2019 Oil Market Prospects: End Of Iran Sanctions, NOPEC Breaks OPEC

Articles speculating on $100+ oil may soon become relics in 2019. There’s a good chance that the U.S. and Iran will reach an agreement on additional provisions to the nuclear deal, thereby allowing sanctions to be lifted and Iran’s oil to flow back into the market. And such an event may occur around the same time as the NOPEC legislation becomes law, effectively gutting OPEC and preventing Saudi Arabia from cutting back on its elevated production. This scenario, if realized, could bring enormous downward pressure on inflated oil prices.

Iran’s Predicament

It is still a few weeks before the noose tightens around Iran’s petroleum industry, but Iran’s economy is already in a recession, according to the International Monetary Fund. The economy is expected to contract by 1.5% in 2018 and by another 3.6% in 2019. Prior to the U.S. decision to re-impose sanctions, the IMF had projected growth of 4% in 2018.

According to a report in Asharq Al-Awsat, the national currency, the rial, has fallen by 70 percent, causing domestic prices to soar. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have protested against deteriorating living conditions across 80 cities, including middle class families, which are “considered the regime’s baseline support.”

On October 10th, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Chief Justice Sadiq Larijani for over two and a half hours to order them to find “serious and urgent solutions for hardships challenging lives of Iranians.”

It appears that the government has been pursuing a strategy to comply with Trump’s demand to cease funding terrorism in the region in a bid to avoid the imposition of sanctions in early November. The Asharq Al-Awsat report states: “If Iran is successful in complying with international premises for combating terror funding, each of Britain, France and Germany will look at the possibility of persuading the US to take a more flexible stance with sanctions on Iran's banking system.”

But a quick resolution to the issue appears unlikely prior to November. It was reported in Bloomberg that President Trump told French President Macron at the UN that he was “ready to negotiate” with Iran, but that “It’s too early. They have to suffer first.”

It has been suggested that Trump’s negotiating style is now familiar. "He begins by creating a crisis by attacking existing arrangements. Negotiations follow and a tweak to the pre-existing arrangements is established. The new normal looks a lot like the old normal but is rebranded. Trump takes credit for saving the country from the errors of his predecessors.”

As more evidence that Iranian leaders are feeling the heat, President Rouhani said on October 14th that the U.S. is trying to force “regime change” in Iran. “In the past 40 years there has not been a more spiteful team than the current U.S. government team toward Iran, Iranians and the Islamic Republic,” Rouhani complained.

Vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri pointed out that Iran is now receiving $80 per barrel for its oil, and so, if exports are cut by 50 percent, it will still have the same income level as before. But this raises the question of where oil prices will go if Saudi Arabia and friends are able to replace Iran’s exports in full. And projections by the EIA and OPEC itself show non-OPEC oil production rising by around 2.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2019, whereas demand is only forecast to rise by 1.4 mmbd.

Vitol’s chairman Ian Taylor recently stated that there is plenty of oil around, and the high price now is due to fear. He said oil could drop by $10/b by year end. Even Russia’s energy minister, Alexander Novak, has stated that oil prices are only elevated due to worries about Iran, and that oil prices would drop to $50 when such concerns are alleviated.

Given the prospect of Iran’s economic collapse and regime change under new U.S. sanctions, Trump just may get the concessions he wants in a “rebranded” agreement in the months ahead. He would then be in position to terminate the sanctions, and Iran’s oil would begin to flow once again.

However, that would be after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Russia had increased their production to offset the loss in Iran’s exports. One might assume that those who increased their output would then reduce it as Iranian oil came back into the market.

NOPEC

But the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (H.R. 5904, also known as NOPEC) legislation in the U.S. may have been passed by Congress and signed into law by the president. The Trump Administration is reportedly “still studying” the bill, and Saudi Arabia has hired former solicitor general Ted Olson as a lobbyist to oppose the legislation and to write an op-ed article.

NOPEC would give the president the authority - but not the requirement - to sue foreign governments which violate the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890.

At a hearing on May 18th, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) stated:

“As the Supreme Court has explained, ‘[u]nder the Sherman Act, a combination formed for the purpose and with the effect of... stabilizing the price of a commodity in interstate or foreign commerce is illegal per se.’ OPEC’s organizational document, under the heading “[o]bjectives,” states that the “[o]rganization shall devise ways and means of ensuring the stabilization of prices in international oil markets.”

There is strong bipartisan support for NOPEC. I believe President Trump would sign it if it passes, since he has been a long-time critic of OPEC. And I believe Saudi Arabia would comply with the law were it to go into effect.

Trump’s View of OPEC

In 2008, Mr. Trump was interviewed by Jim Cramer about OPEC. In this video (starting 5:38), he stated:

“The biggest problem I never hear anybody talk about. I told you about it once. Every time they lower interest rates, the cartel, because I call it a cartel - the illegal monopoly - raises oil prices. So the monopoly, because that's what it is, a total illegal monopoly. If businesses ever formed OPEC, everybody would be put in jail. Every time a country hits oil, they are invited into the cartel. It's a disgrace. Now you have oil prices that are going to be over $100, and nobody in this country calls and says. 'Get that goddamn oil price down. You get it down. And you get it down fast.'"

Conclusions

Fears of supply disruption due to sanctions on Iran have led to an escalation in oil prices. The moment of truth is fast approaching: will any cut in Iran’s exports be effectively offset by Saudi Arabia and friends as they promised?

If it is, which is what I expect, the “sanction premium” in oil would dissipate, which would bring even greater economic pressure on Iran’s economy. Iranian leaders have to consider whether it is worth the pain to wait and see if Trump is replaced by a new president in 2020, who may bring a change to U.S. policy, or whether it has to appease the White House to avoid economic collapse and regime change. I expect Iran to fold under the pressure and sign a new agreement with the U.S.

Oil prices will, therefore, give back their “sanctions premium.” Furthermore, the supply/demand balance for 2019 is weighted toward oversupply. If NOPEC becomes law, which I expect, OPEC will collapse, and Saudi Arabia will be stuck producing at elevated levels to avoid punishment under the Sherman Antitrust Act. Trump would take credit for ending OPEC.

