cobalt) as the EV boom takes hold.

Production expansions.

A steady debt reduction campaign accelerating in 2020.

Risks

Metal (copper, nickel, cobalt, PGMs) prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Production risks.

Debt - Nornickel has net debt of US$5.8b.

Management and oligarch large controlling shareholders.

Currency risks (the stock is a Russian company). Minimized somewhat by having earnings in USD.

Sovereign risk - Russia is medium-high risk. Corruption can be an issue. The US placed sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their companies in April 2018. Further sanctions are currently before the US Senate.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity, market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Further reading

Conclusion

Nornickel has world class assets and global tier 1 low-cost mines in Russia. Their revenue is currently being driven by palladium, nickel and copper as the three key drivers (and cobalt as a by-product).

For investors wanting exposure to the key new energy metals above then Nornickel ticks all the right boxes. Palladium/platinum will do well from the move to lower emission conventional vehicles, and nickel/copper/cobalt will do very well from the EV boom.

Risk revolves around Nornickel being a Russian company and hence higher corruption risk as well as the threat from any sanctions/tariffs. The April US oligarch-based sanctions appeared not to impact Nornickel directly; however, the newest round of sanctions planned are said to be tougher. It is not yet possible to know if Nornickel will be affected. Additionally, the US/China trade war and a possible China or global slowdown is also a risk to Nornickel, as metal prices are of key importance.

In the short term, investors may be wiser to hold off buying Nornickel until we see the results of the planned further US sanctions on Russia that are planned to be pushed forward before the mid-term Trump elections.

Valuation continues to be extremely compelling as is the ~6% dividend. I continue to view Nornickel as one of the top tier new energy metal miners, and a key member of any EV metals portfolio, despite some short-term headwinds due to geopolitics.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NORILISK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD].

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.