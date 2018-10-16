Orbit Garant Drilling Expands Into Burkina Faso / West Africa

In this article I discuss the company's strategy; additionally, I am looking at the company in general.

Orbit Garant Drilling (OTC:OBGRF) is a small mineral drilling company operating mainly in Canada and Chile. However, most recently the company decided to expand into the West African market. In this article I am discussing the latest developments and overall picture of this totally underfollowed company.

Introduction

Orbit Garant provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies in Canada and international markets, particularly in Chile. At the end of June 2018 the company had a fleet of 221 drill rigs, which ranked it among medium-sized drilling entities (to remind my readers, Major Drilling, one of the largest drilling companies, has a fleet of 627 drill rigs; on the other hand, Geodrill, a small drilling services provider, has only 62 rigs). In my opinion, Orbit Garant is a very decent, conservatively run company focused on organic growth.

Drill rig fleet

The chart below shows the way Orbit Garant was building its drill rig fleet:

Source: Simple Digressions

I am pretty sure that the chart is not impressive – between 2012 and 2018 the fleet was generally flat. The only bigger increase was recorded in 2016 when Orbit made a strategic acquisition of Captagua Ingenieria S.A. in Chile, a small drilling company owning a fleet of 17 drill rigs.

However, the chart above is misleading because Orbit Garant is heavily investing in its fleet replacing the old, outdated equipment with new rigs. For example, in fiscal years 2017 and 2018 the company added 17 new drill rigs to its fleet concurrently dismantling 14 old rigs and selling 8 additional rigs. As a result, the total balance was negative – the fleet shrank from 226 rigs at the end of the fiscal year 2016 to 221 at the end of 2018, while, in fact, 17 new rigs were added to the fleet.

Orbit goes shopping

Now, although Orbit is focused on organic growth, if the market conditions are favorable the company goes shopping. For example, as mentioned above, in 2015 Orbit had purchased a Chile-based drilling entity. Then, a few days ago, it announced another acquisition. This time Orbit has purchased the drilling business of Projet Production International in Burkina Faso for the total consideration of US$6.4M. According to the company:

“Through the Acquisition, Orbit Garant BF has added 13 surface drills, related support equipment, and existing customer contracts in Burkina Faso. Orbit Garant BF has also retained approximately 100 employees, including experienced drillers and support personnel, who will now be based in Orbit Garant BF’s offices in Ouagadougou. The Company expects the Acquisition to add approximately C$12 million in incremental revenue and generate positive cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019”

As a result, the current fleet totals 234 rigs.

Burkina Faso / West Africa

Now, in my opinion, the idea of expanding into Burkina Faso and West Africa seems to be the right decision. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, in 2017 West Africa accounted for 6% of the global nonferrous exploration budget, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to 2016. In other words, although the region is not that popular as Canada or Australia (both regions attracting 14% of global exploration spending), it attracts more and more mining companies, particularly interested in gold.

On the other hand, West Africa is a very competitive market with such drilling companies as Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF) or Capital Drilling (OTC:CILLF) being heavily involved in the region.

However, I am confident that Orbit is going to succeed in West Africa. Simply put, it seems that the company has made a well-thought-out decision. Why do I think so? To explain, let me go back to the previous acquisition made in Chile.

Chile

The philosophy behind this purchase decision was quite simple:

Initially, the company operated in Chile through its subsidiary

The business went smoothly

Then Orbit made the second step, purchasing a local drilling company and expanding its fleet / taking over existing customer contracts

The acquisition was made at the end of 2015 and very quickly the company increased the Chilean revenue from below C$15M in the fiscal year 2015 to C$20.2M in 2016 and C$41.6M in 2018. What is more, in the fiscal year 2018 the international operations, particularly the Chilean segment, delivered a profit of C$3.1M (in 2016 the company lost C$4.5M on international markets).

Summarizing – from a two-year perspective the decision to expand into the Chilean market seems to be well-grounded and…profitable.

Basic measures

The table blow shows basic financial and operational measures reported by the company in fiscal years 2017 and 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is easy to spot that the company, despite no major changes in the size of its fleet, made big progress. First of all, revenue went up 38.3%, driven by higher amount of meters drilled (an increase of 18.9%) and stronger prices (an increase of 16.3%). According to the company, an increase in average revenue per meter drilled is primarily attributed to its Chilean business segment.

Now, a direct cost of drilling went up from C$83.2 per meter drilled in 2017 to C$92.9 in 2018 (an increase of 11.7%). To remind my readers, direct costs of drilling, particularly employee benefits, are the largest component of total costs incurred by a drilling company. In my opinion, an increase of 11.7% should be considered as very moderate.

As a result, due to stronger drilling prices and only moderately higher direct costs, Orbit improved its financial results across the board.

Further, the table above shows negative free cash flow reported in 2018 and 2017. Well, I would not bother too much about these figures. In my opinion, the drilling sector is still at its initial stage of a business cycle. It means that mining companies are heavily focused on building their equipment base, adding new rigs, upgrading the old ones etc. Orbit is no exception – in 2018 the company replaced 9 old rigs with 9 new ones. Additionally, due to business expansion, particularly in Chile, it tied its capital in working capital (C$3.9M in 2018 and C$3.3M in 2017).

In my opinion, if the current bull market in precious metals is continued, the global exploration budgets are supposed to grow, boosting the results and cash flows reported by the drilling sector.

Summary

In my opinion, Orbit Garant is one of the best plays in the mineral drilling sector. Contrary to a few of its peers (very often expanding all over the world), the company is focused on two main markets: Canada and Chile. What is more, for many years this very conservative strategy has worked very well. For example, in the fiscal year 2018 (the company’s fiscal year ends on June 30) Orbit recorded the highest revenue in its history, surpassing revenue reported in 2012 when the precious metals market was booming (the blue arrow on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions

Interestingly, there is only one drilling company demonstrating a similar pattern. It is Geodrill, a drilling play operating in West Africa.

Now, a few days ago Orbit took a decision to expand into the West African market. In my opinion, it is the right decision – the company has added another, prospective region to its core - business Canadian and Chilean markets. The initial outcome is obvious – Orbit has increased its fleet from 221 drill rigs at the end of the fiscal year 2018 to 234 now but sooner or later we should see additional financial effects.

Finally, the chart below shows two valuation measures calculated for a few drilling plays. It has to be noted that most of these shares are trading at quite depressed levels and Orbit Garant is among them. The only exceptions are Major Drilling (OTCPK:MJDLF) and Foraco (OTCPK:FRACF), trading at an EV / EBITDA multiple of 13.1 and 10.6, respectively.

On the other hand, Orbit shares are not that undervalued as Geodrill or Capital Drilling (at least as far as an EV / EBITDA multiple is concerned). I think that explanation is pretty simple - Orbit Garant operates mainly in developed (less risky) markets as Canada and Chile.

Source: Simple Digressions

Specific risk factor

Last but not least – Orbit shares are pretty illiquid. Generally, these stocks are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange but the average daily trading volume has been around 5.8 thousand shares year-to-date. What is more, there are trading days with no volume at all. Hence, investors interested in Orbit Garant shares should take this risk into account.

Final note

I realize that the mineral drilling sector is one of the most underfollowed and ignored sectors on Seeking Alpha. However, if anybody is interested in gaining indirect exposure to the precious metals market through investing in mineral drilling plays, my Marketplace service (particularly a direct contact with me) could be the right place to do it.

