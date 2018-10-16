How To Stop Worrying And Love The BABA

Advice: Hold Alibaba with a reasonable allocation, not too high, and try to forget about it for 5 years.

But over the short term of the next 3-6 months, analyzing the direction of Alibaba is like analyzing red vs. black on a roulette wheel.

Of course nothing is a 100% guarantee, due to some crazy Black Swan scenarios and other risk factors.

But the bottom line is simple: Over a long-term 5-10 year time frame, Alibaba stock is very likely to be a big winner.

If you're like me, your head must be spinning after reading all of the articles written about Alibaba (BABA) stock just within the past week:

Oct. 8: "Alibaba: Price Keeps Dropping, I Keep Buying"

Oct. 9: "Alibaba: Darkest Before Dawn"

Oct. 10: "Alibaba Is In Free Fall As Emotions Run Hot"

Oct. 11: "Why Alibaba Has Fallen, And Why It's A Very Strong Buy"

Oct. 11: "Alibaba: Great Fundamentals, Broken Chart"

Oct. 12: "Alibaba: What To Do After The Stock Decline"

Oct. 13: "Alibaba Group: The Most Undervalued Company"

And no joke, literally during the hours I spent researching and writing this article today, no less than three more articles about Alibaba appeared:

Oct. 15: "Alibaba: Where's The Bottom? - Part II"

Oct. 15: "Crash Protection Kicks In For Alibaba And JD.Com"

Oct. 15: "Alibaba: Headwinds From Trade War Will Not Last Long"

(an alternate title for "Alibaba: Challenges Faced By Trade War Could Diminish Rapidly")

Wow, what is going on here?

It's simple actually: Alibaba is a fantastic long-term global growth stock, so investors are confused and concerned because all of a sudden its stock price has been crashing along with the Chinese stock market, tech and Internet stocks, and other global growth stock sectors.

By far the best of the past week's articles is Taylor Dart's "Alibaba: Great Fundamentals, Broken Chart". His title sums up everything: "Great Fundamentals" means the stock has outstanding long-term value at today's stock price. But "Broken Chart" means the short-term outlook is negative, the stock is stuck in a strong and nasty downtrend, and there is no way to know where or when the final bottom will be.

I agree with all of this. If you are an active trader, or if you are an investor with a high level of activity who makes frequent trades and pays close attention to US and global financial markets on a weekly or even on a daily basis - then Taylor Dart's advice and perspective make perfect sense for you:

Get out and stay out of the stock for now, and wait for the next strong uptrend before you get back into the stock. Taylor tracks such things quite well, and he will keep you posted, especially if you join his subscription service.

But I have to admit I have a different perspective. Maybe it's because I'm looking at a different, longer time frame. Maybe it's because my main focus for my followers in the markets is elsewhere, in gold and precious metal miner stocks, and I'm afraid that in the meantime we won't keep paying close enough attention to notice when it's time to get back into Alibaba. Some might say that's us being lazy, but I would argue, like Clint Eastwood, that "a man's gotta know his limitations." We only have so much time and energy and attention that we can give, and we may lose track of the Alibaba charts while we're counting our enormous profits in junior gold miners next year.

So I'm just holding onto Alibaba, to give myself and my followers the luxury of being able to forget about it and not worry about it for the next 5 years. We will have plenty of other things to focus on and worry about in the markets during that time. We probably won't make quite as much money on Alibaba stock as Taylor Dart and his active subscribers will. We'll have to make more money in other ways in the market. But I'm still confident that we're very likely to do very well with our Alibaba investment over a 5-10 year time frame.

The Long-Term Fundamental Case for Alibaba

The investment thesis for Alibaba for the long term is pretty simple: This company dominates e-commerce and online retail in China, the largest growth market in the world. Here is all you need to know: Since 2015, Alibaba's online sales and profits have surpassed all US retailers combined (including Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and eBay (EBAY)).

So when a company like this has a stock price selling at 20 times forward earnings, that's actually an extraordinary bargain price.

Alibaba has simply massive future growth potential in the years ahead. If you have the stomach to hold it in your portfolio through all of the ups and downs, it should produce massive gains in 5 years for example, unless 5 years from now happens to be in the middle of a bad bear market or something.

So I very much prefer to hold Alibaba no matter what. Of course every stock has some kind of risk, but this is the kind of stock that can be a core portfolio holding for decades. It gives you exposure to Asian and global markets, with a stock that is much safer than the vast majority of Chinese stocks, and it comes with enormous growth potential on a multi-decade time scale.

Caution on Position Sizing and Some Black Swan Scenarios

But none of this means that Alibaba stock is a 100% guaranteed winner, even over the long term. Therefore, you still have to watch your position sizing. Now you might decide the right amount is 1% of your portfolio, or 2%, or even 5%. (I would lean more toward an allocation closer to 2% than 5%.) But 10% or 20% is probably way too much.

First of all, if you start small, you might be able to average in some more shares at lower prices in 1 month or 3 months, if the charts continue in their current direction.

More importantly, with a Chinese stock, trading on a US exchange, in a period of history that is volatile to say the least, there are some crazy -- but not impossible -- Black Swan scenarios that are out there, with an investment in a stock like this.

I'm not saying any of the following scenarios are likely. But investors should at least be aware that they are possible, and not be blind to all of the possible risks that are out there.

We have lived in a more or less stable geopolitical world for so long, especially in the US, that for the past 70-75 years or so, we have come to take certain things for granted. The government doesn't just arbitrarily close the stock market down in a crisis, and global economic and political conflicts don't prevent investors from making investments in foreign stocks.

But such a stable situation may not last forever. We don't know. The current global trade disputes and volatile political climate may be a temporary disturbance, or it may be a harbinger of a crazier world to come in the next decade or two. Personally I lean toward the harbinger theory, but we shall see.

So we can't take it for granted that in future years we will always automatically be able to log onto our online brokerage account, make a few clicks, type a few letters and numbers, and buy shares of foreign stocks.

With that in mind, here are a few Black Swan scenarios that could put our Alibaba stock investment at risk in the coming years, from the perspective of a US-based investor:

Black Swan Scenario #1: Trump or another President bans Chinese companies from listing their stocks on US exchanges.

This may seem extreme or impossible from the point of view of the global financial world we have lived in for the past 70-75 years. But the future does not have to be the same as the past and the present.

It's much more likely that Trump would merely threaten or suggest such a possibility in a tweet, rather than actually carry out such a policy. But it's quite dangerous to rule out the possibility of the actual policy entirely.

Nationalism has been growing around the world, in many places and in many ways. We cannot take the globalized financial world for granted in the future.

Black Swan Scenario #2: Trump or another President bans US citizens from owning shares of Chinese companies' stocks.

Again, this simply seems crazy in the globalized financial world that we have all been accustomed to for decades and probably for our entire lives. But that doesn't mean it can't happen in the future.

Investors must be prepared for the risk of such crazy actions, as they plan and manage their investment portfolios.

Black Swan Scenario #3: The Chinese government bans Chinese companies from listing their stocks on US exchanges.

Black Swan Scenario #4: The Chinese government bans foreign citizens from owning shares of Chinese companies' stocks.

These actions may seem to be the opposite of what the Chinese government would want, but its perspective and its interests may change in the future as the global political and economic situation changes. We just don't know.

For example, maybe China wants to promote its own stock exchanges, and wants to force foreign investors to come and invest in stocks like Alibaba on Chinese stock exchanges, rather than in the US. Even a massive mega-corporation like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), after all, still doesn't have a stock listing on a major US exchange. There is no guarantee that Alibaba always will either.

Or maybe China takes a nationalistic turn and doesn't want US and other foreign investors making money off of Chinese companies at all. This is not nearly so crazy a scenario as it may seem to those of us in the market who have gotten used to investing and trading Chinese stocks over the past decade.

It actually wasn't so long ago that it was quite difficult for US investors to buy shares of Chinese stocks. There was a time when only extremely wealthy foreign investors, I mean people like Bill Gates kind of wealthy, were invited to invest in China.

In the future, I wouldn't be surprised at all if investments in Chinese stocks were restricted to accredited investors in the US, for example. The SEC could even jump on board to support such a restriction, saying that they were protecting retail investors from the risks of foreign stocks. In reality, what they would be doing is preventing retail investors from sharing in the rewards of foreign stocks, with wealthier accredited investors keeping all the gains to themselves.

(There's a lesson here: Make as much money as quickly as you can, so that you can become an accredited investor by the time such restrictions are imposed.)

And even today, India for example makes it extremely difficult for foreign investors to access its stock market. Yes, there are a small handful of India investment funds available on US markets, but the choices are quite limited. It is not at all easy to just go buy any Indian stock you please as a US investor, even on the Over The Counter (OTC) Markets. This is a long-standing nationalist policy of the Indian government and financial authorities.

Some people who are used to the trends of recent decades may believe that sooner or later India will open up more of its markets to foreign investment. I on the other hand think it's actually more likely that China and other countries may move back toward the direction of policies like the ones that India has now.

And yet, in spite of all this, I still hold Alibaba stock!

You can't let every risk in the markets paralyze you. The potential reward in Alibaba stock is just too promising and too great to simply pass up completely, just because a variety of Black Swan scenario risks are out there.

But you do have to watch your position sizing and your allocation levels very carefully!

Conclusion

The problem with most of the recent articles about Alibaba, is that they try to use long-term fundamental analysis tools, to predict short-term movements and trends in the Alibaba stock price.

Unfortunately, this simply doesn't work.

Using long-term fundamental analysis to predict stock price direction over 3-6 months, is like trying to use Newton's and Einstein's laws of physics to predict whether the next roulette ball will land on red or black.

In both cases, the problem is that there are too many other random unpredictable factors that will have a large effect on the short-term outcome, that your long-term analysis will not be able to take into account.

To predict short-term direction, it is much better to use technical analysis such as Taylor Dart and other analysts do.

As for me, I am leaving the short-term predictions alone. I am content to hold a reasonably modest sized position in Alibaba stock, hold it for 5-10 years, and try to forget about it in the meantime.

I may take a paper loss in the short term, I may miss a better time to buy, or I may even take a loss on the whole position in a Black Swan scenario.

But for me, this is the simplest way to take care of this part of my portfolio, so that I can move on and focus my attention on things like gold and precious metal miners.

And that is how Dr. Strangemarket learned to stop worrying and love the BABA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.