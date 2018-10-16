Paychex: Offering A Good Entry Point

Despite difficulties related to the reform of the Affordable Care Act, and small businesses that are having difficulty hiring, the company has reaffirmed its 2019 forecast.

Paychex deserves to be trading at a premium compared to its peers based on its superior ROE and its FCF above the industry.

For the first quarter of 2019, Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) introduced new revenue categories as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606. The company will report on two segments, Management solutions and PEO and insurance services, leaving behind its previous Payroll and Human Resource Services (HRS) segments.

The revenues from the Management solutions segment will consist mainly of payroll processing, payroll-related ancillary services, and HR outsourcing solutions, while the segment of PEO and insurance services will offer a combined package of services that includes payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative, among other services.

According to CEO Martin Mucci, this new revenue classification better reflects how Paychex's business has evolved to sell more bundled products.

Source: Paychex Q1 2019 earnings call slides.

The adoption of this new revenue classification seems to come just after some analysts downgraded their recommendation for the company. Paychex has struggled to grow its payroll business in recent quarters, and despite an increase of hiring by its clients, it continues to show signs of weakness. In addition, small companies, which have been a growth catalyst for Paychex in the past, have begun to have difficulties in hiring new staff as unemployment levels reach historically low levels, putting more pressure on this line of business.

As a result of these factors, the market sentiment towards Paychex shares has been quite pessimistic in recent months; however, it was not until external factors such as a sector rotation and the increase in interest rates that the stock price began to show red numbers.

We believe that the high premium in the shares of Paychex and the current stress environment experienced in the market in general have been the most significant catalysts that have triggered the recent price declines, and not the results or forecasts of the company.

Earnings and growth review

Looking at the earnings results of the first quarter of 2019, Paychex again showed the reliability and strength of its business model. The company exceeded expectations both of revenues and EPS, under the skepticism of analysts. First-quarter revenues increased almost 9%, in line with historical growth, reaching $863 million.

PAYX data by YCharts

Looking closely at growth by segment, we find that Management solutions increased by an estimated 3% Y/Y, reporting $688 million. This increase was driven by growth in the customer bases through the services of HCM, payroll, ASO, retirement, and time and attendance solutions. The acquisition of Lessor contributed less than 1%, with organic growth being the main factor.

Revenue from PEO and insurance services increased by 39% to reach $158 million. In contrast, this increase was driven largely by the acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings (HROI) from last year, contributing to approximately half of this growth. Additionally, this segment saw a strong increase in demand for PEO's combined services, which is a positive signal for the company.

On the cost side, operating expenses for the first quarter increased by 3%. Executives attributed this increase to higher compensation costs, including employee bonuses after the tax cuts, continued investment in professional employer organization technology, as well as the acquisitions and growth of the PEO business. As a result, operating profits were $320 million, or a 37% margin. In contrast, net income increased 16% to reach $244 million as a result of a lower effective tax rate, resulting in a diluted EPS of $0.67, an increase of 16% Y/Y.

PAYX Gross Profit (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Looking to the future, the executives reaffirmed their expectations for the fiscal year 2019, expecting revenue growth of 6-7%, with an operating margin of 37% and a diluted EPS growth of 11%. The company also expects annual revenue growth of 4% for its Management solutions segment and between 18% and 20% in the PEO and insurance services segment.

We estimate that the expectations given by the company are somewhat conservative as a result of the increasing competition it has suffered in recent years. One major competitor in the payroll processing space is Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), a company that has seen a slightly higher growth than Paychex.

Financial strength and dividend review

Looking at the balance sheet, Paychex has been characterized by its financial strength, being in the highest rank within the sub-industry of data processing and outsourced services. The company receives a high rating due to a lack of debt and years of generating a positive free cash flow and higher profitability.

However, during the last few quarters, there have been some concerns related to the funds maintained for clients, which have gradually decreased, suggesting a future slowdown in its payroll business. During the first quarter of 2019, Paychex reported that funds held for clients were $3.8 billion, compared to $ 4.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Executives attribute this loss primarily to the impact of the tax law reform on customer fundraising, and to other seasonal and cyclical factors that are inherent in the HRS business.

Source: Paychex Q1 2019 earnings call slides

Although the impact of tax reform on the balance sheet can be considered minimum, this has had a greater effect on the company's cash flow from operations. Executives attribute the decrease in CFO during the quarter to a lower provision for deferred income taxes compared to the prior year. Despite this, Paychex managed to generate a free cash flow above its historical range, again showing management's ability to maintain the performance of the company.

PAYX Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company maintains a plan to actively return capital to shareholders through the repurchase of shares and the payment of dividends. We believe that Paychex's ability to generate a positive free cash flow will sustain this strategy in the long term, making the stock attractive to investors who are looking for a solid company that offers a superior yield.

In April 2018, the board of directors approved a dividend increase of 12%, representing a dividend per share of $0.56 quarterly, or $2.24 for fiscal year 2019. We estimate that the company will continue with its trend of increasing the dividend payment as more shares are repurchased, net profit maintains its current growth rate, and management maintains historical levels of free cash flow.

Source: Data provided by S&P Capital IQ

Quick valuation

We estimate that the current market stress has caused a correction in the valuation of many companies in the sub-industry of data processing and outsourced services. In the case of Paychex, we see that the recent fall in the price of its shares offers a good point of entry for long-term investors.

PAYX EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

A quick valuation of income-based ratios now shows a more attractive price in relation to Paychex’s projected growth rate. We estimate that the company will easily hold a CAGR close to 7% over the next 5 years, as its financial strength allows it to pursue a growth strategy in the form of acquisitions and other investments that generate both organic and inorganic growth.

PAYX Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, we believe that Paychex deserves to be trading at a premium compared to its peers based on its superior ROE and its FCF above the industry. We see that the shares seem attractive from several angles, particularly from the perspective of the P/FCF and the yield of its dividend, especially when comparing these metrics with those of similar companies such as Automatic Data Processing.

