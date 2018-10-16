The MnM Portfolio, September 2018 - Marking My 100th SA Article, And Revisiting The First

I walk down memory lane, reviewing lessons learned from my first ever attempt at DGI.

I review my portfolio and discuss my actions for the month of September.

Background

This month’s article marks the forty-third installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

Note: The portfolio sits at 33 stocks, now filled out. This year I adopted a revised strategy, resetting my target portfolio size to 33 (or so), down from my prior target of 40. For me, this portfolio size will be easier to monitor while still having strong diversification.

I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, Wells Fargo Advisors, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in September

September 2018

Are we headed right back to where we started? This month the portfolio saw the start of the pullback, dropping nearly 1% and reducing the year-to-date return to ~3.6%. The lackluster results this month did away with the outperformance from last month, dropping the portfolio return to now be in-line with the S&P 500 Value Index, which is up 3.5% for the year.

I will wait until the year is over to benchmark my dividend growth against the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and several other ETFs, so stay tuned for that. If there’s ever any other fund you want benchmarked, just let me know.

I have captured the activity for September and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $307.85 in recurring dividends and $.02 of interest during the month. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of September 30, 2018:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of August.

Sales

None.

Additions

This month I stuck to the recent plan of adding mainly to the Unum Group (UNM) position. I have written about it in the past, but I like the 2.9% yield from an insurer that retires ~1% of the outstanding stock per quarter. They are great at returning capital.

I haven't had time to write a more in-depth piece about Unum, but I have been trying to capitalize on the recent weakness in the stock. Recently, it sold off on the news that there would be additional reserves required on its closed block of insurance. Let's face it, nobody likes unanticipated expenses and the stock was punished.

Management had said that it could amount to $750 million; however, as we read on Seeking Alpha, here, the charge ultimately came in lower, at $590 million. Despite the resolution of this large uncertainty, the stock hasn’t moved much, and given the depressed price, I am still a buyer.

I also grabbed some shares of Verizon (VZ) this month, adding to the position with the remainder of the funds. There wasn't any catalyst in particular for this buy, beyond optimism that they will do well in a 5G world, and pay a nice dividend.

Dividends Collected

As noted earlier, I collected $307.87 in dividends during the month all of which except for $.02 of interest, was on recurring positions held. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have highlighted current month dividend raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

This month I hit another milestone as Q4’s projected year-over-year growth surpassed the 10% goal threshold. I have now achieved 10%+ measurable organic income growth for six consecutive quarters.

Dividend Increases

These late year months always get a little bit leaner on increases, but September was still a good month for dividend raises. The portfolio logged a 23.3% bump from US Bank (USB), a 2.1% bump from Verizon (VZ), and a consistent .2% bump from Realty Income (O).

Assuming that Westrock (WRK) raises their dividend, then every portfolio position will have raised the dividend in 2018, with the exception of Vereit (VER). Vereit is providing an outsized yield, which I am comfortable with as they work through their remaining legal issues. I anticipate that 2019 will be a good year for Vereit, especially if they can resolve the remaining litigation.

The MnM 401(k)

This month I received two contributions into the 401(k) and that was about all that happened. Next month the 401(k) is scheduled to receive the normal quarterly dividend.

Closing Thoughts

It’s hard to believe I’ve written for Seeking Alpha 100 times.

Wow, three years went by fast.

I want to take a quick stroll down memory lane, if you will indulge me.

Let’s look back at the first article I ever wrote, which was well received and spoke to the dangers of yield chasing. When I first got into dividend growth investing I thought that I could jump-start the process by concentrating on generating high income from several high-yielding stocks, rather than balancing out the portfolio with quality and patience. Here’s a screenshot of my first stab at a dividend growth portfolio.

Overall, as you can see from the income stream above, the strategy was a disaster and quickly imploded on me. I based my portfolio ARCP (the predecessor to Vereit) which cut their dividend following accounting irregularities; LinnCo (LNCO), which quickly slashed its dividend in half (on its way to totally cutting it and going bankrupt), and Fifth Street Finance (OTCPK:FSAM) which also quickly cut the dividend, and began the first in a series of cuts, before ultimately falling into Oaktree (OCSL).

It was a trainwreck. In fact, most of the names in the portfolio are gone now.

But I learned a lot in the process. As you can see in the graphic above, there were some great names that I was beginning to introduce to the portfolio as well, stocks such as Unum, 3M (MMM), STAG Industrial (STAG), and First Horizon (FHN).

Today’s portfolio is of much higher quality and much greater diversification. I’m proud of where I’ve gotten it to. And funny enough, investing ‘the right way’ has gotten me pretty close the ‘gaudy’ income amounts I was reaching for in the first place. All it took was a couple of years, a little more capital (added in 2016), and a much sounder strategy. I have gained a lot from the community along the way, and am hopeful I have given just as much back.

Looking into October I’m still focused on building Unum, and hoping to see Pepsico pull back further, maybe closer to $100. I also have yet to capitalize on the pullback in WestRock (WRK), which now sports a 4% yield and is in my buy range. At some point I will be adding to that position as well.

I think we’re in store for a busy fourth quarter, October has already brought a sell-off, and with elections and the FED in view, we should have plenty of news to digest. The good news is that even if the portfolio’s value doesn’t go up much this year, its dividends sure have. By double digits. Here's to another 100 articles and continued learning in each one.

