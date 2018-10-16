Oil Industry Stocks: Why So Little Attention?

Many better odds-on equity investments are readily available in fields where technological advances are in tune with civilized societal intentions.

World oversupply is likely to prevent the return of commodity prices to prior levels, despite speculator hopes keeping stock prices inflated. Disappointments will persist.

Maybe a mistake, but these are commodity-based investments where per-share profits are set by worldwide crude prices: WTI and Brent.

Energy is Essential; We Have to Have it

Yes, but its use is getting cleaned up and economized. Electrical energy is being re-sourced from largely coal to natural gas not only in the US but also China and elsewhere. Transportation is at the start of being re-fueled from gasoline and diesel to electricity. Electricity delivered through already-in-existence distribution networks. Electricity generated largely from natural gas, which is economically pipelined from field sources to consumer-center power converters.

It takes time to put infrastructure in place. While that takes place, hopeful present investors in declining phases of the energy industry desperately try to make the unlikely appear possible, even probable.

Meanwhile, other technologies are genuinely advancing. The understanding of human biology, of materials physics, of electronics control and application, of transportation methods and economics, of information handling advances, all are genuine contestants for capital to further their rate of progress.

What has been a slam-dunk income source for investors is becoming an increasingly uncertain place to risk capital that cannot afford to be lost. To clarify how dangerous that trend has become, we present a current picture of what investors are already confronted by.

What follows is an informed, unemotional appraisal of the likely near-term coming price-change prospects for the many and varied Exchange-Traded Funds holding equity securities in companies involved in a wide array of the activities of the present-day petroleum-based energy-fuel industry.

That appraisal is contrasted with a directly comparable appraisal of the same dimensions of interest and concern to investors, but focused on equities in an array of companies pursuing the advancement of a wide swath of technology-supported activities. Both reward and risk trade-offs and the odds for profitable outcomes of investment and the likely scale of those payoffs will be contrasted.

First, the Oil Industry ETFs:

Figure 1 presents the forecasts of ETF price ranges in the near term, made by well-informed, experienced market professionals, charged with helping investment portfolio managers adjust holdings in billion-dollar funds by selling some holdings and buying others.

Those transactions, to have any effect on such big portfolios, must involve multi-million-dollar single trades. They overwhelm the level of customary individual investor transactions, and would require perhaps hours of effort, if possible, to line up participants on the other side of the trade. Instead, a market-making firm may be employed to search out possible interest by other large investment organizations. The presence of a large volume trade, if it becomes known generally in the market, is guaranteed to move the stock’s price away from what is desired by the trade originator, so such trade shopping must be done skillfully, quickly and quietly.

Despite the MM’s best effort, the usual result is that not all of the block order can be accomplished without the MM becoming a principal party to the trade. That only, but often, happens when a side transaction can be arranged which will offset any harm to the MM by subsequent market price change in the trade-order security. The cost of such a hedge protection is ultimately paid by the trade originator as a cost of being able to make the trade quickly at an attractive price.

The terms of the protection deal help define the range of prices the buyer and seller of the hedge agree are reasonable outer limits of price change possible during the life of the hedge contracts. This is where the price-range forecasts shown in Figure 1 come from.

Figure 1

(Note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved to appear in this article.)

Upside price-change reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. Price drawdown worst-case experiences following prior forecasts like those of this day are on the red vertical scale. The numbered identities at the intersections of reward and risk are shown as ETF symbols in the blue field.

Any ETF above the dotted diagonal line is seen as having more risk exposure than reward in prospect.

Now let’s look at the opportunities presented by a number of alternative stock and ETF choices presented by the same kind of forecasts by these MMs, and the issue performance histories. Since these choices are ones which subscribers pay to have sent to them, the actual identities of the securities are being redacted.

Figure 2

Nearly all of these equities offer more reward potential at lower price drawdown risk exposure than any of the oil industry ETFs in Figure 1. None of them are even near the dotted diagonal where risk equals reward, let alone where it may overpower the reward prospect.

Additional Investing Considerations

While risk and reward ought to be a principal investing consideration, they are not the only dimensions of the capital commitment decision. How likely is it that a buy under these circumstances may lead to a profit? Or to a loss? How long might it take to reach a desired sell point? What are the odds that an interim price drawdown may be recovered so that a sell target may be reached? How disturbing might that experience get? Is the history of prior forecasts like that of this day sufficient in each case to prefer one investment candidate over another?

All of these qualitative considerations are available currently for a population of over 2,600 widely-held and actively-traded stocks, ETFs, and indexes. Figure 3 shows that population’s overall averages and the averages of its 20 best-ranked members. The current data for the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is included as a “market” norm.

Figure 3

Two of the most important qualitative elements are the ODDS of capturing a profit (8), and the likely size of that gain (9). In the case of SPY, those amounts are 80 of every 100, and +2.8%. The population at large may offer slightly better average payoff of +3.0%, but at a much larger typical price drawdown exposure of -8.8% (6) compared to SPY’s -3.8%. And the chances of bringing a profit home from the population drops to only 61 of each 100, compared to SPY’s 80.

But careful selection of the population’s best (at this point in time and price) wealth-building issues offers choices of 20 alternatives averaging payoff prospects of +13.9%, with odds of profitable outcomes at 89 of 100. That’s better than 7 out of 8. They are the anonymous issues of Figure 2.

Their individual payoff prospects and odds for achievement are shown in Figure 4. Once again, the issue identities are concealed. But a striking contrast is evident with the same odds and payoffs for oil industry ETFs named in Figure 5.

Figure 4

Figure 5

SPY is the only issue in both Figures 4 and 5, here at location [4] and in the same position in Figure 4, but with a different identity number. Even anonymously the other alternatives in Figure 4 clearly are market-index beaters.

Interestingly, in Figure 5, the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU) at location [2] is the only issue with both an attractive prospective payoff and favorable odds of achieving it. Figure 6, which presents the past 6 months' daily MM price range forecasts (not simply past price ranges), includes those details shown in Figure 3. The devil IS in the details.

Figure 6

These are staggeringly advantageous forecasts for any short-term trader. Each vertical line is the forecast that day for OILU’s range of price during the coming 3 months, split into upside and downside prospects by the day’s closing market quote. Each day’s forecast has been produced in real time, just as is the vertical for this day, 11/12/18 at the right hand side of the picture. Every one of them with more upside than downside (market price at middle of forecast range – RI of 46) has been profitable. Those with big downsides warn of price declines.

WOW! Why aren’t we all rich?

Well, we weren’t paying close enough attention. That was not an accident. The red flag in Figure 6’s row of data warns us that there is only about 1 1/3 years of daily forecasts since this ETF started trading last year. When we examine and rank the forecast population for best buys daily, we exclude all issues with less than 3 years (576 market days) of forecast history.

That has to do with reliability, credibility, and statistical significance. And, that we intend to serve DIY investors who typically need to attack their longer-term investing mission with shorter-term discipline.

But not at the cost of reliability. Neat as hindsight may be, OILU comes on the market scene at a special point in time. The oil industry is still attempting, worldwide, to recover from a huge technological change in resources extraction, one that is likely to make crude far more readily available in geographically diverse locations than it has ever been. Both extraction and delivered costs are likely to be under international political production pressures far greater than they always have been.

On top of that, international societal pressures for cleaner air may couple with lower operating costs for a major energy demand sector – transportation – causing significant shifts in fuel consumption from crude to natural gas.

Current massive investments in oil industry stocks encourage change-denial hopefulness, based on a strengthening US economy, the memory of prior $100-plus crude prices, and the time involved to put transition infrastructure in place. But down under all the discussion, many oil industry investors are carefully listening for the music to begin to stop in important parts of demand. At some point, it could get ugly.

But currently, OILU has been on a price upslope. Figure 7 is simply an every Thursday weekly extraction of Figure 6’s daily forecasts intended to provide a 2-year perspective instead of a half-year one.

Figure 7

This shows the accommodating environment for a leveraged commodity when enthusiasm is rallying. How long that lasts will remain to be seen. Perhaps the past 5 years or more of industry discouragement has lasted too long.

Conclusion

Big-money investment funds are not yet ready to plunge back into oil industry equity investments. When (or if) that happens, they likely will use ETFs for the likely simplicity of execution. It hasn’t appeared yet. But a quality leveraged newcomer directly focusing on the profit key of the industry, crude oil price, is in process of establishing an enviable profit-identifying record. Still new enough that its users may expect to be regarded as speculators, OILU does appear productive for attentive shorter-term investors willing to take limited risks.

But far more reliable, equally as profitable alternative equity investments in technologically advancing sectors continue to be available by careful selection and active investing discipline.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.